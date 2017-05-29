VIDEO: Watch LaMelo Ball score 50 points in AAU loss

It’s been an interesting weekend for Big Ballers — the AAU team coached by LaVar Ball — at the MagicMemorial Day Festival in Orange, Calif.

In a game that seemed destined to be a blowout given the depth of the host Compton Magic, the Ballers lost 109-57 and a few Magic players had some things to say to Ball on the sideline.

In Sunday’s early game, Big Ballers beat Bluechip Nation of Arizona, 88-85, and Ball was more reserved.

In the nightcap Sunday, the star of the show was LaMelo Ball, who scored 50 points and posted a marquee performance after struggling during the earlier games and being roasted by a mixtape showing him taking ill-advised shots.

The end result, though, was a loss in the closing seconds, 94-90, to the California-based Bobcats program in the 17U Battlezone bracket.

LaMelo, of course, is noted for scoring 92 points in a high school game for Chino Hills.

Here are the highlights from BallIsLife.com of his 50-point effort: