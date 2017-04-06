Lansing area high school baseball preview

Here is an overview of high school baseball in the Lansing area for the 2017 season. This reflects information submitted by area coaches.

CAAC BLUE

Coaches’ predictions: T-1. Grand Ledge, T-1. Holt, 3. East Lansing, 4. Jackson, 5. Okemos, 6. Eastern, 7. Everett, 8. Sexton

Top players: Tyler Brown, Holt; Xavier Farr, Grand Ledge; Sam Goodman, Grand Ledge; Jesse Heikkinen, Holt; Burrell Jones, Holt;

EASTERN

Last season: 5-25 (6th)

Coach: Chris O’Bryant (1st season)

Top returning players: Joe Julio Joseph (sr.) C, Elijah Diaz (jr.) 1B, Justin Genson (sr.) P/OF, Kameron Doty (sr.) P/OF, Jett Kukuk (sr.) P/OF

Other contributors: Jarrison Vandenboom (so.) P/3B, Trent O’Bryant (fr.) P/SS

Outlook: Genson and Joseph were honorable mention all-league performers last season and will try to help the Quakers improve this spring.

EAST LANSING

No information provided

EVERETT

Last season: 6-23 (6th)

Coach: Tim Walker (5th season)

Top returning players: Zach Cornwell (jr.) 1B, Jhon Cueto (so.) OF Kenny Schmidt (sr.) C/SS/OF.

Other contributors: DeShawn Portee (sr.) P/3B/OF, Zach Surdenik (fr.) SS

Outlook: The Vikings have eight seniors on their roster this spring, but Walker said several younger players will fill key roles. Everett has increased its win total each of the last three seasons and that remains a top priority for the program.

GRAND LEDGE

Last season: 31-4 (1st)

Coach: Pat O’Keefe (49th season)

Top returning players: Sam Goodman (sr.) 2B, Xavier Farr (sr.) SS, Wyatt Rush (sr.) 1B/P, Cal Johnston (jr.) OF

Other contributors: Jake Seling (sr.) P/1B, Brendan Garfield (sr.) C, Dillon Ross P, Alex Curry (sr,) P/OF

Outlook: The Comets have to replace 10 seniors from last year’s team that captured a CAAC Blue title and won the Diamond Classic. The expectations remain high for O’Keefe’s program. Grand Ledge is dedicating its season to late teammate Jonathan Tuthill, who was killed in an automobile accident in August.

HOLT

Last season: 30-10 (2nd)

Coach: Nate Potts (7th season)

Top returning players: Jesse Heikkinen (sr.) P/OF, Tyler Brown (sr.) SS, Drake Sobleskey (sr.) 2B, Robert Butterson (sr.) P/OF, Scott Barger (sr.) P/OF, Burrell Jones (jr.) P/1B, Spencer Baldwin (jr.) C

Other contributors: Lucas Buckner (fr.) C/OF, Logan VanEnkevort (fr.) C/OF/3B/P

Outlook: Expectations are high for the Rams, who started the season ranked No. 7 in Division 1 in the state coaches poll. Heikkinen is signed to pitch at MSU and leads a group of eight returning starters back from a team that won a second straight district title and tied the school record for wins in a season. Holt has nine seniors back with experience and Potts said this year’s group is out to set some school records.

OKEMOS

Last season: 12-16, 9-5 (3 rd),

Coach: Phil Magsig (24th season)

Top returning players: Tommy Deppong (sr.) 2B, AJ Matusz (sr.) OF/P, Brendan Cone (sr.) IF/P; Luke Stagg (sr.) OF/SB/P; Jason Pridgeon (jr.) OF/P

Other contributors: A.J. Miranda (so.) C/1B, Carson Krumm (so.) IF, Mason Kaczmarek (so.) C/P

Outlook: Deppong is a returning first team all-CAAC Blue selection and Matusz and Stagg are also returning all-league selections back for a Chief squad that is looking forward to being competitive this spring.

