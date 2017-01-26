Lansing area high school basketball leaders: Jan. 26

Here are the high school basketball leaders in the Lansing area through Jan. 24 games. This list reflects stats submitted to the LSJ. Area leaders should be sent to bcalloway@lsj.com and sports@lsj.com by 10 a.m. Wednesday each week.

BOYS

SCORING

Player, school – Average

Kyle Peterson, Charlotte – 21.6

Zhervontae Smith, Sexton – 21.6

Brandon Johns, East Lansing – 20.5

Matt Havey, Lansing Christian – 20.3

Cole Kleiver, Williamston – 19.8

Jaden Sutton, Waverly – 19.4

Jaron Faulds, Holt – 18.6

Luke Hyde, DeWitt – 17.9

Jeremy Pung, Fowler – 17.9

Carson Vincent, Ovid-Elsie – 17.8

Delbert Redfield, Olivet – 17.0

Jordan Henry, Okemos – 16.7

Chuck Plaehn, Lansing Catholic – 16.5

Kaleb Barrett, Carson City-Crystal – 16.0

Drew Shafer, Eaton Rapids – 15.5

Zach Walden, Fulton – 15.3

Caleb Hodgson, Dansville – 15.0

Sy Barnett, Williamston – 14.9

Dan Judd, Fowlerville – 14.3

Josh Campeau, Lakewood – 14.2

Andrew Cowan, Leslie – 14.1

Tanner Reha, DeWitt – 14.0

Cameron Ramos, Charlotte – 13.7

Reese Middleton, Perry – 13.4

Evan Block, Haslett – 13.1

Lansing area boys swimming and diving honor roll: Week 2

Lansing area wrestling leaders: Jan. 22

Vote for LSJ athlete of week: Jan. 16-21

Lansing area high school basketball power poll

Vote for the LSJ video of week: Jan. 16-21

REBOUNDS

Caleb Hodgson, Dansville – 12.6

Jaron Faulds, Holt – 12.2

Brandon Johns, East Lansing – 10.5

Chuck Plaehn, Lansing Catholic – 10.4

Luke Hyde, DeWitt – 9.2

Josh Campeau, Lakewood – 9.0

Jeremy Pung, Fowler – 8.8

Preseton Granger, Lansing Christian – 8.7

Evan Adranson, Maple Valley – 8.6

Justin Kaimon, Leslie – 8.4

Logan Daniher, Perry – 8.0

Nick Jungel, Olivet – 8.0

Carson Vincent, Ovid-Elsie – 8.0

Karl Brooks, Sexton – 7.8

Dan Judd, Fowlerville – 7.8

Nick Semke, Fowlerville – 7.7

Geoffrey Knaggs, Fowlerville – 7.6

ASSISTS

Forrest Bouyer, Lansing Christian – 7.0

Cameron Ramos, Charlotte – 5.6

Garrett Gage, Carson City-Crystal – 4.9

Nate Flannery, DeWitt – 4.6

Delbert Redfield, Olivet – 4.3

Devin Patrick, Dansville – 4.1

Evan Gadola, Lansing Catholic – 3.9

Artavious King, Holt – 3.9

Caden Collins, Fowlerville – 3.8

Zhervontae Smith, Sexton – 3.8

Forrest Bouyer, Lansing Christian – 3.7

Paul Fiorillo, Haslett – 3.7

Jakob Loynes, Ovid-Elsie – 3.7

Cole Kleiver, Williamston – 3.6

Sy Barnett, Williamston – 3.5

Mason Gee-Montgomery, Stockbridge – 3.5

Dan Mackowiak, Portland St. Patrick – 3.4

Westin Myles, East Lansing – 3.2

Noah Pruitt, Okemos – 3.2

Brendan Schrauben, Portland St. Patrick – 3.2

Jaden Sutton, Waverly – 3.2

STEALS

Zhervontae Smith, Sexton – 4.3

Drew Allen, Maple Valley – 4.2

Delbert Redfield, Olivet – 3.9

Forrest Bouyer, Lansing Christian – 3.7

Andrew Cowan, Leslie – 3.2

Evan Barton, Fulton – 3.1

Cole Blair, Fulton – 3.1

Konner Near, St. Johns – 3.1

Trey Waldofsky, Leslie – 3.1

Evan Gadola, Lansing Catholic – 3.0

Sy Barnett, Williamston – 2.8

Dan Mackowiak, Portland St. Patrick – 2.7

Kolby Canfield, Stockbridge – 2.6

Graham Smith, Portland St. Patrick – 2.6

Brandon Johns, East Lansing – 2.5

Colten Webber-Mitchell, Lakewood – 2.5

MADE 3-POINTERS

Zhervontae Smith, Sexton – 31

Matt Havey, Lansing Christian – 28

Cole Kleiver, Williamston – 28

Delbert Redfield, Olivet – 28

Evan Block, Haslett – 26

Patrick Hintz, Haslett – 26

