Lansing area high school basketball leaders: Feb. 16

Here are the latest boys and girls high school basketball leaders in the Lansing area through Feb. 14 games. This listing reflects stats submitted by area coaches. Stats should be submitted to bcalloway@lsj.com by 10 a.m. Wednesday each week..

BOYS

SCORING

Player, school – Average

Brandon Johns, East Lansing – 20.9

Matt Havey, Lansing Christian – 19.4

Kyle Peterson, Charlotte – 18.8

Jaden Sutton, Waverly – 18.4

Cole Kleiver, Williamston – 18.3

Nick Militz, Webbervlle – 18.2

Delbert Redfield, Olivet – 18.0

Jeremy Pung, Fowler – 17.1

Carson Vincent, Ovid-Elsie – 17.0

Jaron Faulds, Holt – 16.9

Jordan Henry, Okemos – 16.9

Chuck Plaehn, Lansing Catholic – 16.9

Preston Granger, Lansing Christian – 16.7

Zach Yarger, Potterville – 16.0

Sy Barnett, Williamston – 15.8

Harrison Gilstrap, Bath – 15.6

Caleb Hodgson, Dansville – 15.3

Dan Judd, Fowlerville – 14.9

Evan Block, Haslett – 14.5

Zach Walden, Fulton – 14.4

Luke Smith, Grand Ledge – 14.2

Cameron Ramos, Charlotte – 14.1

REBOUNDING

Caleb Hodgson, Dansville – 11.7

Jaron Faulds, Holt – 11.2

Nick Sperling, Ashley – 10.6

Brandon Johns, East Lansing – 10.5

Chuck Plaehn, Lansing Catholic – 10.4

Zach Yarger, Potterville – 9.9

Zack McGowan, Webberville – 9.2

Colin Dolloff, Ashley – 9.1

Preston Granger, Lansing Christian – 8.5

Jeremy Pung, Fowler – 8.3

Carson Vincent, Ovid-Elsie – 8.3

Geoffrey Knaggs, Fowlerville – 8.2

Justin Kaimon, Leslie – 8.1

Hunter Fairfield, Webberville – 7.9

Sean Cobb, Williamston – 7.6

Mason Pline, Fowler – 7.6

Nick Jungel, Olivet – 7.4

Graham Smith, Portland St. Patrick – 7.2

Cam Sanicki, Ionia – 7.1

ASSISTS

Forrest Bouyer, Lansing Christian – 6.5

Cameron Ramos, Charlotte – 5.1

Caleb Cooper, Holt – 4.6

Paul Fiorillo, Haslett – 4.3

Devin Patrick, Dansville – 4.2

Evan Gadola, Lansing Catholic – 4.0

Jakob Loynes, Ovid-Elsie – 4.0

Delbert Redfield, Olivet – 4.0

Hunter McGowan, Webberville – 3.9

Zach Walden, Fulton – 3.7

Sy Barnett, Williamston – 3.6

Caden Collins, Fowlerville – 3.6

Ben Feldpausch, St. Johns – 3.5

Cole Kleiver, Williamston – 3.5

Dan Mackowiak, Portland St. Patrick – 3.5

Zack McGowan, Webberville – 3.4

Artavious King, Holt – 3.3

Nyreel Powell, Everett – 3.3

Kam Brown, Laingsburg – 3.2

Jaden Sutton, Waverly – 3.2

Westin Myles, East Lansing – 3.2

STEALS

Forrest Bouyer, Lansing Christian – 3.6

Delbert Redfield, Olivet – 3.5

Evan Barton, Fulton – 3.2

Konner Near, St. Johns – 3.1

Dan Mackowiak, Portland St. Patrick – 2.8

Zach Yarger. Potterville – 2.8

Andrew Cowan, Leslie – 2.7

Brandon Johns, East Lansing – 2.7

Trey Waldofsky, Leslie – 2.7

Evan Gadola, Lansing Catholic – 2.5

Sy Barnett, Williamston – 2.4

Graham Smith, Portland St. Patrick – 2.4

Max Tiraboschi, Bath – 2.4

Jaron VanFleteren, Corunna – 2.4

Nyreel Powell, Holt – 2.3

Camden Austin, Leslie – 2.2

Gavin Lucas, Morrice – 2.2

Devin Patrick, Dansville – 2.2

Zach Walden, Fulton – 2.2

MADE 3-POINTERS

Delbert Redfield, Olivet – 44

Evan Block, Haslett – 41

Matt Havey, Lansing Christian – 41

Luke Smith, Grand Ledge – 41

Patrick Hintz, Haslett – 39

Cole Kleiver, Williamston – 36

Mitchel Skym, Corunna – 36

Ben Feldpausch, St. Johns – 34

Nick Militz, Webberville – 34

Mitchell Mowid, Haslett – 34

