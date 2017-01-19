Lansing area high school basketball leaders: Jan. 19

Here are the latest boys and girls high school basketball leaders in the Lansing area. This list reflects stats submitted by area coaches. Stats should be sent to bcalloway@lsj.com by 10 a.m. Wednesday each week.
BOYS
SCORING
Player, school – Average
Matt Havey, Lansing Christian – 21.3
Brandon Johns, East Lansing – 19.6
Cole Kleiver, Williamston – 18.8
Jeremy Pung, Fowler – 18.0
Preston Granger, Lansing Christian – 17.4
Jaron Faulds, Holt – 17.3
Chuck Plaehn, Lansing Catholic – 17.0
Delbert Redfield, Olivet – 17.0
Carson Vincent, Ovid-Elsie – 16.3
Sy Barnett, Williamston – 14.4
Andrew Cowan, Leslie – 14.3
Caleb Hodgson, Dansville – 14.1
Dan Judd, Fowlerville – 13.9
Gavin Lucas, Morrice – 13.6
Forrest Bouyer, Lansing Christian – 13.1
Mason Pline, Fowler – 13.0
DeAndre Robinson, East Lansing – 13.0
REBOUNDS
Jaron Faulds, Holt – 11.3
Caleb Hodgson, Dansville – 11.1
Chuck Plaehn, Lansing Catholic – 11.0
Brandon Johns, East Lansing – 10.4
Justin Kaimon, Leslie – 9.4
Gavin Lucas, Morrice – 9.3
Jeremy Pung, Fowler – 9.1
Preston Granger, Lansing Christian – 9.0
Nick Jungel, Olivet – 8.5
Markiest Doss, Eastern – 8.3
Dan Judd, Fowlerville – 8.1
Sean Cobb, Williamston – 7.9
Graham Smith, Portland St. Patrick – 7.8
Geoffrey Knaggs, Fowlerville – 7.6
Carson Vincent, Ovid-Elsie – 7.6
Mason Pline, Fowler – 7.3
Caleb Paksi, St. Johns – 7.0
ASSISTS
Forrest Bouyer, Lansing Christian – 7.0
Delbert Redfield, Olivet – 4.6
Paul Fiorillo, Haslett – 4.3
Devin Patrick, Dansville – 4.3
Jakob Loynes, Ovid-Elsie – 4.3
Caden Collins, Fowlerville – 4.1
Artavious King, Holt – 4.1
Evan Gadola, Lansing Catholic – 4.0
Cole Kleiver, Williamston – 3.7
Sy Barnett, Williamston – 3.6
Westin Myles, East Lansing – 3.5
Michael Beno, Ovid-Elsie – 3.3
Ben Feldpausch, St. Johns – 3.2
Dan Mackowiak, Portland St. Patrick – 3.1
Brendan Schrauben, Portland St. Patrick – 3.1
Trey Waldofsky, Leslie – 3.1
Camden Austin, Leslie – 3.0
Nick Semke, Fowlerville – 3.0
STEALS
Konner Near, St. Johns – 4.0
Trey Waldofsky, Leslie – 3.9
Forrest Bouyer, Lansing Christian – 3.8
Delbert Redfield, Olivet – 3.8
Andrew Cowan, Leslie – 3.1
Graham Smith, Portland St. Patrick – 3.0
Camden Austin, Leslie – 2.9
Sy Barnett, Williamston – 2.9
Evan Gadola, Lansing Catholic – 2.7
Markiest Doss, Eastern – 2.5
Nick Jamieson, Lansing Christian – 2.4
Devin Patrick, Dansville – 2.4
Chuck Plaehn, Lansing Catholic – 2.4
Ben Feldpausch, St. Johns – 2.3
Ross Feldpausch, St. Johns – 2.2
3-POINTERS MADE
Cole Kleiver, Williamston – 25
Robert Frye, Eastern – 22
Matt Havey, Lansing Christian – 22
Patrick Hintz, Haslett – 22
Delbert Redfield, Olivet – 22
Mitchell Mowid, Dansville – 19
Carter Frantz, Dansville – 18
Evan Block, Haslett – 17
Brandon Huhn, St. Johns – 17
