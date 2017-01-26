Menu
Lansing area high school basketball leaders: Jan. 26

Charlotte's Kyle Peterson is one of the Lansing area's top scorers.

Here are the high school basketball leaders in the Lansing area through Jan. 24 games. This list reflects stats submitted to the LSJ. Area leaders should be sent to bcalloway@lsj.com and sports@lsj.com by 10 a.m. Wednesday each week.

BOYS 

SCORING

Player, school – Average

Kyle Peterson, Charlotte – 21.6

Zhervontae Smith, Sexton – 21.6

Brandon Johns, East Lansing – 20.5

Matt Havey, Lansing Christian – 20.3

Cole Kleiver, Williamston – 19.8

Jaden Sutton, Waverly – 19.4

Jaron Faulds, Holt – 18.6

Luke Hyde, DeWitt – 17.9

Jeremy Pung, Fowler – 17.9

Carson Vincent, Ovid-Elsie – 17.8

Delbert Redfield, Olivet – 17.0

Jordan Henry, Okemos – 16.7

Chuck Plaehn, Lansing Catholic – 16.5

Kaleb Barrett, Carson City-Crystal – 16.0

Drew Shafer, Eaton Rapids – 15.5

Zach Walden, Fulton – 15.3

Caleb Hodgson, Dansville – 15.0

Sy Barnett, Williamston – 14.9

Dan Judd, Fowlerville – 14.3

Josh Campeau, Lakewood – 14.2

Andrew Cowan, Leslie – 14.1

Tanner Reha, DeWitt – 14.0

Cameron Ramos, Charlotte – 13.7

Reese Middleton, Perry – 13.4

Evan Block, Haslett – 13.1

REBOUNDS

Caleb Hodgson, Dansville – 12.6

Jaron Faulds, Holt – 12.2

Brandon Johns, East Lansing – 10.5

Chuck Plaehn, Lansing Catholic – 10.4

Luke Hyde, DeWitt – 9.2

Josh Campeau, Lakewood – 9.0

Jeremy Pung, Fowler – 8.8

Preseton Granger, Lansing Christian – 8.7

Evan Adranson, Maple Valley – 8.6

Justin Kaimon, Leslie – 8.4

Logan Daniher, Perry – 8.0

Nick Jungel, Olivet – 8.0

Carson Vincent, Ovid-Elsie – 8.0

Karl Brooks, Sexton – 7.8

Dan Judd, Fowlerville – 7.8

Nick Semke, Fowlerville – 7.7

Geoffrey Knaggs, Fowlerville – 7.6

ASSISTS

Forrest Bouyer, Lansing Christian – 7.0

Cameron Ramos, Charlotte – 5.6

Garrett Gage, Carson City-Crystal – 4.9

Nate Flannery, DeWitt – 4.6

Delbert Redfield, Olivet – 4.3

Devin Patrick, Dansville – 4.1

Evan Gadola, Lansing Catholic – 3.9

Artavious King, Holt – 3.9

Caden Collins, Fowlerville – 3.8

Zhervontae Smith, Sexton – 3.8

Forrest Bouyer, Lansing Christian – 3.7

Paul Fiorillo, Haslett – 3.7

Jakob Loynes, Ovid-Elsie – 3.7

Cole Kleiver, Williamston – 3.6

Sy Barnett, Williamston – 3.5

Mason Gee-Montgomery, Stockbridge – 3.5

Dan Mackowiak, Portland St. Patrick – 3.4

Westin Myles, East Lansing – 3.2

Noah Pruitt, Okemos – 3.2

Brendan Schrauben, Portland St. Patrick – 3.2

Jaden Sutton, Waverly – 3.2

STEALS

Zhervontae Smith, Sexton – 4.3

Drew Allen, Maple Valley – 4.2

Delbert Redfield, Olivet – 3.9

Forrest Bouyer, Lansing Christian – 3.7

Andrew Cowan, Leslie – 3.2

Evan Barton, Fulton – 3.1

Cole Blair, Fulton – 3.1

Konner Near, St. Johns – 3.1

Trey Waldofsky, Leslie – 3.1

Evan Gadola, Lansing Catholic – 3.0

Sy Barnett, Williamston – 2.8

Dan Mackowiak, Portland St. Patrick – 2.7

Kolby Canfield, Stockbridge – 2.6

Graham Smith, Portland St. Patrick – 2.6

Brandon Johns, East Lansing – 2.5

Colten Webber-Mitchell, Lakewood – 2.5

MADE 3-POINTERS 

Zhervontae Smith, Sexton – 31

Matt Havey, Lansing Christian – 28

Cole Kleiver, Williamston – 28

Delbert Redfield, Olivet – 28

Evan Block, Haslett – 26

Patrick Hintz, Haslett – 26

Brandon Scheurer, Portland St. Patrick – 24

Caleb Walden, Fulton – 22

Colten Webber-Mitchell, Lakewood – 22

Mitchell Mowid, Haslett – 21

Zach Walden, Fulton – 21

Ben Feldpausch, St. Johns – 19

Carter Frantz, Dansville – 19

Kyle Lebeda, Lansing Christian – 19

Brian Weiler, Perry – 19

Brandon Huhn, St. Johns – 18

Sy Barnett, Williamston – 17

Jordan Klapko, Olivet – 17

Tanner Reha, DeWitt – 17

Owen Simon, Fowler – 17

GIRLS

Autumn Kissman ,center, of Mason drives to the Fowlerville basket during their game in Fowlerville.

