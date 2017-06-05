Lane Kiffin offers quarterback who just finished sixth grade

Lane Kiffin has another young quarterback in his sights.

Last month, the new Florida Atlantic coach offered Kaden Martin, the son of former Tennessee QB and current Southern Cal offensive coordinator Tee Martin. Kaden is a member of the Class of 2022.

Now, he has offered Pierce Clarkson, a Class of 2023 prospect who recently finished sixth grade in California, according to a tweet from Bruce Feldman.

#FAU & Lane Kiffin offered a scholarship to QB guru Steve Clarkson's son, Pierce a Class of 2023 QB, who just finished 6th grade, per source — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) June 5, 2017

If Clarkson’s last name sounds familiar, it is because he is the son of Steve Clarkson, a noted quarterback guru to high school, college and pro passers.

“Any time a kid gets any kind of offer it’s serious,” Steve Clarkson told USA TODAY High School Sports. “People don’t point those out there blindly.

“He is obviously talented, but he’s just a kid. Lane is someone I’ve known for years. It’s no secret that (Pierce) has lots of talent and obviously, he gets trained. I’ve surrounded him with good people and a good support system.

“I fully expect him to do whatever he wants to do, but in terms of any real detail on that offer, I don’t really have a comment.”