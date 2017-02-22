La Quinta falls in Bob Quattlebaum's final game

Bob Quattlebaum never worried about falling behind early. At least not over the last two months of this season.

His La Quinta High School girls’ soccer squad had scored at least two goals during their last 14 games – all wins – and overcame an early deficit last Thursday to reach the second round of the California Interscholastic Federation playoffs.

But on Tuesday, the Blackhawks found the wrong time to fall into a scoring drought.

La Quinta, the top seed in Division 4, fell behind in the first half and was unable to answer back in a 1-0 shutout loss to Paloma Valley.

“We had plenty of chances, in both halves,” Quattlebaum said following what will be his last game at La Quinta. “Sometimes in the playoffs, you’ve got to get that lucky bounce once in a while, and we didn’t get it tonight.”

Quattlebaum coached the Blackhawks for 11 seasons, which included eight Desert Valley League championships. La Quinta has won the DVL each of the last five seasons under Quattlebaum, and his squad’s record over that time is 102-23-16 and 56-1-3 in league.

His teams have also reached the CIF semifinals three of the last five years, though none have reached the finals. During the recent 14-game win streak, this team appeared to be the one that could now do it.

Paloma Valley, though, was not a pushover. The Wildcats were ranked No. 6 in a competitive division, and began Tuesday’s game energized at the prospect of upsetting the top ranked team in the division.

“I told the girls being the No. 1 team puts a target on your back,” Quattlebaum said. “Everyone is bringing their A-game, you’ve got to bring yours.”

The first goal came in the 32nd minute, after the Blackhawks missed a pair of shots on goal that may have made it past the goalkeeper in previous games.

La Quinta took control of the possession in the second half, but was still getting beat tot the ball and outmuscled often, which led to a lack of flow offensively. Playing from behind in an elimination game, La Quinta couldn’t seem to find its rhythm.

Defensively, the Blackhawks were still without star Lexi Mejia, who twisted her ankle the final week of the regular season. Quattlebaum said that messed with his rotation a little, though La Quinta managed to prevent a second goal and keep the game within reach.

With less than 20 minutes to play, Quattlebaum subbed out forwards Jaylene Manion and Jianna Guerrero, who were fatigued from scrambling for the ball. The crowd of close to 100 began getting impatient, sensing the end may be near.

“Shoot it!” fans shouted. “Shoot your shot!”

Lauren Costello retrieved a pass behind a defender, but missed a shot in a one-on-one with the Paloma Valley goalie. Monica Calderon put another shot on a goal minutes later, but couldn’t get it into the back of the net.

La Quinta missed headers on a pair of corner kicks, and Calderon couldn’t collect the ball on her foot on a breakaway in the final moments.

Finally, just before the final whistle blew, the Blackhawks lost the ball in a scrum in from the Wildcats’ goal, thus ending the game and La Quinta’s once promising season.

It wasn’t the way Quattlebaum wanted to end his tenure at the school.

“It is bitter, that’s for sure,” he said. “But there are a lot of great memories.”

Quattlebaum, who said he is leaving the program to move closer to family and other opportunities near Sacramento, isn’t sure if he’ll ever coach soccer again. But he said he plans to make occasional winter visits to La Quinta to watch his former team play.

And he expects the squad to remain competitive next season and in the foreseeable future.

“There’s a lot of talent coming back, a lot of great players,” Quattlebaum said. “I think they’ll continue to be a competitive team.

“I look forward to seeing what happens from here.”