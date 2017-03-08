La Quinta's Pierce Sterling named DVL boys' basketball MVP

After a season where he led his Blackhawks to a pair of victories over the defending Desert Valley League champs to steal the title away, while leading the league in scoring, La Quinta sophomore guard Pierce Sterling was named the league’s MVP in the postseason awards released this week.

Sterling led the league in scoring with 23.1 points per contest, part of one of the most electric offenses in the valley. In two games against Palm Springs, the defending league champs, the sophomore averaged 26 points a game in two victories that helped the Blackhawks edge out the Indians by one game in the league standings. The league championship was just the program’s second-ever since the school opened and the second in three years.

The Blackhawk was joined on the All-DVL first team by senior teammate Marcelo Zepeda, who averaged 14.9 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists. Palm Springs also landed a pair on the first team, including junior Kaelan Richter and senior Jon Scott, along with Indio senior Jeremiah Brown, who led the Rajahs with 17.3 points per game, and Palm Desert senior Will Struthers.

Palm Springs led all teams with two players on the second team, including sophomore Damien King and senior Damion Lee. Indio senior Christian Briceno, who averaged 16.4 points a game, followed, along with Cathedral City senior Kavonte Kinney, Palm Desert senior Dylan Ulber and Shadow Hills junior Mikey Matthews.

After leading the Blackhawks to the DVL title, La Quinta coach Ty Thomas was named the league’s Coach of the Year in his second season as head coach. Xavier Prep was given the league’s Sportsmanship Award.

All-Desert Valley League boys’ basketball team



FIRST TEAM

Palm Springs: Kaelan Richter, Jon Scott

La Quinta: Pierce Sterling, Marcelo Zepeda

Indio: Jeremiah Brown

Palm Desert: Will Struthers

SECOND TEAM

Palm Springs: Damion Lee, Damien King

Indio: Christian Briceno

Cathedral City: Kavonte Kinney

Shadow Hills: Mikey Matthews

Palm Desert: Dylan Ulber

HONORABLE MENTION

Shadow Hills: Jake Abawag, Maverick Stansberry

La Quinta: Tommy Mooney, Christian Sanchez

Palm Desert: Jacob Plata, Devin Lopez, Juan DeSantiago

Indio: Phillip Thigpen, Isaiah Riley

Palm Springs: Nick Reyes-Foster

Xavier Prep: Jared Clark, Eddie Knee

Cathedral City: T’Shaun Tousaint, Jordan Wallace

MVP: Pierce Sterling, La Quinta

Coach of the Year: Ty Thomas, La Quinta

Sportsmanship Award: Xavier Prep