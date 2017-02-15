LaDontae Henton part of latest Eastern Athletic Hall of Fame class

It wasn’t too long ago that LaDontae Henton was thriving on the hardwood for the Eastern High School boys basketball program.

Now the 2011 graduate is headed into the school’s athletic hall of fame.

Henton was one of five individuals and a team announced Wednesday as part of this year’s class that will be inducted into Eastern’s Hall of Fame prior to the Feb. 24 basketball doubleheader against Sexton.

Football, basketball and track standout Tom Keenoy, softball and tennis player Sue Beekman-Mills, golfer David “Bud” Reniger and swimming standout Terri Stinnett-Pantalone are the other individuals to be inducted into the hall of fame next week. The 1972 Eastern wrestling team coached by Jim Walker that captured a Class A state championship also will be inducted.

Henton was a four-time all-state selection during a decorated high school career he capped by finishing as the state’s Mr. Basketball runner-up. He went on to star at Providence where he was an impact player for four seasons and led the Big East in scoring as a senior. Henton was an All-American his final season at Providence and was one of two players in school history to end his career with more than 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds.

Keenoy, a 1987 grad, set the school discus record and went on to play football at Indiana. He also spent time coaching football and track at Eastern. Beekman-Mills was a catcher on a city league champion softball team and went on to thrive as a tennis player. The 1957 Eastern grad captured several singles and doubles championships in the area and won a doubles title at the Michigan Senior Olympics in 2005.

Reniger was a medalist at the golf state tournament in 1939 and 1941. Post graduation, the golf accomplishments for the 1941 Quaker grad included being a five-time all-city champion.

Stinnett-Pantalone, a 1982 Eastern grad, was a league champion backstroke swimmer that went on to excel in the pool at Eastern Michigan. Stinnett-Pantalone was EMU’s team MVP as a junior and senior.

Tickets for the hall ceremony, which will take place at 4:45 p.m. on Feb. 24 at the high school, can be ordered by contacting Chris Barajas at 517-482-9866 or xdcbarajas@comcast.net.