Owen Simon, Fowler – 17
Brandon Scheurer, Portland St. Patrick – 16
Sy Barnett, Williamston – 15
Ben Feldpausch, St. Johns – 15
Robera Mengesha, Holt – 15
Caleb Hoekstra, East Lansing – 14
Kyle Lebeda, Lansing Christian – 14
Trey Waldofsky, Leslie – 14
GIRLS
SCORING
Player, school – Average
Autumn Kissman, Mason – 19.6
Grace Haley, Lansing Christian – 19.5
Maddie Watters, Williamston – 17.7
Jaylynn Williams, Ionia – 17.0
Grace George, DeWitt – 15.0
Laya Hartman, Okemos – 14.6
Amelia McNutt, East Lansing – 14.3
Aazh Nye, East Lansing – 14.1
Elie Smith, Fowlerville – 13.5
Jaida Hampton, East Lansing – 12.1
Emily Spitzley, Pewamo-Westphalia – 12.0
Madison Birchmeier, Corunna – 11.8
Jasmine Clerkley, Okemos – 10.5
Meghan Douglass, Fowlerville – 10.5
Ollie Updike, Fowlerville – 10.1
REBOUNDS
Grace Haley, Lansing Christian – 11.4
Autumn Kissman, Mason – 9.9
Meghan Byars, Dansville – 9.3
Jasmine Clerkley, Okemos – 8.8
Sophie Brenke, Perry – 8.5
Allison Peplowski, Williamston – 8.4
Imania Baker, Haslett – 8.2
Elie Smith, Fowlerville – 8.2
Becka Poljan, Lansing Catholic – 7.7
Violet Adkins, Dansville – 6.1
Mariah Dunkin, Corunna – 5.8
Meghan Douglass, Fowlerville – 5.6
Jaida Hampton, East Lansing – 5.6
Aaliyah Nye, East Lansing – 5.4
Baylee Balcom, Corunna – 5.3
Taylor Kirby, Ionia – 5.2
Alex Randall, Laingsburg – 5.2
ASSISTS
Kenzie Lewis, Williamston – 5.7
Mackenzie Dawes, DeWitt – 4.1
Madison Birchmeier, Corunna – 3.6
Sanaya Gregory, East Lansing – 3.4
Jaylynn Williams, Ionia – 3.3
Ollie Updike, Fowlerville – 3.2
Jordan Pence, Lansing Catholic – 3.1
Ella McKinney, Haslett – 2.8
Katy Shannon, Lansing Catholic – 2.8
Elie Smith, Fowlerville – 2.8
Sarah Boss, Lansing Christian – 2.8
Johnna Parsons, Mason – 2.6
STEALS
Sophie Wilsey, Laingsburg – 4.8
Amelia McNutt, East Lansing – 3.8
Jackie Jarvis, Fowlerville – 3.6
Grace George, DeWitt – 3.5
Kenzie Lewis, Williamston – 3.5
Madison Birchmeier, Corunna – 3.3
Kenedy Franks, Laingsburg – 3.3
Sanaya Gregory, East Lansing – 3.0
Emily Spitzley, Pewamo-Westphalia – 3.0
Brenna Wirth, Pewamo-Westphalia – 3.0
Hannah Spitzley, Pewamo-Westphalia – 2.9
Grace Haley, Lansing Christian – 2.8
Aazh Nye, East Lansing – 2.7
Briann Risner, Dansville – 2.6
3-POINTERS MADE
Maddie Watters, Williamston – 22
Rilyn Ross, Lansing Christian – 20
Ollie Updike, Fowlerville – 16
Alyssa Welsh, Perry – 16
Jaylynn Williams, Ionia – 14
Ellie Droste, Pewamo-Westphalia – 13
Grace Haley, Lansing Christian – 13
Amelia McNutt, East Lansing – 13
Emily Spitzley, Pewamo-Westphalia – 13
Sydnee Dennis, Haslett – 12
Maggie Jacobs, Lansing Catholic – 12
Meghan Douglass, Fowlerville – 11
Elie Smith, Fowlerville – 10
Annisa Whims, Haslett – 10
Courtney Stolicker, Haslett – 10
Lansing area high school basketball leaders: Jan. 12
Contact Brian Calloway at bcalloway@lsj.com. Follow him on Twitter @brian_calloway.
- Get Livefyre
- FAQ