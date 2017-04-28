Landon School (Md.) takes over top spot in Super 25 boys lacrosse rankings

After a wild week on the high school scene, the newest edition of the Super 25 boys lacrosse rankings sees a new name at the top as the Landon School (Md.) now holds the No. 1 spot.

The Hill Academy (Ont.), the top-ranked team in the rankings dating back to the beginning of last season, was dethroned by Culver Academy (Ind.) in a 4-2 battle that took place last weekend outside of Detroit.

The result sees a new look to the top five, with IMG Academy (Fla.) moving up to No. 2 with its season in the books, and Culver, Hill and the Brunswick School (Conn.) rounding out the top five.

A slew of other results produces a variety of changes. Big movers this week include still-undefeated Nassau County’s Cold Spring Harbor, a team that jumps to No. 8 from No. 17 last week. La Salle College High School (Pa.), currently 10-1, also slides up, moving from No. 15 to No. 9. St. Sebastian’s out of the New England ISL, also with just one loss, now sits at No. 10.

Delbarton out of New Jersey returns the rankings after wins over St. Anthony’s and a tough Malvern Prep team that was pushed out of the Super 25 rankings this week, along with several others. The Green Wave is not alone as Super 25 returnees. Calvert Hall (Md.) and St. Ignatius Prep (Calif.) return after departures earlier in the season, while St. Mary’s (Md.), Conestoga (Pa.) and the Taft School (Conn.) all make their first appearances this season.

Look for plenty of games on the way this week with Super 25 implications, especially in Maryland where the loaded MIAA A Conference will see its teams continue to battle through their schedules. A key matchup takes place when new No. 12 Calvert Hall hosts new No. 16 St. Mary’s of Annapolis on April 28.