Lane Kiffin has yet to land a top-600 HS recruit since starting at FAU

Since Lane Kiffin took over as the head coach at Florida Atlantic, eyes have been peeled to see who Kiffin’s first true big catch would be.

They’re still waiting.

As of Tuesday morning, Kiffin has yet to land a top-600 high school recruit in the Class of 2017, yet alone a top-300-caliber player who would qualify as a four-star recruit. The wait is ongoing, and it’s unlikely that the Owls will include any four-star players in Kiffin’s first class when it is finalized.

Since his arrival, the Owls have added 11 members of their total 16 players. One is a community college quarterback who already signed a letter of intent: former Florida State quarterback De’Andre Johnson.

There’s little question that Johnson is the most talented prospect in Kiffin’s initial class, and very well might have been a four-star recruit if he was still in high school. Instead, he’s damaged goods, a bit like some perceptions of Kiffin.

Yes, there are other players with clear talent. On Sunday, the Owls got a commitment from Akileis Leroy, a Georgia linebacker who also had a scholarship offer from LSU, among other schools. That’s doubtlessly a quality pickup for a program like Florida Atlantic.

Perhaps more concerning is that, despite Kiffin’s arrival, FAU still has just the third-best ranked class in Conference USA. Both UTSA and FIU currently have stronger classes than the Owls, and Middle Tennessee State could slip past FAU at the last hurdle come Thursday as well, per 247 Sports’ current standings.

Does this indicate anything about what we can expect from Kiffin and crew in the future? Probably not. It’s too soon to come to any conclusions about Kiffin’s recruiting capabilities at a “smaller” program like FAU. Still, there are no knockout blows in this first class, which will only amplify the questions and pressure that always seem to swirl around Kiffin, no matter where he goes.