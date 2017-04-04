La Lumiere (Ind.) finishes No. 1 in Super 25 Computer boys basketball rankings

La Lumiere (La Porte, Ind.) moved 12 spot thanks to its victory in the DICK’S Sporting Goods Nationals to finish No. 1 in the Super 25 Computer rankings for boys basketball.

La Lumiere (27-1) sweeps the Super 25 Expert and Computer national titles.

The Lakers beat three teams in the Super 25 Expert rankings in three consecutive days to increase its strength of schedule factor in the computer rankings.

Nathan Hale (Seattle), which had been No. 1 via the Super 25 Computer, moves to No. 2 after an unbeaten season and a Washington 3A title.

Four Southern California teams finished in the next four spots: CIF Open Division state champion Bishop Montgomery (Torrance) at No. 3, Chino Hills at No. 4, Mater Dei (Santa Ana) at No. 5 and Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth) at No. 6.

Montverde Academy (Fla.) came in at No. 7, Findlay Prep (Henderson, Nev.) at No. 8, Imhotep Charter (Philadelphia) at No. 9 and Champlin Park (Minn.) at No. 10.

Apple Valley (Minn.) starts the second 10 at No. 11, followed by Memphis East (Tenn.), Grand Rapids Christian (Mich.), The Patrick School (Hillside, N.J.) and IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.).

Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.) comes in at No. 16, with Klein Forest (Houston), Greensboro Day (N.C.), Jonesboro (Ark.) and Damien (La Verne, Calif.) rounding out the top 20.

The final five in the Super 25 are Gonzaga (Washington, D.C.), Skyline (Dallas), Roosevelt (Corona, Calif.), Archbishop Wood (Philadelphia) and Brentwood Academy (Tenn.).