La Quinta win sets up DVL title game with Palm Desert

With the Southern Section’s new playoff format, there’s no postseason guarantee for a team that finishes second or third place in its league, as in previous years. That shouldn’t be a concern for the La Quinta High girls’ soccer team, particularly after Friday evening.

The Blackhawks remained in the hunt for their fifth consecutive Desert Valley League title with a narrow 1-0 home victory over Cathedral City, which sets up an unofficial title game with Palm Desert for the second consecutive year.

The Aztecs will travel to La Quinta (15-2-4, 8-0-1 DVL) Monday for a 6 p.m. start, with the winner breaking a tie atop the standings with a week to go in the regular season.

“We needed this win,” La Quinta head coach Bob Quattlebaum said. “We couldn’t look past them.”

The decisive sequence against Cathedral City came in the 29th minute of the game. La Quinta defender Elaina Leon blocked a would-be goal with her feet after goalkeeper Nicole Maler was drown out of the box. Less than a minute later, on the other side of the field, forward Marcela Gallo drilled in the lone goal of the game to put the Blackhawks up for good.

“It sounds better in Spanish, but there’s a myth in soccer than every goal you miss counts as a goal against you,” Cathedral City head coach Jorge Polanco said. “That’s exactly what happened on that goal tonight.”

Despite the loss, Polanco was encouraged by his team’s performance in the second half. They were able to hang with the top-ranked team in Division 4, and the Lions showed that they could play the same long-ball style they believe they’ll face in the postseason.

The win was La Quinta’s ninth consecutive win, dating back to Jan. 3. They’ve lost twice – to Newport Harbor, a Division 2 team, and Glendora, the No. 3 team in Division 3.

But Quattlebaum still doesn’t believe his squad has played its best soccer this year.

“I think they have another gear,” he said.

[Cathedral City basketball coach breaks down DVL race]

Quattlebaum compared this year’s team to the 22-win team in 2013-14 that only lost once on the field before forfeiting in the CIF quarterfinals on an ambiguous rules violation.

“Overall, we have more talent on this team,” Quattlebaum said. “The difference between this team and that team is that other team was just a little more mentally tough. This team is getting there.”

That team also only gave up eight goals in 25 games. This year’s squad, though, has only given up three in its last 10 games, and appears to be surging at the right time.

The Blackhawks are also experienced this year. They lost just three seniors from last year’s squad that reached the division semifinals, and have 12 seniors this season.

Middle defender Kayleen Sullivan missed Monday’s game, but is expected to return Monday for Palm Desert. Forward Tatiana Woodworth, who exited Friday’s game with a pair of yellow cards, will not be available Monday.

Cathedral City (15-10-1) is likely to finish in third place in the DVL, making their post hopes less than guaranteed in spite of their No. 2 ranking in Division 5.

La Quinta is currently ranked No. 1 in Division 4, though not beating Palm Desert and winning their own league could also create some tense moments between the end of the season and the release of the playoff pairings.

“We have a few teams that most of their league is in a higher division,” La Quinta head coach Bob Quattlebaum said of Division 4. “They might get a spot in our division because of their strength of schedule.

“Monday should make things interesting.”

MORE: [Female pitcher breaking baseball barriers in the Coachella Valley]