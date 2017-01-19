Menu
Basketball

Lansing area high school basketball leaders: Jan. 19

Fowlerville's Elie Smith, 24, ranks among the area leaders in scoring and rebounding.

Here are the latest boys and girls high school basketball leaders in the Lansing area. This list reflects stats submitted by area coaches. Stats should be sent to bcalloway@lsj.com by 10 a.m. Wednesday each week.

BOYS

SCORING

Player, school – Average

Matt Havey, Lansing Christian – 21.3

Brandon Johns, East Lansing – 19.6

Cole Kleiver, Williamston – 18.8

Jeremy Pung, Fowler – 18.0

Preston Granger, Lansing Christian – 17.4

Jaron Faulds, Holt – 17.3

Chuck Plaehn, Lansing Catholic – 17.0

Delbert Redfield, Olivet – 17.0

Carson Vincent, Ovid-Elsie – 16.3

Sy Barnett, Williamston – 14.4

Andrew Cowan, Leslie – 14.3

Caleb Hodgson, Dansville – 14.1

Dan Judd, Fowlerville – 13.9

Gavin Lucas, Morrice – 13.6

Forrest Bouyer, Lansing Christian – 13.1

Mason Pline, Fowler – 13.0

DeAndre Robinson, East Lansing – 13.0

REBOUNDS

Jaron Faulds, Holt – 11.3

Caleb Hodgson, Dansville – 11.1

Chuck Plaehn, Lansing Catholic – 11.0

Brandon Johns, East Lansing – 10.4

Justin Kaimon, Leslie – 9.4

Gavin Lucas, Morrice – 9.3

Jeremy Pung, Fowler – 9.1

Preston Granger, Lansing Christian – 9.0

Nick Jungel, Olivet – 8.5

Markiest Doss, Eastern – 8.3

Dan Judd, Fowlerville – 8.1

Sean Cobb, Williamston – 7.9

Graham Smith, Portland St. Patrick – 7.8

Geoffrey Knaggs, Fowlerville – 7.6

Carson Vincent, Ovid-Elsie – 7.6

Mason Pline, Fowler – 7.3

Caleb Paksi, St. Johns – 7.0

ASSISTS

Forrest Bouyer, Lansing Christian – 7.0

Delbert Redfield, Olivet – 4.6

Paul Fiorillo, Haslett – 4.3

Devin Patrick, Dansville – 4.3

Jakob Loynes, Ovid-Elsie – 4.3

Caden Collins, Fowlerville – 4.1

Artavious King, Holt – 4.1

Evan Gadola, Lansing Catholic – 4.0

Cole Kleiver, Williamston – 3.7

Sy Barnett, Williamston – 3.6

Westin Myles, East Lansing – 3.5

Michael Beno, Ovid-Elsie – 3.3

Ben Feldpausch, St. Johns – 3.2

Dan Mackowiak, Portland St. Patrick – 3.1

Brendan Schrauben, Portland St. Patrick – 3.1

Trey Waldofsky, Leslie – 3.1

Camden Austin, Leslie – 3.0

Nick Semke, Fowlerville – 3.0

STEALS

Konner Near, St. Johns – 4.0

Trey Waldofsky, Leslie – 3.9

Forrest Bouyer, Lansing Christian – 3.8

Delbert Redfield, Olivet – 3.8

Andrew Cowan, Leslie – 3.1

Graham Smith, Portland St. Patrick – 3.0

Camden Austin, Leslie – 2.9

Sy Barnett, Williamston – 2.9

Evan Gadola, Lansing Catholic – 2.7

Markiest Doss, Eastern – 2.5

Nick Jamieson, Lansing Christian – 2.4

Devin Patrick, Dansville – 2.4

Chuck Plaehn, Lansing Catholic – 2.4

Ben Feldpausch, St. Johns – 2.3

Ross Feldpausch, St. Johns – 2.2

3-POINTERS MADE

Cole Kleiver, Williamston – 25

Robert Frye, Eastern – 22

Matt Havey, Lansing Christian – 22

Patrick Hintz, Haslett – 22

Delbert Redfield, Olivet – 22

Mitchell Mowid, Dansville – 19