SCORING

Player, school – Average

Autumn Kissman, Mason – 20.0

Grace Haley, Lansing Christian – 18.6

Maddie Watters, Williamston – 17.2

Jaylynn Williams, Ionia – 16.1

Grace George, DeWitt – 15.6

Teona Feldpausch, Olivet – 14.9

Aazh Nye, East Lansing – 14.5

Elie Smith, Fowlerville – 13.7

Amelia McNutt, East Lansing – 13.5

Maddie Maloney, St. Johns – 12.9

Jaida Hampton, East Lansing – 12.8

Nicole Hardman, Ashley – 12.8

Madison Birchmeier, Corunna – 12.2

Meghan Douglass, Fowlerville – 11.0

Logan Kyre, Olivet – 11.0

Tessa Hosford, Bath – 10.6

Anne-Marie Wright, Eaton Rapids – 10.3

Jackie Jarvis, Fowlerville – 10.0

REBOUNDING

Noelle Rhode, Olivet – 11.8

Grace Haley, Lansing Christian – 11.0

Autumn Kissman, Mason – 10.6

Nicole Hardman, Ashley – 9.1

Allison Peplowski, Williamston – 8.3

Elie Smith. Fowlerville – 8.0

Madison Montgomery, Leslie – 7.9

Becka Poljan, Lansing Catholic – 7.4

Arianna Sysum, Eaton Rapids – 7.3

Maddie Lewis, Morrice – 7.0

Teona Feldpausch, Olivet – 6.5

Hailey Wilson, Leslie – 6.1

Emma Samson, Ovid-Elsie – 5.8

Aaliyah Nye, East Lansing – 5.7

Lauren Barton, Ovid-Elsie – 5.6

Meghan Douglass, Fowlerville – 5.6

Mariah Dunkin. Corunna – 5.6

Jaida Hampton, East Lansing – 5.6

Grace George, DeWitt – 5.5

ASSISTS

Kenzie Lewis, Williamston – 5.7

Mackenzie Dawes, DeWitt – 4.7

Alexis Devlin, Olivet – 4.4

Anne-Marie Wright, Eaton Rapids – 4.0

Hailey Wilson, Leslie – 4.0

Madison Birchmeier, Corunna – 3.9

Erin Witt, Ovid-Elsie – 3.7

Maddie Maloney, St. Johns – 3.5

Ollie Updike, Fowlerville – 3.5

Tessa Hosford, Bath – 3.4

Taylor Buck, Bath – 3.0

Sanaya Gregory, East Lansing – 3.0

Jaylynn Williams, Ionia – 3.0

Jordan Pence, Lansing Catholic – 2.8

Johna Parsons, Mason – 2.7

Katy Shannon, Lansing Catholic – 2.7

Elie Smith, Fowlerville – 2.7

Jackie Jarvis, Fowlerville – 2.6

Sarah Voss, Lansing Christian – 2.6

Grace Haley, Lansing Christian – 2.5

STEALS

Tessa Hosford, Bath – 6.6

Gracie Nowak, Morrice – 5.5

Jenna Smith, Morrice – 5.4

Taylor Buck, Bath – 4.0

Teona Feldpausch, Olivet – 4.0

Nicole Hardman, Ashley – 3.7

Amelia McNutt, East Lansing – 3.6

Jackie Jarvis, Fowlerville – 3.5

Kenzie Lewis, Williamston – 3.3

Grace George, DeWitt – 3.2

Erin Witt, Ovid-Elsie – 3.2

Madison Birchmeier, Corunna – 3.1

Arianna Sysum, Eaton Rapids – 3.0

Sanaya Gregory, East Lansing – 2.9

Maddie Lewis, Morrice – 2.9

Taylor Hewitt, Morrice – 2.8

MADE 3-POINTERS

Anne-Marie Wright, Eaton Rapids – 24

Maddie Watters, Williamston – 22

Rilyn Rosss, Lansing Christian – 21

Maddie Maloney, St. Johns – 19

Jaylynn Williams, Ionia – 18

Ollie Updike, Fowlerville – 17

Madi Howe, Ashley – 15

Maggie Jacobs, Lansing Catholic – 14

Amelia McNutt, East Lansing – 14

Maddie Petersen, DeWitt – 14

Meghan Douglass, Fowlerville – 13

Grace Haley, Lansing Christian – 13

Elie Smith, Fowlerville – 13

Jessah McManus, DeWitt -12

Erika Ballinger, St. Johns – 11

Olivia Riley, Morrice – 11

Contact Brian Calloway at bcalloway@lsj.com. Follow him on Twitter @brian_calloway.

