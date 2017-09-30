Laguna Hills cancels game with Garden Grove because of virus

Laguna Hills, Calif., canceled its football game Friday night against Garden Grove because of a virus that has hit the Hawks.

Laguna Hills coach Mike Maceranka told the Orange County Register that several of his players have been diagnosed with Hand, Foot and Mouth disease, which causes painful sores in or on the mouth and on the hands and feet and usually runs its course in a week. The game was canceled to avoid spreading the illness to the players at Garden Grove (1-3).

In the meantime, the school’s custodial staff will be cleaning and sanitizing all athletic areas and equipment, Laguna Hills said in a release.

Laguna Hills (2-3) is scheduled to open league play next week at Capistrano Valley (Mission Viejo), which is 5-0.