Carter Frantz, Dansville – 18

Evan Block, Haslett – 17

Brandon Huhn, St. Johns – 17

Owen Simon, Fowler – 17

Brandon Scheurer, Portland St. Patrick – 16

Sy Barnett, Williamston – 15

Ben Feldpausch, St. Johns – 15

Robera Mengesha, Holt – 15

Caleb Hoekstra, East Lansing – 14

Kyle Lebeda, Lansing Christian – 14

Trey Waldofsky, Leslie – 14

GIRLS

SCORING

Player, school – Average

Autumn Kissman, Mason – 19.6

Grace Haley, Lansing Christian – 19.5

Maddie Watters, Williamston – 17.7

Jaylynn Williams, Ionia – 17.0

Grace George, DeWitt – 15.0

Laya Hartman, Okemos – 14.6

Amelia McNutt, East Lansing – 14.3

Aazh Nye, East Lansing – 14.1

Elie Smith, Fowlerville – 13.5

Jaida Hampton, East Lansing – 12.1

Emily Spitzley, Pewamo-Westphalia – 12.0

Madison Birchmeier, Corunna – 11.8

Jasmine Clerkley, Okemos – 10.5

Meghan Douglass, Fowlerville – 10.5

Ollie Updike, Fowlerville – 10.1

REBOUNDS

Grace Haley, Lansing Christian – 11.4

Autumn Kissman, Mason – 9.9

Meghan Byars, Dansville – 9.3

Jasmine Clerkley, Okemos – 8.8

Sophie Brenke, Perry – 8.5

Allison Peplowski, Williamston – 8.4

Imania Baker, Haslett – 8.2

Elie Smith, Fowlerville – 8.2

Becka Poljan, Lansing Catholic – 7.7

Violet Adkins, Dansville – 6.1

Mariah Dunkin, Corunna – 5.8

Meghan Douglass, Fowlerville – 5.6

Jaida Hampton, East Lansing – 5.6

Aaliyah Nye, East Lansing – 5.4

Baylee Balcom, Corunna – 5.3

Taylor Kirby, Ionia – 5.2

Alex Randall, Laingsburg – 5.2

ASSISTS

Kenzie Lewis, Williamston – 5.7

Mackenzie Dawes, DeWitt – 4.1

Madison Birchmeier, Corunna – 3.6

Sanaya Gregory, East Lansing – 3.4

Jaylynn Williams, Ionia – 3.3

Ollie Updike, Fowlerville – 3.2

Jordan Pence, Lansing Catholic – 3.1

Ella McKinney, Haslett – 2.8

Katy Shannon, Lansing Catholic – 2.8

Elie Smith, Fowlerville – 2.8

Sarah Boss, Lansing Christian – 2.8

Johnna Parsons, Mason – 2.6

STEALS 

Sophie Wilsey, Laingsburg – 4.8

Amelia McNutt, East Lansing – 3.8

Jackie Jarvis, Fowlerville – 3.6

Grace George, DeWitt – 3.5

Kenzie Lewis, Williamston – 3.5

Madison Birchmeier, Corunna – 3.3

Kenedy Franks, Laingsburg – 3.3

Sanaya Gregory, East Lansing – 3.0

Emily Spitzley, Pewamo-Westphalia – 3.0

Brenna Wirth, Pewamo-Westphalia – 3.0

Hannah Spitzley, Pewamo-Westphalia – 2.9

Grace Haley, Lansing Christian – 2.8

Aazh Nye, East Lansing – 2.7

Briann Risner, Dansville – 2.6

3-POINTERS MADE

Maddie Watters, Williamston – 22

Rilyn Ross, Lansing Christian – 20

Ollie Updike, Fowlerville – 16

Alyssa Welsh, Perry – 16

Jaylynn Williams, Ionia – 14

Ellie Droste, Pewamo-Westphalia – 13

Grace Haley, Lansing Christian – 13

Amelia McNutt, East Lansing – 13

Emily Spitzley, Pewamo-Westphalia – 13

Sydnee Dennis, Haslett – 12

Maggie Jacobs, Lansing Catholic – 12

Meghan Douglass, Fowlerville – 11

Elie Smith, Fowlerville – 10

Annisa Whims, Haslett – 10

Courtney Stolicker, Haslett – 10

Contact Brian Calloway at bcalloway@lsj.com. Follow him on Twitter @brian_calloway.

