LaMelo Ball first high school athlete to get signature shoe

If nothing else, Chino Hills (Calif.) star point guard LaMelo Ball (and his family) move the proverbial needle.

On Thursday it was announced that the Balls’ Big Baller Brand has unveiled the MB1, which would be the first signature shoe for a high school player.

🚨 EXCLUSIVE: LaMelo Ball becomes the first high school player to have his own sneaker. Introducing the MB1 by BBB: https://t.co/36cm4RSv2R pic.twitter.com/m6bdbJrWIZ — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) August 31, 2017

The Melo Ball 1, by Big Baller Brand: https://t.co/36cm4RSv2R pic.twitter.com/4GqLqMbSKU — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) August 31, 2017

For those wondering if selling shoes could hurt LaMelo’s eligibility at UCLA, Lavar Ball has a response.

“We’ll worry about it when we get there,” Ball told ESPN. “Who cares? If he can’t play, then he can’t play. It doesn’t mean he’ll stop working out and getting better. … Maybe in two years they’ll change the rule and he’ll be able to the NBA straight out of high school.”

LaMelo’s shoes are listed at $395, which is a bargain considering brother Lonzo’s are $495.

