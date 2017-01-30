Lansing area basketball power poll

Here is a look at the latest high school power rankings in the Lansing area following games Jan. 28.

CLASS A-B BOYS

1. EAST LANSING (12-0): Knocked off CAAC Red-leading St. Johns and Jackson to stretch streak of consecutive regular season victories to 31.

2. HOLT (9-3): Rams rolled to wins by double figures over Haslett and Sexton and have won four straight since a loss to East Lansing.

3. ST. JOHNS (9-3): Bounced back from a loss to East Lansing with a win over Waverly to remain perfect in the CAAC Red.

4. WILLIAMSTON (10-2): Class B No. 10-ranked Hornets had five-game winning streak halted with home loss to Lansing Catholic in lone game last week.

5. WAVERLY (7-4): Warriors posted 19-point win over Lansing Catholic, but fell to St. Johns in a key CAAC Red contest.

Honorable mention: Okemos (8-3), Everett (7-5), Ithaca (9-2), Alma (7-4), Lansing Catholic (6-4), DeWitt (6-5), Grand Ledge (6-6), Haslett (6-5)

CLASS C-D BOYS

1. PEWAMO-WESTPHALIA (10-0): Posted two-point win over Dansville and knocked off Bath to remain one of two unbeaten teams in the Lansing area. Pirates have won 14 straight regular-season games

2. LANSING CHRISTIAN (9-2): Had five-game win streak with a loss to Class B Leslie, the defending GLAC champion, in lone game last week.

3. LAINGSBURG (6-3): Wolfpack are alone in second place in the CMAC and have won four straight, which includes an overtime win over Fowler.

4. DANSVILLE (6-5): Aggies have won five of six with lone loss being 55-53 setback to P-W last week. Dansville has big week ahead with games against Leslie, Laingsburg and Fowler.

5. FOWLER (7-3): The Class D state-ranked Eagles split a pair of overtime games, knocking off Saranac, but falling to Laingsburg.

Honorable mention: Fulton (7-4), Carson City-Crystal (6-3), Webberville (7-2)

CLASS A-B GIRLS

1. EAST LANSING (12-1): CAAC Blue-leading Trojans picked up wins over St. Johns, Jackson and Muskegon to push win streak to 11.

2. WILLIAMSTON (12-1): CAAC White-leading Hornets are on an eight-game win streak. Williamston beat Lansing Catholic in its lone game last week.

3. DEWITT (13-1): The Panthers, who lead the CAAC Red, posted victories over Mount Pleasant, Mason and Charlotte to push win streak to six.

4. OKEMOS (9-3): Chiefs have won five of six and knocked off Eastern in their only game last week.

5. WAVERLY (8-4): Warriors have won five of last six and posted wins by double figures over Lansing Catholic and St. Johns last week.

Honorable mention: Grand Ledge (10-4), Alma (9-3), Ithaca (9-3), Mason (7-5), Haslett (8-6), Olivet (11-2), Eaton Rapids (6-6), Fowlerville (8-5).

CLASS C-D GIRLS

1. LAINGSBURG (11-1): Wolfpack have won four straight since a 38-31 loss to P-W and outscored Portland St. Patrick and Fowler 89-20 in its two games last week.

2. BATH (8-2): Bees knocked off Class C No. 3-ranked P-W for a second time this season and are a half-game out of first in CMAC

3. PEWAMO-WESTPHALIA (10-2): Pirates had won eight straight prior to suffering a two-point loss on the road to Bath.

4. CARSON CITY-CRYSTAL (11-2): Eagles are on nine-game winning streak and earned wins over TVC West-leading Ithaca and Ashley last week.

5. PORTLAND ST. PATRICK (10-3) Shamrock have won seven of eight with lone loss in stretch being to Laingsburg.

Honorable mention: Saranac (9-3), Morrice (7-3)