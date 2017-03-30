Lacrosse roundup: Carlin scores 100th career goal in Arlington win

Abby Carlin scored her 100th career goal and finished with five goals and two assists, in the Arlington High School girls lacrosse team’s 15-4 win over visiting New Rochelle Wednesday.

“It’s great. She’s been such a leader for us,” Admirals coach Dan Schmitt said. “She’s interested in playing games and playing hard. It’s a refreshing attitude for a talented player.”

Danielle DiLorenzo added four goals, while Rebecca Campos had two goals and one assist. Jordan Smith had two goals, while Lauren Tarnowski and Emily Caoili each had one.

Sam Simonetty and Maddie Minnow split time in the goal. Simonetty had two saves, while Minnow made four.

Arlington (1-0) hosts Monroe-Woodbury on Saturday.

John Jay Cross River 20, Our Lady of Lourdes 5 — Lu Clark had a hat trick to lead the host Warriors. Maeve Connaughton and Grace Rappleyea each scored once.

Lourdes (0-1) hosts Nanuet on Monday.

Boys lacrosse

Behind four goals apiece from Zeke Kopilak and Ryan Olmstead, Millbrook defeated visiting Washingtonville, 10-4.

Zeke Kopilak added an assist, while Bazzy Kopilak had a goal and three assists. Cody Homa (one goal) and Dimitri DiCintio (one assist) also contributed.

Matt Castagnozzi made six saves for the Blazers (1-0), who visit Franklin D. Roosevelt on Friday.