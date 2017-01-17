La Salle (Cincinnati) head coach Jim Hilvert leaving for Baldwin Wallace

La Salle High School head football coach Jim Hilvert has accepted the head coaching job at Baldwin Wallace University. Hilvert and the Lancers held a team meeting Tuesday afternoon, when the second-year coach informed his players of the news.

Hilvert led the Lancers to back-to-back Division II state titles. The school’s most recent state title was its third consecutive state championship.

“First of all, the Baldwin Wallace job opening, I think it’s a unique job with rich tradition,” said Hilvert. “Obviously with coach (Jim) Tressel being there and his dad being there. A place where I believe you have a legitimate shot of winning a national championship, playing in the best conference in the OAC. Being in the state of Ohio, being in a metropolitan area outside of Cleveland, with great academics. I think that’s the total package there. Being in the interview process and being able to get the job, it’s an honor and a privilege to be able to do that.

“And it was tough. It was not an easy decision. The things we did over the last two years, winning two state championships, and the relationships you have with coaches, faculty and the kids … it’s tough. And I’m uprooting my family, that’s a tough thing to do, too. But, I thought it was a good opportunity for me and my family. I’m excited about a new challenge that’s in front of me.”

In January of 2015, Hilvert left Thomas More to accept the La Salle head football coaching position after former Lancers coach Nate Moore accepted the head football coach and athletic director positions at Massillon Washington High School.

Prior to accepting the La Salle job, Hilvert coached at Thomas More College for eight seasons and went 67-19 with six President Athletic Conference titles.

