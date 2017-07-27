LaMelo Ball vs. Zion Williamson: Wild scene as stars face off

It was a wild scene late Wednesday in Las Vegas, as LaMelo Ball’s AAU team, Big Ballers, faced off against Zion Williamson’s SC Supreme squad.

RELATED: Highlights from Zion Williamson vs. LaMelo Ball are incredible | LaVar Ball says he and LaMelo would beat Michael Jordan and LeBron James

Williamson is a star in the class of 2018 and considered one of the top prep dunkers in recent memory. LaMelo, and his family, have been in the spotlight for quite a while.

Here’s the scene before the game, starting with a prediction from LaVar Ball via itsOvertime.com.

Peep how long the line is outside the gym for tonight's LaMelo Ball vs Zion Williamson face-off in Las Vegas. (H/T: @af_ferguson) pic.twitter.com/Uv6WF4jVeT — SLAM HS Hoops (@SLAMonline_HS) July 27, 2017

Wild scene in Vegas outside gym for Zion vs Melo pic.twitter.com/q8QVBzrYwS — Danny Hazan (@danny__hazan) July 27, 2017

Main gym at @adidasUprising 70 mins before LaMelo Ball vs. Zion WillIamson. pic.twitter.com/ZmubWRcxHr — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) July 27, 2017

Authorities are trying to push fans out of the gym due to safety concerns and in hopes of getting the LaMelo vs Zion showdown underway. https://t.co/smXfFeAZPx — SLAM HS Hoops (@SLAMonline_HS) July 27, 2017

I'm upstairs with LaMelo Ball. And there is a crowd of kids trying to barge up just to see him. They're chanting "Melo! Melo!" Nutty scene. pic.twitter.com/JoQ1YR8DAD — Gary Parrish (@GaryParrishCBS) July 27, 2017

The game did, in fact, go on, with Williamson’s SC Supreme squad winning 104-92.

LaMelo finished with 35 points, 10 assists and 6 boards, while Williamson had 32 points and 12 rebounds.