2017 Top 5: LaMelo Ball surges, then leaves school for Lithuania

To commemorate the end of 2017, the staff of USA TODAY High School Sports debated the dominant storylines of 2017 to determine the five most important and resonant of the year.

LAMELO BALL BECOMES MOST FOLLOWED TEEN ATHLETE, LEAVES SCHOOL FOR LITHUANIA

Few American families dominated news cycles in 2017 more than the Ball family of Chino Hills. The Trumps? That’s about it. While the family started the calendar year with two of its three sons in high school and one in college, it finished with none in education anywhere in the United States. How it got there was one of the dominant storylines of the year, with particular emphasis on LaMelo Ball, the youngest of LaVar Ball’s three sons.

It’s not that LaMelo Ball did anything wrong. He didn’t. It’s just that his evolution over the course of the year has had all the echoes of a dyspeptic Dickensian script. Let’s look back:

That’s a lot, so let’s just take a whirlwind review through it all in one sentence: In the span of a year, LaMelo Ball went from being second fiddle on a high school basketball team that didn’t make the state semifinals, to selling out a Las Vegas civic center, to being named the most famous high school hoopster ever, to having the first-ever high school signature shoe, to leaving high school for a Lithuanian cow town of 10,000 people less than two hours from the Russian border.

Wait, what? Even Dickens couldn’t have come up with that.

For the Ball family, it’s all just more content, in both a figurative and literal sense due to the Ball in the Family Facebook streaming show. That doesn’t make it any easier for a teenager, which, of course, is what LaMelo Ball is. He’s a teenager, a now-former high school basketball star who is perfectly capable of becoming a significant contributor to a college basketball program and maybe, someday, a player in the NBA.

It should be so simple and straightforward with the talent that LaMelo Ball has. Everything that happened in 2017 shows us precisely what it is not.