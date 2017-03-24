Lake Forest romps in softball season opener

DOVER – With all but one player returning from a team that reached the DIAA semifinals last season, the Lake Forest softball team was raring to go for its season opener Thursday.

The second-ranked Spartans unleashed that eagerness on Dover, pounding out 18 hits on the way to an 18-1 road victory that ended after five innings.

“We’re really excited about it. We feel like we didn’t even leave,” center fielder Mya Maddox said. “We asked a lot of the teammates, and everybody says the same thing. It just feels like continuing last year.”

Each of Lake Forest’s nine starting hitters had at least one hit and scored at least once. The Spartans also took advantage of seven errors by the Senators and scored in every inning.

“We did a really good job hitting,” Lake Forest coach Ashlie Tatman said. “We honed in. We work hard at practice with live hitting, and we stayed focused and stayed within ourselves when we were up to bat.”

Maddox started the game with a bunt single, moved to second on Kaitlyn Stahre’s infield single and scored on Brooke Glanden’s single to right. Stahre scored on an error, and Brittany Baker lofted a sacrifice fly to bring home Glanden for a 3-0 lead after one inning.

The Spartans added another run in the second, then really got it going in the third with seven more runs. The big blow was a three-run homer by Kerrigan Simpson that almost hit the scoreboard behind the fence in left field.

“I had two strikes, and I knew I had to protect,” Simpson said. “It felt good off the bat. Honestly, I didn’t think it was going over. I just thought it was a line drive.”

Five more runs came in the fourth. Maddox and Stahre each drove in a run, and Simpson brought in two with a blast to right that banged off the top of the fence.

“I just go up there relaxed every time,” said Simpson, who finished with five RBIs and pitched the final two innings in relief of Stahre. “I just see the ball and hit it, put it in play.”

Dover had a couple of defensive highlights, as right fielder Mariah Torres made a fine stop and throw to nail a runner at second in the third inning and left fielder Syean Deleon made a diving catch to end the top of the fourth.

But all of the big stats belonged to Lake Forest. Stahre went 3-for-4 and scored four runs, second baseman Abigail Collins went 3-for-4 and scored twice, and catcher Grace Aguilar went 3-for-3 with a triple and scored three times.

“We came out with a lot of energy,” Tatman said. “We had a goal to stay focused, and that’s what we did.”

Contact Brad Myers at bmyers@delawareonline.com. Follow on Twitter: @BradMyersTNJ