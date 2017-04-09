VIDEO: LaMelo Ball scores 38 in AAU debut with dad LaVar coaching

After his very public complaints about his sons’ high school coach at Chino Hills (Calif.), LaVar Ball is coaching son LaMelo in AAU.

Playing for Big Ballers, LaMelo had 38 points Saturday in the team’s first game at the So Cal Spring Tip Off event, which is the season opener. This is LaMelo’s debut with the program; he just completed his sophomore season for Chino Hills.

Older brother Lonzo was also at the event in support of his family.

According to the Big Ballers AAU website, LaVar and Tina Ball “founded the organization in 2013, out of their love for the game of basketball. LaVar and Tina enjoy training and mentoring youth to play the sport on a highly competitive level.”

Big Ballers is also the name of LaVar Ball’s planned sports empire and agency that will represent his three sons.

Here are LaMelo’s highlights from Game 1: