VIDEO: This special moment in Oklahoma is what's so great about high school sports

This, folks, is what makes high school sports so special.

Friday night, Norman (Okla.) senior Lainy Fredrickson came into the game in the final moments and made the last shot. The crowd erupts and the tears, cheers and chills were flowing.

Scott Wright of The Oklahoman captured the play and the aftermath and interviews with Frederickson’s teammates on a night no one will forget. The moment was No. 1 on SportsCenter on Friday night.

Credit both teams on this one, especially Norman North, could not have been happy losing to its rival 57-35