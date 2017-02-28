La Lumiere stars Bowen and Jackson honored at Jordan Brand Classic Senior Night

La Lumiere (La Porte, Ind.) teammates Brian Bowen and Jaren Jackson were honored Friday as a Jordan Brand Classic All-American, as part of the Jordan Brand Classic Senior Night Tour presented by American Family Insurance.

Jackson, a Michigan State signee, is ranked the No. 21 player overall, No. 7 power forward in the Class of 2017 by 247Sports Composite Rankings.

“I’m honored and excited to get to Brooklyn” Jackson said. “This is amazing! I get the chance to not only play in the Jordan Brand Classic with a lot of great guys; I get to go up there with a good friend and teammate in Brian.”

Bowen is ranked the No. 11 player overall, No. 3 small forward in the Class of 2017 by 247Sports Composite Rankings. The 6-7 forward could join his current teammate at Michigan State but is also considering Arizona.

“I am extremely grateful and appreciative of this opportunity,” said Bowen.

The Jordan Brand Classic is April 14 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.

As part of the event, Bowen and Jackson presented their teammates with the American Family Insurance Dream Champion Award.