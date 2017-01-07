Lansing area basketball standings

Here is a look at the boys and girls basketball standings in the Lansing area through Friday’s games.

BOYS

CAAC BLUE

East Lansing 6-0, 3-0

Holt 4-2, 3-0

Everett 4-2, 2-1

Grand Ledge 3-3, 2-1

Okemos 4-2, 1-2

Jackson 3-3, 1-2

Sexton 2-4, 0-3

Eastern 1-5, 0-3

CAAC RED

St. Johns 5-2, 3-0

Haslett 4-2, 2-1

Waverly 4-1, 1-1

Mason 3-4, 1-2

DeWitt 2-4, 1-2

Owosso 1-5, 0-2

CAAC WHITE

Williamston 6-1, 3-0

Lansing Catholic 4-2, 2-1

Fowlerville 3-3, 2-1

Portland 2-4, 2-1

Eaton Rapids 2-4, 0-3

Ionia 1-5, 0-3

CMAC

Pewamo-Westphalia 5-0, 3-0

Fowler 5-1, 3-1

Fulton 4-2, 2-1

Bath 3-3, 2-1

Laingsburg 2-2, 2-1

Dansville 3-4, 2-2

Saranac 3-2, 1-2

St. Patrick 2-3, 0-3

Potterville 0-5, 0-4

GLAC

Lansing Christian 5-1, 3-0

Olivet 3-3, 2-1

Perry 4-2, 1-1

Leslie 3-3, 1-1

Lakewood 2-5, 1-2

Stockbridge 1-6, 1-2

Maple Valley 1-4, 0-2

GAC BLUE

Webberville 3-1, 2-0

Bentley 5-4, 3-0

Genesee 2-3, 0-2

Byron 1-3, 0-1

Morrice 0-4, 0-2

GAC RED

Flint Beecher 5-2, 3-0

Lake Fenton 3-2, 2-1

Goodrich 3-3, 2-1

Corunna 3-3, 1-2

Flint Hamady 2-3, 1-2

Mt. Morris 1-5, 0-3

MSAC

Carson City-Crystal 3-3, 3-0

M.P. Sacred Heart 2-3, 2-1

Vestaburg 2-3, 2-1

Ashley 1-4, 1-2

Montabella 0-5, 0-2

Coleman 0-5 0-3

TVC CENTRAL

Freeland 6-0, 4-0

Chesaning 4-1, 3-1

Alma 4-2, 3-1

Swan Valley 4-3, 3-1

Carrollton 4-3, 2-2

Shepherd 1-5, 1-3

Bullock Creek 1-4, 0-4

Standish 1-4, 0-4

TVC WEST

Valley Lutheran 4-1, 4-0

Ithaca 5-1, 2-1

Ovid-Elsie 3-2, 2-1

St. Charles 2-3, 2-1

Hemlock 2-4, 2-1

St. Louis 1-5, 1-3

Pinconning 0-7, 0-3

Saginaw MLS 0-5, 0-3

INDEPENDENT

Charlotte 3-3

GIRLS

CAAC BLUE

East Lansing 5-1, 3-0

Okemos 5-2, 3-0

Grand Ledge 5-3, 2-1

Holt 2-5, 2-1

Jackson 5-2, 1-2

Eastern 1-5, 1-2

Everett 0-7, 0-3

Sexton 0-9, 0-3

CAAC RED

Waverly 5-3, 2-0

DeWitt 7-1, 2-1

Mason 5-2, 2-1

Haslett 5-3, 2-1

St. Johns 3-5, 0-3

Owosso 2-6, 0-2

CAAC WHITE

Williamston 8-1, 3-0

Fowlerville 7-2, 2-1

Portland 4-4, 2-1

Ionia 5-3, 1-2

Lansing Catholic 3-4, 1-2

Eaton Rapids 2-4, 0-3

CMAC

Laingsburg 7-0, 4-0

Pewamo-Westphalia 6-1, 3-1

Bath 4-2, 3-1

Saranac 7-2, 4-2

Portland St. Patrick 6-2, 3-2

Potterville 2-4, 2-2

Fowler 2-6, 1-5

Dansville 1-5, 0-4

Fulton 0-6, 0-3

GLAC

Olivet 5-2, 3-1

Stockbridge 6-3, 3-1

Lakewood 5-3, 2-1

Perry 3-4, 2-1

Lansing Christian 4-4, 2-2

Leslie 3-4, 0-3

Maple Valley 0-6, 0-3

GAC BLUE

Byron 7-0, 2-0

Morrice 4-1, 2-0

Webberville 2-3, 1-1

Bentley 0-4, 0-2

Genesee 0-2, 0-2

GAC RED

Flint Hamady 7-0, 3-0

Flint Beecher 4-2, 2-1

Goodrich 4-3, 2-1

Corunna 3-4, 1-2

Lake Fenton 3-3, 0-2

Mt. Morris 2-4, 0-2

MSAC

Sacred Heart 7-0, 4-0

Carson City-Crystal 6-2, 2-2

Ashley 3-4, 2-2

Coleman 3-4, 1-3

Montabella 2-5, 1-3

Vestaburg 0-8, 0-4

TVC CENTRAL

Freeland 8-0, 5-0

Alma 5-1, 4-1

Bullock Creek 6-2, 4-1

Swan Valley 5-3, 4-2

Shepherd 3-5, 2-3

Chesaning 2-5, 1-4

Carrollton 1-7, 1-4

Standish 0-6, 0-5

TVC WEST

Ithaca 5-1, 4-0

St. Louis 6-2, 4-1

Hemlock 6-1, 3-1

Saginaw Valley Lutheran 4-3, 3-2

Ovid-Elsie 4-3, 1-3

Saginaw MLS 3-4, 1-3

Pinconning 2-5, 1-3

St. Charles 0-7, 0-4

INDEPENDENT

Charlotte 3-6