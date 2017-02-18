La Quinta boys' soccer pulls out dramatic victory

You think of a foot, or maybe a head, winning a soccer match, certainly, but La Quinta High School’s first-round Division 2 playoff game may have been won by a player’s ribs.

The Blackhawks’ game against Chaffey was knotted at 1-1 in the second of two 10-minute overtime periods, when La Quinta went on the attack. As a centering pass came in front of the goal, captain Andy Teran found a burst of energy and went for it. As he sped toward the ball, a Chaffey defender clipped him in the ribs with an errant elbow. Teran had injured the same area earlier in the game, and when he went down in a heap, the referee called a penalty and issued a yellow card to the defender.

The cool-under-pressure Lucas Rosales stepped up and nailed the ensuing penalty kick, capping the Blackhawks’ 2-1 win and touching off a celebration.

“We had our opportunities for some goals, and our touch sort of let us down a few times, but they were a good defensive team with a lot of guys back, so there wasn’t much room,” La Quinta coach Gary Nadler said. “But, hey we got enough goals and that’s what it’s all about. And Andy kind of sacrificed his body. He took one for the team, and that’s what you need this time of year.”

Rosales’ penalty kick, in which he went left and the goalie dove right, was the game-winner, but the more memorable Rosales goal may have been the first one he scored in the game.

Chaffey took an early 1-0 lead on a penalty kick by Feras Azar after the Blackhawks were called for a handball in the box.

Ten minutes later, a mental error by the Chaffey goalkeeper, who stepped over the line as he was free kicking the ball away, put the Blackhawks in a coveted scoring position.

A free kick with the ball just outside the box in front of the goal. Chaffey built their wall of players and Rosales fired one at the goal. The wall worked, as Rosales’ shot hit the wall and popped straight up in the air. When it landed the bounce spun back toward Rosales, who contorted his body and struck the ball in the air at about waist level. The magical strike rocketed into the upper left corner of the net. The goalkeeper didn’t have a chance.

“I was kind of anticipating for it to bounce back after it hit the wall,” Rosales said. “I just kind of focused on it and, I don’t know, put it in the back of the net.”

The game remained tied all through the second half as the Blackhawks won the battle of possession, but never got a credible shot on goal. About the only drama was what appeared to be a handball not called in front of the Chaffey net, drawing the ire of the La Quinta crowd hoping for a penalty kick similar to the one that yielded Chaffey’s only goal.

In overtime, Nadler had one simple message for his troops — keep attacking.

“We told them just keep pushing forward,” he said. “You gotta go for the win. If you sit back, nothing good happens.”

That attacking mentality led to the action in the box that resulted in the game-winning penalty kick.

It was an important win for a team that lost its opening-round playoff game last year.

“The first game’s the hardest. You’ve got to get past it,” Nadler said. “We’re trying to get them to understand, you can’t win the fifth one until you’ve won the first one. But that’s the mentality that we’re trying to create here.”

The Blackhawks are the No. 2-ranked team in Division 2 and will be on the road for their second-round game Wednesday at Bloomington. Bloomington beat Santiago Corona 2-0 on Friday.

Rosales seconded the notion that exceeding last year’s effort was important, but he’s not ready to exhale.

“It’s nice to get past that,” said Rosales. “Now we can look forward, fix a few things and be back at it next week.”

That’s what this time of year is all about, making sure there is a next week.