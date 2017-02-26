La Quinta falls on golden goal in CIF quarterfinals

La Quinta High School entered Saturday’s California Interscholastic Federation quarterfinal having allowed just 17 goals in 21 games. However, Santa Maria, the Blackhawks’ opponent, had scored 90 on the season. Something had to give.

And after two scoreless halves and nearly two scoreless overtime periods, two squads showed why some games are determined by the slimmest of margins.

With seconds remaining in the second overtime, just prior to a penalty kick shootout, La Quinta allowed a golden goal off a corner kick that brutally ended the game and the Blackhawks’ season.

The 1-0 loss was only La Quinta’s second of the year, and ended the Blackhawks’ bid for a second Division 2 semifinals appearance in three years. The Blackhawks won the Division 2 title in 2015.

“Penalty kicks would have been an ugly way to end the game,” La Quinta head coach Gary Nadler said, “but it would have been better than that. We just didn’t finish out opportunities, and that come back and haunts you sometimes.”

Indeed, the Blackhawks controlled the tempo and possession for much of the game. They put six shots on goal in the first half alone, yet couldn’t manage to slip one past Santa Maria goalie Adrian Vargas.

“There’s such a fine line between winning and losing,” Nadler said. “If we had put something away earlier, it would have been different. This time of year, it’s a fine line. Only one team goes away happy.”

The best opportunity may have been early in the second half, when La Quinta forward Lucas Rosales retrieved a pass near the goal and found himself one-on-one with Vargas. But the pass had too much velocity, and bounced off Rosales’s knee and out of bounds.

Rosales was among the most lethal offensive threats in the division this year. The senior, who committed to Cal State Fullerton earlier this month, led the squad with 25 goals and 10 assists, and provided La Quinta with a number of good looks at the goal Saturday.

Still, with neither team unable to find the back of the net, the pressure seemed to mount, with La Quinta at home against a team that had only been held scoreless once this year – way back on Nov. 29.

It appeared La Quinta, and the home crowd of more than 150, may have been bracing for penalty kicks as the scoreboard wound down to the final seconds of the second overtime. The ball went out of bounds and Santa Maria’s Saul Ayuso promptly set up for a corner kick without wasting much time. His kick drilled the ball into a pack of players in front of the goal and teammate Diego Villagran headed it into the left corner of the goal, beyond the outstretched hands of La Quinta goalie Logan Prescott.

With the crowd in shocked silence, the Saints stormed the field and players ended up in a heap of celebration. La Quinta, which hadn’t lost until its 17th game, had lost again and the hopes of a second CIF title in three years had come to an abrupt end.

Nadler has kept relatively modest expectations this year, careful not to allow his team to look too far ahead. But he’s also maintained that this year’s group could be one of his best. The hope of another Division 2 championship was real.

But it was never guaranteed, and the fine line between winning and losing was seen by the dozens in attendance Saturday.

“We had a great season,” Nadler said. “This is a great group of kids who played for each other, never pointed fingers or anything like that.

“It was a special group; we just didn’t finish. That’s about it.”