The La Quinta High School boys’ golf team defeated Elsinore High, 190-244, in a non-league match on Monday.

Mark Williams and Michael Choma shot a 9-hole round of 37, and Nick Conway finished with a 38, and both Christian Elms and Cameron Winslow shot a 39.

The Blackhawks are now 5-2 overall on the season, including 2-2 in the Desert Valley League, and play at Palm Springs on Tuesday.