Brandon Scheurer, Portland St. Patrick – 24

Caleb Walden, Fulton – 22

Colten Webber-Mitchell, Lakewood – 22

Mitchell Mowid, Haslett – 21

Zach Walden, Fulton – 21

Ben Feldpausch, St. Johns – 19

Carter Frantz, Dansville – 19

Kyle Lebeda, Lansing Christian – 19

Brian Weiler, Perry – 19

Brandon Huhn, St. Johns – 18

Sy Barnett, Williamston – 17

Jordan Klapko, Olivet – 17

Tanner Reha, DeWitt – 17

Owen Simon, Fowler – 17

GIRLS

SCORING

Player, school – Average

Autumn Kissman, Mason – 20.0

Grace Haley, Lansing Christian – 18.6

Maddie Watters, Williamston – 17.2

Jaylynn Williams, Ionia – 16.1

Grace George, DeWitt – 15.6

Teona Feldpausch, Olivet – 14.9

Aazh Nye, East Lansing – 14.5

Elie Smith, Fowlerville – 13.7

Amelia McNutt, East Lansing – 13.5

Maddie Maloney, St. Johns – 12.9

Jaida Hampton, East Lansing – 12.8

Nicole Hardman, Ashley – 12.8

Madison Birchmeier, Corunna – 12.2

Meghan Douglass, Fowlerville – 11.0

Logan Kyre, Olivet – 11.0

Tessa Hosford, Bath – 10.6

Anne-Marie Wright, Eaton Rapids – 10.3

Jackie Jarvis, Fowlerville – 10.0

REBOUNDING

Noelle Rhode, Olivet – 11.8

Grace Haley, Lansing Christian – 11.0

Autumn Kissman, Mason – 10.6

Nicole Hardman, Ashley – 9.1

Allison Peplowski, Williamston – 8.3

Elie Smith. Fowlerville – 8.0

Madison Montgomery, Leslie – 7.9

Becka Poljan, Lansing Catholic – 7.4

Arianna Sysum, Eaton Rapids – 7.3

Maddie Lewis, Morrice – 7.0

Teona Feldpausch, Olivet – 6.5

Hailey Wilson, Leslie – 6.1

Emma Samson, Ovid-Elsie – 5.8

Aaliyah Nye, East Lansing – 5.7

Lauren Barton, Ovid-Elsie – 5.6

Meghan Douglass, Fowlerville – 5.6

Mariah Dunkin. Corunna – 5.6

Jaida Hampton, East Lansing – 5.6

Grace George, DeWitt – 5.5

ASSISTS

Kenzie Lewis, Williamston – 5.7

Mackenzie Dawes, DeWitt – 4.7

Alexis Devlin, Olivet – 4.4

Anne-Marie Wright, Eaton Rapids – 4.0

Hailey Wilson, Leslie – 4.0

Madison Birchmeier, Corunna – 3.9

Erin Witt, Ovid-Elsie – 3.7

Maddie Maloney, St. Johns – 3.5

Ollie Updike, Fowlerville – 3.5

Tessa Hosford, Bath – 3.4

Taylor Buck, Bath – 3.0

Sanaya Gregory, East Lansing – 3.0

Jaylynn Williams, Ionia – 3.0

Jordan Pence, Lansing Catholic – 2.8

Johna Parsons, Mason – 2.7

Katy Shannon, Lansing Catholic – 2.7

Elie Smith, Fowlerville – 2.7

Jackie Jarvis, Fowlerville – 2.6

Sarah Voss, Lansing Christian – 2.6

Grace Haley, Lansing Christian – 2.5

STEALS

Tessa Hosford, Bath – 6.6

Gracie Nowak, Morrice – 5.5

Jenna Smith, Morrice – 5.4

Taylor Buck, Bath – 4.0

Teona Feldpausch, Olivet – 4.0

Nicole Hardman, Ashley – 3.7

Amelia McNutt, East Lansing – 3.6

Jackie Jarvis, Fowlerville – 3.5

Kenzie Lewis, Williamston – 3.3

Grace George, DeWitt – 3.2

Erin Witt, Ovid-Elsie – 3.2

Madison Birchmeier, Corunna – 3.1

Arianna Sysum, Eaton Rapids – 3.0

Sanaya Gregory, East Lansing – 2.9

Maddie Lewis, Morrice – 2.9

Taylor Hewitt, Morrice – 2.8

MADE 3-POINTERS

Anne-Marie Wright, Eaton Rapids – 24

Maddie Watters, Williamston – 22

Rilyn Rosss, Lansing Christian – 21

Maddie Maloney, St. Johns – 19

Jaylynn Williams, Ionia – 18

Ollie Updike, Fowlerville – 17

Madi Howe, Ashley – 15

Maggie Jacobs, Lansing Catholic – 14

Amelia McNutt, East Lansing – 14

Maddie Petersen, DeWitt – 14

Meghan Douglass, Fowlerville – 13

Grace Haley, Lansing Christian – 13

Elie Smith, Fowlerville – 13

Jessah McManus, DeWitt -12

Erika Ballinger, St. Johns – 11

Olivia Riley, Morrice – 11

Contact Brian Calloway at bcalloway@lsj.com. Follow him on Twitter @brian_calloway.