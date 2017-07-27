USA Today Sports

LaMelo Ball vs. Zion Williamson: Wild scene as stars face off

It was a wild scene late Wednesday in Las Vegas, as LaMelo Ball’s AAU team, Big Ballers, faced off against Zion Williamson’s SC Supreme squad.

Williamson is a star in the class of 2018 and considered one of the top prep dunkers in recent memory. LaMelo, and his family, have been in the spotlight for quite a while.

Here’s the scene before  the game, starting with a prediction from LaVar Ball via itsOvertime.com.

The game did, in fact, go on, with Williamson’s SC Supreme squad winning 104-92.

LaMelo finished with 35 points, 10 assists and 6 boards, while Williamson had 32 points and 12 rebounds.

