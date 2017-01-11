La Lumiere (Ind.) takes over top spot in Super 25 Computer boys basketball rankings

Following its victory over Findlay Prep (Henderson, Nev.), La Lumiere (La Porte, Ind.) has moved to the top spot in the Super 25 Computer rankings for boys basketball.

The Lakers beat Findlay Prep, which had been No. 1 according to the computer, 69-54 at the Cancer Research Classic in Wheeling, W.Va. La Lu was No. 4 last week in the computer rankings.

Rankings cover games through Monday.

MORE: Computer rankings searchable by state

Chino Hills (Calif.) also leapfrogs Findlay and moves to No. 2, with Findlay at No. 3.

Montverde Academy (Fla.) is No. 4 followed by Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.) to round out the top 5.

Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.), Champlin Park (Minn.), Simeon (Chicago), Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.) and North Central (Indianapolis) finish the top 10.

Imhotep Charter (Philadelphia) stars the second 10, followed by St. Anthony (Jersey City, N.J.), Memphis East (Memphis, Tenn.) — which beat Montverde last weekend — Klein Forest (Houston) and Jackson (Masssillon, Ohio).

The Michael Porter Jr.-led Nathan Hale (Seattle) is No. 16 with Jonesboro (Ark.), Bishop Montgomery (Torrance, Calif.), Gonzaga (Washington, D.C.) and Maple Grove finishing the top 20.

The final five are Hamilton Heights Christian (Chattanooga, Tenn.), Pickerington Central (Ohio), Foothills Christian (El Cajon, Calif.) and Damien (La Vergne, Calif.).