SEXTON

Last season: 0-27

Coach: Chris Cross (2nd season)

Top returning players: Hunter Ebright (jr.) P/C/3B, Ibrahim Mkumbukwa (sr.) P/OF, Chris Gray-Oliver (jr.) 2B/OF/P, Mike Le (jr.) 1B/P, Nelson Noa (sr.) C/SS, Aweis Aweis (sr.) OF, Chris Sober (jr.) 2B, Kedrick Tegue (jr.) SS/P

Other contributors: Bruce Lee (fr.) SS/P, Felipe Spencer (jr.) C/3B, Cornelius Massey (sr.) OF/P, D’Carlo Manuel (sr.) 1B/P

Outlook: Cross is hoping to continue to develop the talent on the Big Red roster as the program works toward competing for city and league titles. Sexton has a foundation with eight returning varsity starters

CAAC RED

Coaches’ predictions: 1. DeWitt, 2. St. Johns, 3. Mason, 4. Haslett, 5. Owosso, 6. Waverly

Top players: Jesse Giraud, Owosso; Brandon Huhn, St. Johns; Jordan Klapko, Owosso; Lucas Leak, Waverly; Will Nagel, DeWitt; Adam Proctor, St. Johns; Trent Stuewe, Mason; Michael Stygles, DeWitt

DEWITT

Last season: 30-10-1 (2nd)

Coach: Alan Shankel (8th season)

Top returning players: Michael Stygles (sr.) RF/P, Will Nagel (sr.) SS/P, Kade Preston (jr.) C/1B, Mark Connelly (jr.) 2B, Nolan Knauf (jr.) 3B/P, Josh Robinson (jr.) OF/P, Noah Koenigsknecht (jr.) OF

Other contributors: Garrett Larner (jr.) UT/IF/P, Stephen Walker (jr.) UT/IF, Jace Preston (so.) C/1B

Outlook: Stygles earned all-state honors and Nagel was named all-region last season and they lead a group of seven returning starters from last year’s DeWitt team that reached the Division 2 state semifinals. Shankel said the key for his team will be being able to come together and apply the experience gained from last season.

HASLETT

Last season: 23-11, 10-2 (1st)

Coach: Josh Schiebner (1st season)

Top returning players: Hayden Cross (sr.) P/IF/OF, Matthew Stephon (sr.) P/IF, Hayden Garrett (jr.) P/IF.

Other contributors: Jaden Thelen (so.) IF, Logan Cross (so.) IF/OF, Nick Donovan (so.) P

Outlook: Cross, Stephon and Garrett are third-year varsity players back for the Vikings, who will have a young and inexperienced roster this season. Schiebner takes over the program from Jeff Woodworth, who has retired after 22 seasons leading Haslett.

MASON

Last season: 19-13

Coach: Scott Berman (4th season)

Top returning players: Jackson Palmer (sr.) P/1B, Brandon Showers (sr.) CF, Austin Willard (jr.) 3B/P, Trent Stuewe (so.) SS/P, Kacey Carpenter (jr.) LF

Other contributors: Jake Lock (fr.) P, Jake Burt (fr.) C, Dylan Magee (so.) 2B, Sylas Woll (so.) RF, Mitch Lovell (jr.) SS/2B

Outlook: Berman said he has a young, but talented team. Pitching and defense will be the determining factors for success this season for the Bulldogs.

OWOSSO

Last season: 17-20, 3-7

Coach: Jeff Klapko (4th season)

Top returning players: Jordan Klapko (jr.) C, Jesse Giraud (sr.) P/3B, Jake Ackley (sr.) SS, Drake Nover (sr.) P/2B

Outlook: The Trojans hope to be more competitive in the conference this season. Klapko, Giraud, Ackley and Nover were all-district performers last season and return for Owosso. Coach Klapko believes his team will need to produce more offense this spring and the Trojans will rely on eight seniors to carry the load.

ST. JOHNS

Last season: 21-15, 6-4 (3rd)

Coach: Jake Parker (7th season)

Top returning players: Adam Proctor (sr.) C, Brandon Huhn (sr.) IF/P, Parker Ackerman (sr.) SS/P, Frankie Posadas (sr.) P/3B, Caleb Paksi (sr.) P/1B, Dace Ferden (sr.) P/OF, Cole Weber (sr.) OF, Ethan Webster (sr.) P/OF, Jacob Pope (sr.) 1B/P

Other contributors: Peyton Workman (jr.) P/IF, Chad Gilroy (jr.) C/UT, Josh Taylor (jr.) P/IF, Austin Jakus (jr.) OF/P

Outlook: Proctor, who is signed with MSU, leads a group of eight contributors that return from last year’s team for the Redwings. Parker said this is the best collection of talent he has had on his roster during his seven seasons and believes St. Johns has great pitching depth.

