Laingsburg opens atop AP girls basketball poll

A perfect start has the Laingsburg girls basketball team starting off as the state’s top-ranked team in its class.

The Wolfpack are ranked No. 1 in Class C in the inaugural Associated Press state rankings.

Laingsburg is 7-0 behind a stingy defense that hasn’t allowed more than 28 points in a game. The Wolfpack are surrendering just 21.8 points per game and own a key early season win over CMAC rival Bath and have beaten Class B schools Portland and Corunna.

Laingburg is one of 12 teams from the Lansing area featured in the inaugural poll of the season.

East Lansing and DeWitt are both featured in the top 10 in Class A. The Trojans are tied for No. 6, while DeWitt is tied for No. 8.

Williamston is the lone area program ranked in the top 10 in Class B and checks in at No. 2. The Hornets have knocked off defending state champion Marshall and their only loss this season is to Port Huron Northern, which is ranked in Class A. Alma, Fowlerville and Ithaca are among the teams receiving votes just outside the top 10 in Class B.

Joining Laingsburg in the top 10 in Class C is Pewamo-Westphalia, which is ranked No. 9. Bath and Saranac are among the teams outside the top 10 in Class C receiving votes.

Portland St. Patrick, which helped veteran coach Al Schrauben become the fourth coach in state history to reach 600 wins with three victories last week, is ranked No. 5 in Class D. Morrice is receiving votes.

Lansing area high school basketball power poll

AP GIRLS STATE POLL



The top 10 teams in the Michigan Associated Press high school basketball poll, with records in parentheses. Totals are based on 15 points for a first-place vote, 14 for second,etc.:

Class A

School Total Points

1. Detroit King (3) (7-1) 68

2. Warren Cousino (1) (7-2) 54

3. Port Huron Northern (8-1) 53

4. Midland Dow (7-1) 49

5. Saginaw Heritage (1) (8-0) 44

6. Muskegon Mona Shores (6-2) 34

(tie) East Lansing (5-1) 34

8. Clarkston (8-1) 27

(tie) DeWitt (7-1) 27

10. Detroit Renaissance (7-1) 26

Others receiving 12 or more votes: East Kentwood (7-1) 23, Southfield (8-2) 22, Northville (6-1) 20, Canton (6-1) 16, Hudsonville (7-1) 15, Caledonia (7-1) 12, Marquette (8-1) 12, East Grand Rapids (5-1) 12.

Class B

School Total Points

1. Detroit Country Day (4) (8-0) 74

2. Williamston (7-1) 63

3. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (7-1) 60

4. Marshall (6-1) 58

5. Freeland (8-0) 47

6. Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory (1) (10-0) 43

7. Ida (7-0) 38

8. Bay City John Glenn (6-2) 23

9. Frankenmuth (7-1) 20

10. Holland Christian (6-1) 19

Others receiving 12 or more votes: Alma (5-1) 18, Dearborn Heights Robichaud (5-2) 13, Fowlerville (7-2) 15, Ithaca (5-1) 15, Kalkaska (3-0) 15, Stevensville Lakeshore (6-1) 13.

Class C

School Total Points

1. Laingsburg (7-0) 63

2. Traverse City St. Francis (1) (5-0) 55

3. Flint Hamady (1) (7-0) 53

4. Byron (7-0) 43

5. Reese (6-1) 39

6. Beaverton (1) (7-0) 36

7. Detroit Edison PSA (1) (7-0) 32

8. Hemlock (6-1) 31

9. Pewamo-Westphalia (6-1) 28

10. Centreville (7-1) 27

Others receiving 12 or more votes: Michigan Center (6-0) 25, St. Ignace LaSalle (5-1) 22, Sandusky 19, Bath (4-2) 17, Harbor Beach (8-0) 16, Saranac 12.

Class D

School Total Points

1. Pittsford (3) (8-0) 59

2. Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart (1) (7-0) 56

3. Rogers City (7-0) 49

4. Cedarville (6-1) 35

5. Portland St. Patrick (6-2) 34

6. Bellaire (6-1) 31

7. McBain Northern Michigan (6-1) 27

8. Hillman (6-1) 22

9. Waterford Our Lady (4-3) 20

10. Adrian Lenawee Christian (5-1) 17

Others receiving votes: Morrice (4-1) 16, Gaylord St. Mary (6-1) 14, Pickford (4-1) 12.

