La Lumiere (La Porte, Ind.), the defending Super 25 boys basketball champions, has added Emanuel Miller, a 6-7 player from Toronto.

Miller, a member of the Class of 2019, was part of the Canadian team that won the FIBA U19 World Cup.

Miller, who had been attending Bill Crothers Prep, is ranked as the No. 5 Canadian prospect in the class by NorthPoleHoops.com.