WAVERLY

Last season: 10-20 (6th)

Coach: Pete Sherry (2nd season)

Top returning players: Lucas Leak (1B/P), AJ Puente (sr.) 3B/P, Gary Puente (sr.) C/P, Garick Bradley (sr.) CF, Cole Ferris (jr.) 2B/P, Mark Miller (so.) RF/P, Dylan Nelson (jr.) LF

Other contributors: Leandro Guerrero (sr.) SS/P, RJ Ostrom (fr.) SS/2B/P, Hunter Hansen (jr.) OF/2B

Outlook: Sherry said the Warriors have some solid players back who will try to help the program improve on last year’s win total. Waverly has some strong offensive players in its lineup, but Sherry believes pitching and defense will determine the amount of success the Warriors have this spring.

CAAC WHITE

Coaches’ predictions: 1. Fowlerville, 2. Portland, 3. Lansing Catholic, 4. Williamston, 5. Ionia, 6. Eaton Rapids

Top players: Austin Allison, Portland; Lewis Beals, Eaton Rapids; Haydin Brandt, Fowlerville; Eric Fritz, Fowlerville; Austin Gauss, Williamston; Treyvin Groesser, Portland; Josh Nabozny, Fowlerville; Wyatt Thomas, Fowlerville

EATON RAPIDS

Last season: 18-14 (4th)

Coach: Rick Acker (4th season)

Top returning players: Lewis Beals (jr.) CF/P, Drew Shafer (sr.) OF/C, Jacob Osypczuk (sr.) OF/2B, Cameron Wilson (so.) SS/P

Other contributors: Ryan Walker (jr.) P/3B, Hunter Levering (jr.) P/2B, Tristan Hollandsworth (fr.) 2B/SS, Jack Monroe (fr.) 3B/P

Outlook: The roster for the Greyhounds this season is comprised of mainly freshmen and sophomores. Beals is a third-year varsity performer that earned all-league honors last fall for Eaton Rapids.

FOWLERVILLE

Coach: Matt Hunt (1st season)

Top returning players: Eric Fritz (sr.) P/OF/1B, Josh Nabozny (sr.) SS, Michael LaPlante (sr.) OF, Nate Leonard (sr.) IF/OF/P, Wyatt Thomas (sr.) OF/P, Mitchell Hubert (sr.) IF/C/P, Steven Quigley (sr.) 1B

Other contributors: Sam Browne (so.) C, JT Maybee (so.) IF/OF/P

Outlook: Hunt takes over the Gladiator program after serving as an assistant at Cleary University the last two seasons. Fritz leads the group of returning players for Fowlerville.

IONIA

Last season: 20-17 5th

Coach: Jason Lundstrom (13th season)

Top returning players: Andrew Fox (sr.) IF, Cam Sanicki (sr.) P/OF, Max Sharp (sr.) OF, Parker Kirby (sr.) OF, Connor Wolcott (jr.) C, Alec White (jr.) P/OF, Brian Hamilton (sr.) P/IF, Alec Phelps (sr.) P/IF

Other contributors: Gage Taylor (so.) C/P, Clayton Scheurer (so) P/OF, Luke Weaver (sr.) P/IF

Outlook: The Bulldogs have nine players back from last year’s roster and a complete pitching staff. Lundstrom said Ionia hopes to compete with every team it faces this spring.

LANSING CATHOLIC

No information submitted

PORTLAND

Last season: 24-6 (1st)

Coach: Chris Trierweiler (3rd season)

Top returning players: Austin Allison (jr.) IF/P, Haydin Brandt (sr.) OF/P, Treyvin Groesser (sr.) IF/P, Brett Pung (sr.) OF/O

Other contributors: Dean Battley (jr.) C/IF, Kollin Carl (sr.) P/IF, Cole McGregor (sr.) IF, Griffin Hager (sr.) IF

Outlook: Allison, Brandt and Groesser are returning first team all-league performers for the Raiders, who expect to be a top contender for another league title and aim to make a state tournament run in June.

