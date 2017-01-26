Lansing area high school basketball leaders: Jan. 26

Here are the high school basketball leaders in the Lansing area through Jan. 24 games. This list reflects stats submitted to the LSJ. Area leaders should be sent to bcalloway@lsj.com and sports@lsj.com by 10 a.m. Wednesday each week.
BOYS
SCORING
Player, school – Average
Kyle Peterson, Charlotte – 21.6
Zhervontae Smith, Sexton – 21.6
Brandon Johns, East Lansing – 20.5
Matt Havey, Lansing Christian – 20.3
Cole Kleiver, Williamston – 19.8
Jaden Sutton, Waverly – 19.4
Jaron Faulds, Holt – 18.6
Luke Hyde, DeWitt – 17.9
Jeremy Pung, Fowler – 17.9
Carson Vincent, Ovid-Elsie – 17.8
Delbert Redfield, Olivet – 17.0
Jordan Henry, Okemos – 16.7
Chuck Plaehn, Lansing Catholic – 16.5
Kaleb Barrett, Carson City-Crystal – 16.0
Drew Shafer, Eaton Rapids – 15.5
Zach Walden, Fulton – 15.3
Caleb Hodgson, Dansville – 15.0
Sy Barnett, Williamston – 14.9
Dan Judd, Fowlerville – 14.3
Josh Campeau, Lakewood – 14.2
Andrew Cowan, Leslie – 14.1
Tanner Reha, DeWitt – 14.0
Cameron Ramos, Charlotte – 13.7
Reese Middleton, Perry – 13.4
Evan Block, Haslett – 13.1
REBOUNDS
Caleb Hodgson, Dansville – 12.6
Jaron Faulds, Holt – 12.2
Brandon Johns, East Lansing – 10.5
Chuck Plaehn, Lansing Catholic – 10.4
Luke Hyde, DeWitt – 9.2
Josh Campeau, Lakewood – 9.0
Jeremy Pung, Fowler – 8.8
Preseton Granger, Lansing Christian – 8.7
Evan Adranson, Maple Valley – 8.6
Justin Kaimon, Leslie – 8.4
Logan Daniher, Perry – 8.0
Nick Jungel, Olivet – 8.0
Carson Vincent, Ovid-Elsie – 8.0
Karl Brooks, Sexton – 7.8
Dan Judd, Fowlerville – 7.8
Nick Semke, Fowlerville – 7.7
Geoffrey Knaggs, Fowlerville – 7.6
ASSISTS
Forrest Bouyer, Lansing Christian – 7.0
Cameron Ramos, Charlotte – 5.6
Garrett Gage, Carson City-Crystal – 4.9
Nate Flannery, DeWitt – 4.6
Delbert Redfield, Olivet – 4.3
Devin Patrick, Dansville – 4.1
Evan Gadola, Lansing Catholic – 3.9
Artavious King, Holt – 3.9
Caden Collins, Fowlerville – 3.8
Zhervontae Smith, Sexton – 3.8
Forrest Bouyer, Lansing Christian – 3.7
Paul Fiorillo, Haslett – 3.7
Jakob Loynes, Ovid-Elsie – 3.7
Cole Kleiver, Williamston – 3.6
Sy Barnett, Williamston – 3.5
Mason Gee-Montgomery, Stockbridge – 3.5
Dan Mackowiak, Portland St. Patrick – 3.4
Westin Myles, East Lansing – 3.2
Noah Pruitt, Okemos – 3.2
Brendan Schrauben, Portland St. Patrick – 3.2
Jaden Sutton, Waverly – 3.2
STEALS
Zhervontae Smith, Sexton – 4.3
Drew Allen, Maple Valley – 4.2
Delbert Redfield, Olivet – 3.9
Forrest Bouyer, Lansing Christian – 3.7
Andrew Cowan, Leslie – 3.2
Evan Barton, Fulton – 3.1
Cole Blair, Fulton – 3.1
Konner Near, St. Johns – 3.1
Trey Waldofsky, Leslie – 3.1
Evan Gadola, Lansing Catholic – 3.0
Sy Barnett, Williamston – 2.8
Dan Mackowiak, Portland St. Patrick – 2.7
Kolby Canfield, Stockbridge – 2.6
Graham Smith, Portland St. Patrick – 2.6
Brandon Johns, East Lansing – 2.5
Colten Webber-Mitchell, Lakewood – 2.5
MADE 3-POINTERS
Zhervontae Smith, Sexton – 31
Matt Havey, Lansing Christian – 28
Cole Kleiver, Williamston – 28
Delbert Redfield, Olivet – 28
Evan Block, Haslett – 26
Patrick Hintz, Haslett – 26
Brandon Scheurer, Portland St. Patrick – 24
Caleb Walden, Fulton – 22
Colten Webber-Mitchell, Lakewood – 22
