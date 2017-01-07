Lansing area basketball standings

Here is a look at the boys and girls basketball standings in the Lansing area through Friday’s games.
BOYS
CAAC BLUE
East Lansing 6-0, 3-0
Holt 4-2, 3-0
Everett 4-2, 2-1
Grand Ledge 3-3, 2-1
Okemos 4-2, 1-2
Jackson 3-3, 1-2
Sexton 2-4, 0-3
Eastern 1-5, 0-3
CAAC RED
St. Johns 5-2, 3-0
Haslett 4-2, 2-1
Waverly 4-1, 1-1
Mason 3-4, 1-2
DeWitt 2-4, 1-2
Owosso 1-5, 0-2
CAAC WHITE
Williamston 6-1, 3-0
Lansing Catholic 4-2, 2-1
Fowlerville 3-3, 2-1
Portland 2-4, 2-1
Eaton Rapids 2-4, 0-3
Ionia 1-5, 0-3
CMAC
Pewamo-Westphalia 5-0, 3-0
Fowler 5-1, 3-1
Fulton 4-2, 2-1
Bath 3-3, 2-1
Laingsburg 2-2, 2-1
Dansville 3-4, 2-2
Saranac 3-2, 1-2
St. Patrick 2-3, 0-3
Potterville 0-5, 0-4
GLAC
Lansing Christian 5-1, 3-0
Olivet 3-3, 2-1
Perry 4-2, 1-1
Leslie 3-3, 1-1
Lakewood 2-5, 1-2
Stockbridge 1-6, 1-2
Maple Valley 1-4, 0-2
GAC BLUE
Webberville 3-1, 2-0
Bentley 5-4, 3-0
Genesee 2-3, 0-2
Byron 1-3, 0-1
Morrice 0-4, 0-2
GAC RED
Flint Beecher 5-2, 3-0
Lake Fenton 3-2, 2-1
Goodrich 3-3, 2-1
Corunna 3-3, 1-2
Flint Hamady 2-3, 1-2
Mt. Morris 1-5, 0-3
MSAC
Carson City-Crystal 3-3, 3-0
M.P. Sacred Heart 2-3, 2-1
Vestaburg 2-3, 2-1
Ashley 1-4, 1-2
Montabella 0-5, 0-2
Coleman 0-5 0-3
TVC CENTRAL
Freeland 6-0, 4-0
Chesaning 4-1, 3-1
Alma 4-2, 3-1
Swan Valley 4-3, 3-1
Carrollton 4-3, 2-2
Shepherd 1-5, 1-3
Bullock Creek 1-4, 0-4
Standish 1-4, 0-4
TVC WEST
Valley Lutheran 4-1, 4-0
Ithaca 5-1, 2-1
Ovid-Elsie 3-2, 2-1
St. Charles 2-3, 2-1
Hemlock 2-4, 2-1
St. Louis 1-5, 1-3
Pinconning 0-7, 0-3
Saginaw MLS 0-5, 0-3
INDEPENDENT
Charlotte 3-3
GIRLS
CAAC BLUE
East Lansing 5-1, 3-0
Okemos 5-2, 3-0
Grand Ledge 5-3, 2-1
Holt 2-5, 2-1
Jackson 5-2, 1-2
Eastern 1-5, 1-2
Everett 0-7, 0-3
Sexton 0-9, 0-3
CAAC RED
Waverly 5-3, 2-0
DeWitt 7-1, 2-1
Mason 5-2, 2-1
Haslett 5-3, 2-1
St. Johns 3-5, 0-3
Owosso 2-6, 0-2
CAAC WHITE
Williamston 8-1, 3-0
Fowlerville 7-2, 2-1
Portland 4-4, 2-1
Ionia 5-3, 1-2
Lansing Catholic 3-4, 1-2
Eaton Rapids 2-4, 0-3
CMAC
Laingsburg 7-0, 4-0
Pewamo-Westphalia 6-1, 3-1
Bath 4-2, 3-1
Saranac 7-2, 4-2
Portland St. Patrick 6-2, 3-2
Potterville 2-4, 2-2
Fowler 2-6, 1-5
Dansville 1-5, 0-4
Fulton 0-6, 0-3
GLAC
Olivet 5-2, 3-1
Stockbridge 6-3, 3-1
Lakewood 5-3, 2-1
Perry 3-4, 2-1
Lansing Christian 4-4, 2-2
Leslie 3-4, 0-3
Maple Valley 0-6, 0-3
GAC BLUE
Byron 7-0, 2-0
Morrice 4-1, 2-0
Webberville 2-3, 1-1
Bentley 0-4, 0-2
Genesee 0-2, 0-2
GAC RED
Flint Hamady 7-0, 3-0
Flint Beecher 4-2, 2-1
Goodrich 4-3, 2-1
Corunna 3-4, 1-2
Lake Fenton 3-3, 0-2
Mt. Morris 2-4, 0-2
MSAC
Sacred Heart 7-0, 4-0
Carson City-Crystal 6-2, 2-2
Ashley 3-4, 2-2
Coleman 3-4, 1-3
Montabella 2-5, 1-3
Vestaburg 0-8, 0-4
TVC CENTRAL
Freeland 8-0, 5-0
Alma 5-1, 4-1
Bullock Creek 6-2, 4-1
Swan Valley 5-3, 4-2
Shepherd 3-5, 2-3
Chesaning 2-5, 1-4
Carrollton 1-7, 1-4
Standish 0-6, 0-5
TVC WEST
Ithaca 5-1, 4-0
St. Louis 6-2, 4-1
Hemlock 6-1, 3-1
Saginaw Valley Lutheran 4-3, 3-2
Ovid-Elsie 4-3, 1-3
Saginaw MLS 3-4, 1-3
Pinconning 2-5, 1-3
St. Charles 0-7, 0-4
INDEPENDENT
Charlotte 3-6
