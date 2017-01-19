Lansing area high school basketball leaders: Jan. 19

Here are the latest boys and girls high school basketball leaders in the Lansing area. This list reflects stats submitted by area coaches. Stats should be sent to bcalloway@lsj.com by 10 a.m. Wednesday each week.

BOYS

SCORING

Player, school – Average

Matt Havey, Lansing Christian – 21.3

Brandon Johns, East Lansing – 19.6

Cole Kleiver, Williamston – 18.8

Jeremy Pung, Fowler – 18.0

Preston Granger, Lansing Christian – 17.4

Jaron Faulds, Holt – 17.3

Chuck Plaehn, Lansing Catholic – 17.0

Delbert Redfield, Olivet – 17.0

Carson Vincent, Ovid-Elsie – 16.3

Sy Barnett, Williamston – 14.4

Andrew Cowan, Leslie – 14.3

Caleb Hodgson, Dansville – 14.1

Dan Judd, Fowlerville – 13.9

Gavin Lucas, Morrice – 13.6

Forrest Bouyer, Lansing Christian – 13.1

Mason Pline, Fowler – 13.0

DeAndre Robinson, East Lansing – 13.0

REBOUNDS

Jaron Faulds, Holt – 11.3

Caleb Hodgson, Dansville – 11.1

Chuck Plaehn, Lansing Catholic – 11.0

Brandon Johns, East Lansing – 10.4

Justin Kaimon, Leslie – 9.4

Gavin Lucas, Morrice – 9.3

Jeremy Pung, Fowler – 9.1

Preston Granger, Lansing Christian – 9.0

Nick Jungel, Olivet – 8.5

Markiest Doss, Eastern – 8.3

Dan Judd, Fowlerville – 8.1

Sean Cobb, Williamston – 7.9

Graham Smith, Portland St. Patrick – 7.8

Geoffrey Knaggs, Fowlerville – 7.6

Carson Vincent, Ovid-Elsie – 7.6

Mason Pline, Fowler – 7.3

Caleb Paksi, St. Johns – 7.0

ASSISTS

Forrest Bouyer, Lansing Christian – 7.0

Delbert Redfield, Olivet – 4.6

Paul Fiorillo, Haslett – 4.3

Devin Patrick, Dansville – 4.3

Jakob Loynes, Ovid-Elsie – 4.3

Caden Collins, Fowlerville – 4.1

Artavious King, Holt – 4.1

Evan Gadola, Lansing Catholic – 4.0

Cole Kleiver, Williamston – 3.7

Sy Barnett, Williamston – 3.6

Westin Myles, East Lansing – 3.5

Michael Beno, Ovid-Elsie – 3.3

Ben Feldpausch, St. Johns – 3.2

Dan Mackowiak, Portland St. Patrick – 3.1

Brendan Schrauben, Portland St. Patrick – 3.1

Trey Waldofsky, Leslie – 3.1

Camden Austin, Leslie – 3.0

Nick Semke, Fowlerville – 3.0

STEALS

Konner Near, St. Johns – 4.0

Trey Waldofsky, Leslie – 3.9

Forrest Bouyer, Lansing Christian – 3.8

Delbert Redfield, Olivet – 3.8

Andrew Cowan, Leslie – 3.1

Graham Smith, Portland St. Patrick – 3.0

Camden Austin, Leslie – 2.9

Sy Barnett, Williamston – 2.9

Evan Gadola, Lansing Catholic – 2.7

Markiest Doss, Eastern – 2.5

Nick Jamieson, Lansing Christian – 2.4

Devin Patrick, Dansville – 2.4

Chuck Plaehn, Lansing Catholic – 2.4

Ben Feldpausch, St. Johns – 2.3

Ross Feldpausch, St. Johns – 2.2

3-POINTERS MADE

Cole Kleiver, Williamston – 25

Robert Frye, Eastern – 22

Matt Havey, Lansing Christian – 22

Patrick Hintz, Haslett – 22

Delbert Redfield, Olivet – 22

Mitchell Mowid, Dansville – 19