WILLIAMSTON

Last season: 1-7 White

Coach: Terry Stanton (4th season)

Top returning players: Austin Gauss (sr.) IF/P, Kolten Mundt (jr.) IF/P, Trevor Savage (jr.) OF, Austin Stiffler (so.) C/P, Haden Burkholder (so.) OF/C

Other contributors: Matt Althoff (jr.) IF/P, Caleb Smith (jr.) IF/P

Outlook: The Hornets are young again, but several of those young players have varsity experience. Williamston also has some depth and Stanton expects his club to be competitive this spring.

CMAC

Coaches’ predictions: 1. Fowler, 2. Portland St. Patrick, 3. Bath, 4. Pewamo-Westphalia, 5. Potterville, 6. Dansville, 7. Laingsburg, T-8. Fulton, T-8. Saranac

Top players: Dane Armbrustmacher, Fowler; Noah Hamilton, Fowler; Jordan Jones, Laingsburg; Dan Mackowiak, Portland St. Patrick; Trey Nordmann, Bath; Brendan Schrauben, Portland St. Patrick; Clay Soule, Dansville; Marcus Traver, Potterville; Zach Yarger, Potterville

BATH

Last season: 20-12

Coach: Jimmy Hagan (1st season)

Top returning players: Trey Nordmann (so.) P/RF, Drew Coulter (sr.) P/SS/3B/1B, Sam Weiler (sr.) P/CF, Max Tiraboschi (sr.) C/SS/P, Adin Shank (sr.) 3B/P/SS/OF

Other contributors: Kody Juhas (jr.) P/1B, Jaden Black (jr.) SS/3B/P

Outlook: Nordman, Coulter, Weiler and Shank are returning all-league performers for the Bees. Hagan is excited to see what his team can combine to accomplish this season.

DANSVILLE

Last season: 20-13, 11-5

Coach: Michael Sykes (3rd season)

Top returning players: Clay Soule (sr.) 3B/P, Matt Taylor (sr.) C, Nico Rincon (sr.) OF, Chaase Salazar (jr.) P, Carter Frantz (jr.) 2B/P, Nathan Mack (so.) SS/P

Other contributors: Josh Weldon (jr.) 2B/3B

Outlook: Soule, Taylor and Frantz are returning all-league performers for the Aggies, who are shooting for a second straight season with 20 victories. Dansville has seven starters back and Sykes said his team will be led by a strong senior class.

FOWLER

Last season: 24-7, 15-1 (1st)

Coach: Brian Goerge (4th season)

Top returning players: Dane Armbrustmacher (jr.) P/OF, Mason Pline (jr.) P/SS/C, Jace Feldpausch (sr.) 3B/P, Dallas Watts (sr.) 1B, Nolan Wieber (sr.) C/SS/OF, Noah Hamilton (jr.) CF/P, Josh Luttig (sr.) OF/P, Dylan Antes (jr.) UT/P

Other contributors: Travis Armbrustmacher (sr.) IF/P, Logan Feldpausch (sr.) OF, Owen Feldpausch (sr.) OF, Austin McCarty (sr.) 2B

Outlook: Armbrustmacher, Pline and Feldpausch are first team all-league selections back from last year’s CMAC championship team for the Eagles and among six starters returning. Goerge said pitching should be a strength for Fowler and he hopes his team can improve its hitting this spring. The Eagles hope to contend for another league title.

FULTON

Last season: 3-25-1

Coach: Derek Kresge (3rd season)

Top returning players: Cole Blair (jr.) P/CC/SS, Nik Trefil (sr.) P/SS

Other contributors: Chase Schmid (jr.) 3B/P, Max Snider (jr.) C/IF, Zach Andrews (so.) P/C/IF

Outlook: The Pirates have a young team but have almost their entire lineup returning from last season. Kresge has higher expectations for his squad this season and said his players are hungry after last year’s struggles.

LAINGSBURG

Last season: 5-11 (6th)

Coach: Todd Randall (1st season)

Top returning players: Jordan Jones (sr.) SS/P, Austin Elliott (sr.) C, Hunter Blaski (sr.) P/OF, Nate Mentus (jr.) CF, Andrew Atkinson (so.) P/LF, Josh Elliott (so.) 3B/P, Lucas Fradenburg (sr.) C/2B

Other contributors: Nick Putnam (jr.) P/3B, Nate Conklin (jr.) P, Ian Golden (jr.) P

Outlook: Randall said he had a very strong team and the Wolfpack hope to make some noise in the CMAC.

