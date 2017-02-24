La Lumiere teammates Brian Bowen, Jaren Jackson receive McDonald's All American jerseys

The McDonald’s Hometown Heroes presented by American Family Insurance visited La Lumiere in LaPorte, Ind., on Thursday for a rare doubleheader.

Jaren Jackson and Brian Bowen received their honorary jerseys in a ceremony, the only two high school boys teammates selected for the March 29 game in Chicago.

“It makes it more fun for us to be from the same school and playing together on the West team, just like we’ve been playing in school,” said Jackson, a Michigan State signee. “It will add to the excitement. Not many teams get to send two players from the same school to the McDonald’s All American Game so it’s really special.”

Said Bowen, “It means a lot to both of us. We’ve built a great relationship over the year so it’s going to be fun to play on the same team at McDonald’s.”

Jackson is a 6-11 power forward who is ranked No. 16 by ESPN in the Class of 2017.

To finally have his honorary jersey, he said, “was surreal.”

“Every day, its’ getting closer,” he said. “When you get to put on that McDonald’s All American jersey, it’s exciting. It gets your blood pumping and it makes you feel like your hard work has been paying off.”

Bowen is a 6-7 small forward who is ranked No. 12 by ESPN. He remains uncommitted.

“I’m really honored to be able to be in this situation,” he said. “I want to go to Chicago and just have as much fun as I can, live in the moment, have a great time, bond with the guys from around the country and make sure our team wins, of course.”