La. senior sets world female powerlifting record with 639-pound squat

A Louisiana teenager has set a new national and world record with a 639-pound squat, lifting her school to a national powerlifting title in the process (all puns intended).

Alexandria Senior High star Lilliana Poisso lifted the record weight at the USPL powerlifting nationals meet. Her mark easily won the event and proved to be the heaviest weight ever lifted by a woman.

Poisso’s lift helped Alexandria to the girls powerlifting national title, while the school’s boys squad finished in second. The pair easily won the combined title at the annual meet.

“Setting a record that was a national record means a lot to me,” Poisso told local NBC affiliate KALB. “It means a lot to me because a nation is a lot bigger than a state. There’s a lot of people that have been there and could have set the record, but they didn’t, and I did. It’s an unofficial world record which means a lot to me, too. That’s because the world is even bigger than a nation.”

Poisso and her teammates cruised to victory, and they’ll be attempting to duplicate their success at a future meet in the coming months, with the next one on tap in Orlando this summer.