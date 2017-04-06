Landon School (Md.) up to No. 2 in Super 25 boys lacrosse rankings

The newest edition of the USA Today High School Sports Super 25 boys high school lacrosse rankings sees a number of teams moving up or down the chain thanks to a variety of telling results across the country in the previous week.

The Hill Academy (Ont.), with three wins collected on a trip through Philadelphia, remains the No. 1 team in the land, and now owns wins over four teams in the Super 25 rankings.

The Landon School (Md.), still undefeated and most recently winners over the Severn School (Md.), move up to the No. 2 spot. Meanwhile, the Brunswick School (Conn.) bumps up a few spots to No. 6 thanks to an 11-6 win over previous No. 2 Deerfield Academy (Mass.), now ranked No. 8.

Elsewhere, another wild Philadelphia-Baltimore crossover contest – a 12-11 win by the Haverford School (Pa.) over Boys’ Latin (Md.) – leads to additional movement in the Super 25. The Fords now stand at No. 11, while the Lakers come in at No. 12 this week.

Another Philly area team finds itself in the Super 25 rankings this week. La Salle College High School, thanks to an 8-6 win over Malvern Prep (Pa.), jumps to No. 18, while the Friars move to No. 19.

Look for some big Super 25 results in the coming week, including an important Inter-Ac battle between Haverford and Malvern Prep.