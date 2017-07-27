USA Today Sports

Sleeping baby in coach's arms steals show from LaMelo Ball-Zion Williamson AAU game

As big of an attraction as Zion Williamson vs. LaMelo Ball was Wednesday night in an AAU showdown in Las Vegas, the show was stolen by Noah Anderson.

Who’s Noah Anderson? The next big thing in recruiting?

Not exactly.

Noah is Zion Williamson’s 3-year-old half-brother. Noah managed to sleep through all the hoopla in the arms of dad Lee Anderson, who was coaching SC Supreme at the time.

Noah’s ability to snooze despite the noise and overflow crowd did not go unnoticed on social media.

