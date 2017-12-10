Lane takes back-to-back girls Foot Locker Nationals titles

Claudia Lane became the ninth runner Saturday to win two Foot Locker Nationals and she has a chance to become the first to win three.

Lane, a junior from Malibu, Calif., controlled the girls race at Balboa Park in San Diego from the start, finishing in 17 minutes, 3.4 seconds, a second faster than the time she won last year’s race in and 15 seconds ahead of runner-up Katelynne Hart, a sophomore from Glenbard West (Glen Ellyn, Ill.), who finished in 17:22.5. Olivia Theis, a senior from Lansing Catholic (Lansing, Mich.), was third in 17:22.6.

RELATED: Dylan Jacobs runs to boys title at Foot Locker Nationals

Lane ran the first mile in 5:17 and pulled away from the field.

“I felt pretty comfortable at my pace,” Lane said. “I didn’t want to kill myself on the first hill, but I knew I wanted to get out early. This year’s race felt incredibly different. Last year, I went in extremely nervous. This year, I’ve gained confidence over the season because I improved my times a little bit. I had a real race strategy, so I was nervous, but not as nervous.”

Lane said she was celebrating by hitting the beach, the pool and with an ice cream sundae.

“I had one last week too,” she said. “I think all I’ve had today is sugar.”

She said though winning next year would be sweet, she’s enjoying today’s win first.

“I’m just so grateful with the opportunities I’ve had in the here and now,” she said.