Bryson Mitchell, Laingsburg – 33

Keagan Welch, Ashley – 33

Caleb Walden, Fulton – 32

Brandon Huhn, St. Johns – 31

Carter Frantz, Dansville – 30

Jaden Sutton, Waverly – 27

Brandon Scheurer, Portland St. Patrick – 26

Zach Walden, Fulton – 26

GIRLS

SCORING

Player, school – Average

Autumn Kissman, Mason – 19.9

Maddie Watters, Williamston – 18.6

Jaylynn Williams, Ionia – 17.6

Grace Haley, Lansing Christian – 16.9

Jessica Taylor, Stockbridge – 14.5

​Teona Feldpausch, Olivet – 14.3

Jaida Hampton, East Lansing – 14.3

Maddie Maloney, St. Johns – 13.7

Cara Wiles, Carson City-Crystal – 13.7

Aazh Nye, East Lansing – 13.4

Gabie Shellenbarger Lakewood – 12.7

Emily Spitzley, Pewamo-Westphalia – 12.7

Elie Smith, Fowlerville – 12.6

Ellie Hardy, Saranac – 12.6

Imania Baker, Haslett – 12.2

Jackie Jarvis, Fowlerville – 11.9

Amelia McNutt, East Lansing – 11.8

Kate Richmond, Lakewood – 11.3

Taylor Hewitt, Morrice – 11.2

Tessa Hosford, Bath – 11.0

Logan Kyre, Olivet – 11.0

Meghan Douglass, Fowlerville – 10.9

Maddie Birchmeier, Corunna – 10.8

Kaylea Stone, Carson City-Crystal – 10.7

Gracen Zaremba, Olivet – 10.3

REBOUNDING

Noelle Rhode, Olivet – 11.8

Haleigh Hubbell, Carson City-Crystal – 11.3

Autumn Kissman, Mason – 11.2

Grace Haley, Lansing Christian – 10.4

Elie Smith, Fowlerville – 9.3

Madison Montgomery, Leslie – 8.6

Imania Baker, Haslett – 8.3

Allison Peplowski, Williamston – 7.8

Kayla Young, Saranac – 7.2

Teona Feldpausch, Olivet – 7.2

Hailey Wilson, Leslie – 7.1

Sophie Brenke, Perry – 6.9

C. Cramer, Potterville – 6.6

Maddie Lewis, Morrice – 6.6

Mariah Dunkin, Corunna – 6.5

Jaida Hampton, East Lansing – 6.3

ASSISTS

Kenzie Lewis, Williamston – 6.2

Jessica Taylor, Stockbridge – 5.0

Alexis Devlin, Olivet – 4.5

Maddie Birchmeier, Corunna – 4.1

Maddie Maloney, St. Johns – 4.1

Tessa Hosford, Bath – 3.9

Cara Wiles, Carson City-Crystal – 3.7

Brenna Wirth, Pewamo-Westphalia – 3.6

Hailey Wilson, Leslie – 3.5

Ollie Updike, Fowlerville – 3.3

Ellie Hardy, Saranac – 3.2

Johnna Parsons, Mason – 3.0

Jaylynn Williams, Ionia – 3.0

STEALS

Cara Wiles, Carson City-Crystal – 7.2

Tessa Hosford, Bath – 5.6

Teona Feldpausch, Olivet – 4.9

Sophie Wilsey, Laingsburg – 4.8

Kenedy Franks, Laingsburg – 4.7

Gracie Nowak, Morrice – 4.4

Bailey Fitzpatrick, Carson City-Crystal – 3.8

Amelia McNutt, East Lansing – 3.8

Gabie Shellenbarger, Lakewood – 3/8

Brenna Wirth, Pewamo-Westphalia – 3.7

Jenna Smith, Morrice – 3.6

Jessica Taylor, Stockbridge – 3.6

Taylor Buck, Bath – 3.5

Taylor Hewitt, Morrice – 3.5

Ali Delau, Perry – 3.3

Sanaya Gregory, East Lansing – 3.3

MADE 3-POINTERS

Gracen Zaremba, Olivet – 44

Maddie Watters, Williamston – 39

Alyssa Welsh, Perry – 36

Rilyn Ross, Lansing Christian – 34

Rachel Smith, Stockbridge – 33

Maddie Maloney, St. Johns – 29

Kaylea Stone, Carson City-Crystal – 29

Jaylynn Williams, Ionia – 29

Emily Spitzley, Pewamo-Westphalia – 28

Meghan Douglass, Fowlerville – 25

Megan Dailey, Carson City-Crystal – 24

Ellie Droste, Pewamo-Westphalia – 23

Ollie Updike, Fowlerville – 23

Erika Ballinger, St. Johns – 22

Elie Smith, Fowlerville – 22

Loralei Berry, Leslie – 21

Sydnee Dennis, Haslett – 21

Michelle Hannah, Laingsburg – 19

Contact Brian Calloway at bcalloway@lsj.com. Follow him on Twitter @brian_calloway.