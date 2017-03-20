VIDEO: La. pitcher makes defensive play of the year contender with snag of comebacker

The baseball season is still in its infancy in many states, but Denham Springs (La.) star Micah Tippit’s glove is in postseason form.

Tippit, a pitcher for the Yellowjackets, somehow made an instinctive glove save of a comebacker on the mound that would make most NHL goalies jealous. The rocket shot line drive seemed ticketed to take off Tippit’s head; instead it made him a near-certain viral star.

The play was first brought to our attention by the folks at MaxPreps.

We have no idea how much more prep baseball Tippit has ahead of him. He isn’t currently a Perfect Game trackee or a prospect being closely tabbed by other top scouting services. That doesn’t mean he won’t end up playing collegiate baseball, but it does that he isn’t the kind of player who is at the very top of the baseball prospect pile.

Maybe now he’ll be closer, all thanks to one huge play.