Lansing area boys basketball district schedule

Here is the schedule for boys basketball districts in the Lansing area.

CLASS A AT OWOSSO

MONDAY, MARCH 6

Flint Carman-Ainsworth vs. Flushing, 6 p.m,

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 8

Swartz Creek vs. Flushing-Carman-Ainsworth winner, 6 p.m.

Owosso vs. St. Johns, 7:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, MARCH 10

Final, 7 p.m.

CLASS A AT MASON

MONDAY, MARCH 6

Jackson vs. Holt, 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 8

Parma Western vs. Jackson-Holt winner, 6 p.m.

Mason vs. Okemos, 7:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, MARCH 10

Final, 7 p.m.

CLASS A AT DON JOHNSON FIELDHOUSE

MONDAY, MARCH 6

Grand Ledge vs. East Lansing, 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 8

DeWitt vs. Everett, 5:30 p.m.

Waverly vs. East Lansing-Grand Ledge winner, 7:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, MARCH 10

Final, 7 p.m.

CLASS B AT EATON RAPIDS

MONDAY, MARCH 6

Jackson Northwest vs. Leslie, 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 8

Stockbridge vs. Olivet, 6 p.m.

Eaton Rapids vs. Leslie-Jackson Northwest winner, 7:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, MARCH 10

Final, 7 p.m.

CLASS B AT CHARLOTTE

MONDAY, MARCH 6

Charlotte vs. Hastings. 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 8

Lakewood vs. Ionia, 6 p.m.

Portland vs. Charlotte-Hastings winner, 7:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, MARCH 10

Final, 7 p.m.

CLASS B AT WILLIAMSTON

MONDAY, MARCH 6

Fowlerville vs. Lansing Catholic, 6 p.m.

Williamston vs. Eastern, 7:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 8

Haslett vs. Fowlerville-Lansing Catholic winner, 6 p.m.

Sexton vs. Williamston-Eastern, 7:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, MARCH 10

Final, 7 p.m.

CLASS B AT SHEPHERD

MONDAY, MARCH 6

Alma vs. Shepherd, 6 p.m.

Ithaca vs. Stanton Central Montcalm, 7:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 8

Remus Chippewa Hills vs. Alma-Shepherd winner, 6 p.m.

Belding vs. Ithaca-Stanton Central Montcalm, 7:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, MARCH 10

Final, 7 p.m.

CLASS B AT PERRY

MONDAY, MARCH 6

Ovid-Elsie vs. Lake Fenton, 6 p.m.

Corunna vs. Perry, 7:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 8

Chesaning vs. Ovid-Elsie-Lake Fenton winner, 6 p.m.

Durand vs. Corunna-Perry winner, 7:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, MARCH 10

Final, 7 p.m.

CLASS C AT BATH

MONDAY, MARCH 6

Pewamo-Westphalia vs. Carson City-Crystal, 5:30 p.m.

Bath vs. Byron, 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 8

Laingsburg vs. Pewamo-Westphalia-Carson City-Crystal winner, 5:30 p.m.

Dansville at Bath-Byron winner, 7:15 p.m.

FRIDAY, MARCH 10

Final, 7 p.m.

CLASS C AT POTTERVILLE

MONDAY, MARCH 6

Saranac vs. Delton Kellogg, 5:30 p.m.

Maple Valley vs. Potterville, 7:15 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 8

Springport vs. Maple Valley-Potterville winner, 5:30 p.m.

Galesburg-Augusta vs. Delton Kellogg-Saranac winner, 7:15 p.m.

FRIDAY, MARCH 10

Final, 7 p.m.

CLASS D AT WEBBERVILLE

MONDAY, MARCH 6

Whitmore Lake Livingston vs. Charyl Stockwell Academy, 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 8

Lansing Christian vs. Webberville, 6 p.m.

Morrice vs. Whitmore Lake Livingston-Charyl Stockwell Academy winner, 8 p.m.

FRIDAY, MARCH 10

Final, 8 p.m.

CLASS D AT FULTON

MONDAY, MARCH 6

Portland St. Patrick vs. Fulton, 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 8

Ashley vs. Merrill, 5:30 p.m.

Fowler vs. St. Patrick-Fulton winner, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY, MARCH 10

Final, 7 p.m.