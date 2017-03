Lansing area boys basketball regional schedule

Here is the schedule for next week’s boys basketball regionals involving Lansing area teams.

CLASS A AT GULL LAKE

MONDAY

Holt vs. Kalamazoo Central, 5:30 p.m.

East Lansing vs. Battle Creek Central, 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Final, 6 p.m.

CLASS B AT IONIA

MONDAY

Williamston vs. Wyoming Godwin Heights, 6 p.m.

Olivet vs. Portland, 7:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Final, 7 p.m.

CLASS B AT CORUNNA

Alma vs. Frankenmuth, 5 p.m,

Freeland vs. Lake Fenton, 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Final, 7 p.m.

CLASS C AT BELDING

MONDAY

Pewamo-Westphalia at Grand Rapids Covenant, 5:30 p.m.

Muskegon Heights Academy at Galesburg-Augusta, 7:15 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Final, 7 p.m.

CLASS D AT SAGINAW MICHIGAN LUTHERAN SEMINARY

MONDAY

Flint International Academy vs. Peck, 6 p.m.

Fowler vs. Bay City All Saints, 7:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Final, 7 p.m.

CLASS D AT LANSING CHRISTIAN

MONDAY

Hillsdale Academy vs. Plymouth Christian, 5 p.m.

Lansing Christian vs. Morenci, 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Final, 7 p.m.