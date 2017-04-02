Lacrosse roundup: Pawling girls, Highland boys fall

Morgan McCarthy scored five goals, but the Pawling High School girls lacrosse team lost to visiting Westlake, 13-8, on Saturday.

Kiera Tucci, Ayla Bradley and Courtney Adams each scored once, while eighth grade goalie Sara Corbi made 10 saves in her first varsity game.

Pawling (0-1) hosts Beacon at 4:30 p.m. Monday.

Boys lacrosse

Jesse Weaver scored twice while Chris Hammond and Christian Canino scored a goal apiece, but Highland lost to host Kingston, 5-4.

Weaver had one assist, while keeper Giorgio D’Angelo made 12 saves.

Highland (1-1) hosts Washingtonville at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.