Carter Frantz, Dansville – 18

Evan Block, Haslett – 17

Brandon Huhn, St. Johns – 17

Owen Simon, Fowler – 17

Brandon Scheurer, Portland St. Patrick – 16

Sy Barnett, Williamston – 15

Ben Feldpausch, St. Johns – 15

Robera Mengesha, Holt – 15

Caleb Hoekstra, East Lansing – 14

Kyle Lebeda, Lansing Christian – 14

Trey Waldofsky, Leslie – 14

GIRLS

SCORING

Player, school – Average

Autumn Kissman, Mason – 19.6

Grace Haley, Lansing Christian – 19.5

Maddie Watters, Williamston – 17.7

Jaylynn Williams, Ionia – 17.0

Grace George, DeWitt – 15.0

Laya Hartman, Okemos – 14.6

Amelia McNutt, East Lansing – 14.3

Aazh Nye, East Lansing – 14.1

Elie Smith, Fowlerville – 13.5

Jaida Hampton, East Lansing – 12.1

Emily Spitzley, Pewamo-Westphalia – 12.0

Madison Birchmeier, Corunna – 11.8

Jasmine Clerkley, Okemos – 10.5

Meghan Douglass, Fowlerville – 10.5

Ollie Updike, Fowlerville – 10.1

REBOUNDS

Grace Haley, Lansing Christian – 11.4

Autumn Kissman, Mason – 9.9

Meghan Byars, Dansville – 9.3

Jasmine Clerkley, Okemos – 8.8

Sophie Brenke, Perry – 8.5

Allison Peplowski, Williamston – 8.4

Imania Baker, Haslett – 8.2

Elie Smith, Fowlerville – 8.2

Becka Poljan, Lansing Catholic – 7.7

Violet Adkins, Dansville – 6.1

Mariah Dunkin, Corunna – 5.8

Meghan Douglass, Fowlerville – 5.6

Jaida Hampton, East Lansing – 5.6

Aaliyah Nye, East Lansing – 5.4

Baylee Balcom, Corunna – 5.3

Taylor Kirby, Ionia – 5.2

Alex Randall, Laingsburg – 5.2

ASSISTS

Kenzie Lewis, Williamston – 5.7

Mackenzie Dawes, DeWitt – 4.1

Madison Birchmeier, Corunna – 3.6

Sanaya Gregory, East Lansing – 3.4

Jaylynn Williams, Ionia – 3.3

Ollie Updike, Fowlerville – 3.2

Jordan Pence, Lansing Catholic – 3.1

Ella McKinney, Haslett – 2.8

Katy Shannon, Lansing Catholic – 2.8

Elie Smith, Fowlerville – 2.8

Sarah Boss, Lansing Christian – 2.8

Johnna Parsons, Mason – 2.6

STEALS

Sophie Wilsey, Laingsburg – 4.8

Amelia McNutt, East Lansing – 3.8

Jackie Jarvis, Fowlerville – 3.6

Grace George, DeWitt – 3.5

Kenzie Lewis, Williamston – 3.5

Madison Birchmeier, Corunna – 3.3

Kenedy Franks, Laingsburg – 3.3

Sanaya Gregory, East Lansing – 3.0

Emily Spitzley, Pewamo-Westphalia – 3.0

Brenna Wirth, Pewamo-Westphalia – 3.0

Hannah Spitzley, Pewamo-Westphalia – 2.9

Grace Haley, Lansing Christian – 2.8

Aazh Nye, East Lansing – 2.7

Briann Risner, Dansville – 2.6

3-POINTERS MADE

Maddie Watters, Williamston – 22

Rilyn Ross, Lansing Christian – 20

Ollie Updike, Fowlerville – 16

Alyssa Welsh, Perry – 16

Jaylynn Williams, Ionia – 14

Ellie Droste, Pewamo-Westphalia – 13

Grace Haley, Lansing Christian – 13

Amelia McNutt, East Lansing – 13

Emily Spitzley, Pewamo-Westphalia – 13

Sydnee Dennis, Haslett – 12

Maggie Jacobs, Lansing Catholic – 12

Meghan Douglass, Fowlerville – 11

Elie Smith, Fowlerville – 10

Annisa Whims, Haslett – 10

Courtney Stolicker, Haslett – 10

