LaMelo Ball vs. Zion Williamson: Wild scene as stars face off

It was a wild scene late Wednesday in Las Vegas, as LaMelo Ball’s AAU team, Big Ballers, faced off against Zion Williamson’s SC Supreme squad.
Williamson is a star in the class of 2018 and considered one of the top prep dunkers in recent memory. LaMelo, and his family, have been in the spotlight for quite a while.
Here’s the scene before the game, starting with a prediction from LaVar Ball via itsOvertime.com.
The game did, in fact, go on, with Williamson’s SC Supreme squad winning 104-92.
LaMelo finished with 35 points, 10 assists and 6 boards, while Williamson had 32 points and 12 rebounds.