PEWAMO-WESTPHALIA

Last season: 14-12, 8-5

Coach: Mark Rademacher (33rd season)

Top returning players: Josh Smith (sr.) C, Bryce Thelen (jr.) P/IF, Garrett Trierweiler (jr.) P/OF, Devon Pung (sr.) P/IF, Mason Schneider (sr.) OF

Outlook: Thelen is a returning all-league performer for the Pirates, who are looking to finish in the top half of the CMAC.

POTTERVILLE

Coach: Lance Beasley (3rd season)

Top returning players: Marcus Traver (sr.) P/IF, Zach Yarger (jr.) P/IF/C, Nick Lett (so.) C/P/OF, Brady Gnass (sr.) P/IF

Outlook: Traver is a three-time all-league performer and Yarger has earned all-conference recognition twice. They lead the returning players for the Vikings, who hope hard work and focus allows them to compete for league and district titles this spring.

PORTLAND ST. PATRICK

Last season: 34-8, 14-2 (2nd)

Coach: Bryan Scheurer (13th season)

Top returning players: Brendan Schrauben (sr.) C, Graham Smith (sr.) P/CF, Dan Mackowiak (jr.) 2B, Brandon Scheurer (so.) SS, Noah Goodman (sr.) P/1B, Nathan Lehnert (so.) P/DH

Other contributors: Cooper Diamond (jr.) P/OF/1B, Devin Fedewa (fr.) P/OF, Sam Mauren (fr.) P/UT, Will Simon (jr.) 3B/UT

Outlook: The Shamrocks finished as the Division 4 runner-up last spring, but have only four full-time starters back from that squad. Coach Scheurer is looking to his seniors to fill in the gaps this season and hopes St. Patrick can be playing its best toward the end of the season. Schrauben was an all-state selection last spring and leads the returners for the Shamrocks.

SARANAC

No information provided

GLAC

Coaches’ predictions: 1. Lakewood, 2. Olivet, 3. Leslie, 4. Lansing Christian, 5. Stockbridge, 6. Perry, 7. Maple Valley

Top players: Chandler Adams, Lakewood; Jacob Brighton, Maple Valley; Andrew Miranda, Lansing Christian; Delbert Redfield, Olivet; Ryan Szczepaniak, Lakewood; Kyle Willette, Lakewood.

LAKEWOOD

Last season: 29-6 1st

Coach: Brad Tacey (2nd season)

Top returning players: Kyle Willette (sr.) P/OF, Ryan Szczepaniak (sr.) P/1B, Austin Schmidt (sr.) P/C, Chandler Adams (jr.) P/SS

Other contributors: Parker Smith (jr.) P/C, Reese Caudy (so.) P/IF

Outlook: The Vikings are looking to build off their success from last season. Lakewood has seven starters returning and Tacey said his team is much deeper at key positions. Competing for league and district titles are top priorities for the Vikings.

LANSING CHRISTIAN

Last season: 17-10 (3rd)

Coach: David Miranda (4th season)

Top returning players: Andrew Miranda (sr.) OF/1B/P, Jon Hull (sr.) SS/2B/1B/P, Jay Schaefer (jr.) 3B/C/P, Seth Tryon (jr.) P, Trent Kinnas (so.) SS/2B

Other contributors: Riley Donahue (fr.) C/P

Outlook: The Pilgrims have a large squad with what David Miranda believes has a good mix of youth and veterans. Miranda said how well Lansing Christian pitches this spring will be the key to its season. Andrew Miranda and Hull are returning all-league players and will be the catalysts for the Pilgrims offensively. Lansing Christian is eyeing league and district titles this spring.

LESLIE

Last season: 2nd

Coach: Mark Frohriep (15th season)

Top returning players: Nick Henman (jr.) IF/P, Haeden Heibel (jr.) P/IF, Kyle Beachey (sr.) C/IF, Kellen Frohriep (jr.) P/IF, Gunner Fogg (jr.) C/IF, Clay Shroufe (jr.) IF/P

Other contributors: Cullen Cox (jr.) OF, Branden Beddell (sr.) IF/P, Tyler Ball (sr.) OF

Outlook: The Blackhawks are a young team that Mark Frohriep said will need to work hard to achieve their goals. Frohriep said Leslie will need its hitting to improve to contend in the GLAC.