Mitchell Mowid, Haslett – 21
Zach Walden, Fulton – 21
Ben Feldpausch, St. Johns – 19
Carter Frantz, Dansville – 19
Kyle Lebeda, Lansing Christian – 19
Brian Weiler, Perry – 19
Brandon Huhn, St. Johns – 18
Sy Barnett, Williamston – 17
Jordan Klapko, Olivet – 17
Tanner Reha, DeWitt – 17
Owen Simon, Fowler – 17
GIRLS
SCORING
Player, school – Average
Autumn Kissman, Mason – 20.0
Grace Haley, Lansing Christian – 18.6
Maddie Watters, Williamston – 17.2
Jaylynn Williams, Ionia – 16.1
Grace George, DeWitt – 15.6
Teona Feldpausch, Olivet – 14.9
Aazh Nye, East Lansing – 14.5
Elie Smith, Fowlerville – 13.7
Amelia McNutt, East Lansing – 13.5
Maddie Maloney, St. Johns – 12.9
Jaida Hampton, East Lansing – 12.8
Nicole Hardman, Ashley – 12.8
Madison Birchmeier, Corunna – 12.2
Meghan Douglass, Fowlerville – 11.0
Logan Kyre, Olivet – 11.0
Tessa Hosford, Bath – 10.6
Anne-Marie Wright, Eaton Rapids – 10.3
Jackie Jarvis, Fowlerville – 10.0
REBOUNDING
Noelle Rhode, Olivet – 11.8
Grace Haley, Lansing Christian – 11.0
Autumn Kissman, Mason – 10.6
Nicole Hardman, Ashley – 9.1
Allison Peplowski, Williamston – 8.3
Elie Smith. Fowlerville – 8.0
Madison Montgomery, Leslie – 7.9
Becka Poljan, Lansing Catholic – 7.4
Arianna Sysum, Eaton Rapids – 7.3
Maddie Lewis, Morrice – 7.0
Teona Feldpausch, Olivet – 6.5
Hailey Wilson, Leslie – 6.1
Emma Samson, Ovid-Elsie – 5.8
Aaliyah Nye, East Lansing – 5.7
Lauren Barton, Ovid-Elsie – 5.6
Meghan Douglass, Fowlerville – 5.6
Mariah Dunkin. Corunna – 5.6
Jaida Hampton, East Lansing – 5.6
Grace George, DeWitt – 5.5
ASSISTS
Kenzie Lewis, Williamston – 5.7
Mackenzie Dawes, DeWitt – 4.7
Alexis Devlin, Olivet – 4.4
Anne-Marie Wright, Eaton Rapids – 4.0
Hailey Wilson, Leslie – 4.0
Madison Birchmeier, Corunna – 3.9
Erin Witt, Ovid-Elsie – 3.7
Maddie Maloney, St. Johns – 3.5
Ollie Updike, Fowlerville – 3.5
Tessa Hosford, Bath – 3.4
Taylor Buck, Bath – 3.0
Sanaya Gregory, East Lansing – 3.0
Jaylynn Williams, Ionia – 3.0
Jordan Pence, Lansing Catholic – 2.8
Johna Parsons, Mason – 2.7
Katy Shannon, Lansing Catholic – 2.7
Elie Smith, Fowlerville – 2.7
Jackie Jarvis, Fowlerville – 2.6
Sarah Voss, Lansing Christian – 2.6
Grace Haley, Lansing Christian – 2.5
STEALS
Tessa Hosford, Bath – 6.6
Gracie Nowak, Morrice – 5.5
Jenna Smith, Morrice – 5.4
Taylor Buck, Bath – 4.0
Teona Feldpausch, Olivet – 4.0
Nicole Hardman, Ashley – 3.7
Amelia McNutt, East Lansing – 3.6
Jackie Jarvis, Fowlerville – 3.5
Kenzie Lewis, Williamston – 3.3
Grace George, DeWitt – 3.2
Erin Witt, Ovid-Elsie – 3.2
Madison Birchmeier, Corunna – 3.1
Arianna Sysum, Eaton Rapids – 3.0
Sanaya Gregory, East Lansing – 2.9
Maddie Lewis, Morrice – 2.9
Taylor Hewitt, Morrice – 2.8
MADE 3-POINTERS
Anne-Marie Wright, Eaton Rapids – 24
Maddie Watters, Williamston – 22
Rilyn Rosss, Lansing Christian – 21
Maddie Maloney, St. Johns – 19
Jaylynn Williams, Ionia – 18
Ollie Updike, Fowlerville – 17
Madi Howe, Ashley – 15
Maggie Jacobs, Lansing Catholic – 14
Amelia McNutt, East Lansing – 14
Maddie Petersen, DeWitt – 14
Meghan Douglass, Fowlerville – 13
Grace Haley, Lansing Christian – 13
Elie Smith, Fowlerville – 13
Jessah McManus, DeWitt -12
Erika Ballinger, St. Johns – 11
Olivia Riley, Morrice – 11
Contact Brian Calloway at bcalloway@lsj.com. Follow him on Twitter @brian_calloway.