MAPLE VALLEY

Last season: 10-15-1

Coach: Bryan Carpenter (16th season)

Top returning players: Jacob Brighton (sr.) P/SS, Drew Allen (sr.) 2B/P, Jace Heinze (sr.) OF/P, Logan Valiquette (jr.) C/UT

Other contributors: Levi Roush (jr.) OF/P, Clayton Card (jr.) 1B, Ryan Bennett (jr.) OF/P, Franklin Ulrich (jr.) C

Outlook: The Lions have good pitching depth with 10 players Carpenter expects to see time on the mound this spring. Carpenter said his team is inexperienced at the varsity level is working toward competing and improving each day.

OLIVET

No information submitted

PERRY

No information submitted

STOCKBRIDGE

Last season: 6-19 (5th)

Coach: Chris Robinson (3rd season)

Top returning players: Matt Bellestri (sr.) P/CF, Kolby Canfield (sr.) C/OF, Trevor Cadieux (sr.) P/3B

Other contributors: Carson Robinson (fr.) P/1B, Gage Place (so.) C/2B, Alex Rose (so.) P/SS

Outlook:The Panthers have a goal of trying to finish the season .500 this year.

OTHERS

ASHLEY

Last season: 2-22-1

Coach: Dan Craddock (3rd season)

Top returning players: Nick Burlingame (jr.) P/1B, Daniel Beebe (sr.) 2B/C/CF, Nathan Denman (sr.) 3B/P/OF, Jaden Gavenda (so.) SS/OF/P, Tyler Cordray (sr.) OF, Justin Efu (so.) C/P

Other contributors: Korvin Bradley (fr.) CF/IF/P

Outlook: The Bears have a strong core of returning players led by a first team all-league performer in Burlingame. Craddock says that group provides the foundation for an Ashley squad that is excited about this spring. One of the best seasons for the Bear baseball program could be a possibility Craddock believes if his team can keep its composure when things aren’t going their way.

CORUNNA

Last season: 20-11-2 (2nd GAC Red)

Coach: Chuck Osika (4th season)

Top returning players: Austin Schemenauer (jr.) C/1B, Domanic Smith (sr.) SS/P, Taylor Jackson (sr.) C

Other contributors: Lucas Barkman (jr.) OF/P, Ethan Hollister (so.) SS/P, Zach Sawyer (jr.) 2B

Outlook: The Cavaliers have just four seniors returning, but will try to mix in some talented young players as they make a push for the program’s first league championship in 2006.

OVID-ELSIE

Last season: 15-22, 4-10 TVC Central

Coach: Mike Loynes (14th season)

Top returning players: Michael Beno (sr.) SS/3B, Parker Bukantis (sr.) IF/P, Jon Helms (sr.) 1B/P, Jericho Herblet (jr.) IF/P, Jordan Post (jr.) OF, Jake Fox IF/P, Bryce Dolan OF/P, Chris Zruna OF/P, Jake Loynes C/P

Other contributors: Karscen Sutliff (jr.) IF/P, Trevor Trussel (jr.) OF/P, Cody Simons (jr.) IF, Josh Denniston (jr.) OF/P, Devon Stringhum (so.) C/P

Outlook: The Marauders have a young athletic team. Coach Loynes said how quickly his group settles into playing varsity baseball will determine if they can be a threat in the TVC West this spring.

WEBBERVILLE

Last season: 1-21

Coach: Fred Brown (3rd season)

Top returning players: Hunter Rhodes (so.) CF/P, Connor Hondzinski (so.) 3B/P, Kayson Lycos (so.) 1B/P, Chrystian Surline (so.) SS/P, Isaac Carpenter (sr.) C/P

Other contributors: Oscar Fuller (fr.) OF, Gavin Kubiak (fr.) IF, Jake Schnieder (sr.) C/P

Outlook: The Spartans have 10 returning players and Brown said his team will have better pitching depth and overall talent this spring. Brown said there was a strong offseason commitment from his team and he hopes that results in more success.

