Basketball

Lansing area high school basketball leaders: March 2

Grace George ,34, of DeWitt shoots over Imania Baker ,43, of Haslett Friday.

Here are the latest boys and girls basketball leaders in the Lansing area. This list reflects stats submitted by area coaches. Stats should be submitted to bcalloway@lsj.com by 10 a.m. each week.

BOYS

SCORING

Player, school – Average

Zhervontae Smith, Sexton – 22.1

Brandon Johns, East Lansing – 20.5

Kaleb Barrett, Carson City-Crystal – 18.6

Matt Havey, Lansing Christian – 18.4

Carson Vincent, Ovid-Elsie – 17.5

Chuck Plaehn, Lansing Catholic – 17.1

Zach Yarger, Potterville – 16.5

Sy Barnett, Williamston – 16.3

Jordan Henry, Okemos – 16.2

Preston Granger, Lansing Christian – 16.0

Cole Kleiver, Williamston – 16.0

Caleb Hodgson, Dansville – 15.9

Harrison Gilstrap, Bath – 15.7

Luke Hyde, DeWitt – 14.6

Gavin Lucas, Morrice – 14.6

Zach Walden, Fulton – 14.3

Tanner Reha, DeWitt – 13.4

Sean Cobb, Williamston – 13.2

REBOUNDING

Caleb Hodgson, Dansville – 11.7

Nick Sperling, Ashley – 10.8

Zach Yarger, Potterville – 10.5

Brandon Johns, East Lansing – 10.4

Kahari Foy-Walton, Sexton – 10.2

Chuck Plaehn, Lansing Catholic – 9.6

Colin Dolloff, Ashley – 9.3

Luke Hyde, DeWitt – 8.5

Carson Vincent, Ovid-Elsie – 8.3

Karl Brooks, Sexton – 8.2

Jimmy Lehman, Pewamo-Westphalia – 8.1

Justin Kaimon, Leslie – 7.6

Sean Cobb, Williamston – 7.5

Kenaree Estes, Leslie – 7.5

Caleb Paksi, St. Johns – 7.5

Preston Granger, Lansing Christian – 7.3

Vail Hartman, Okemos – 7.1

Jabril Rahim, Sexton – 7.1

Cam Sanicki, Ionia – 7.1

ASSISTS

Forrest Bouyer, Lansing Christian – 6.3

Ryan Smith, Pewamo-Westphalia – 4.5

Evan Gadola, Lansing Catholic – 4.1

Devin Patrick, Dansville – 4.1

Zach Walden, Fulton – 4.1

Garrett Gage, Carson City-Crystal – 4.0

Jakob Loynes, Ovid-Elsie – 4.0

Nate Flannery, DeWitt – 3.6

Dan Mackowiak, Portland St. Patrick – 3.6

Konner Near, St. Johns – 3.6

Zhervontae Smith, Sexton – 3.6

Sean Cobb, Williamston – 3.5

Ben Feldpausch, St. Johns – 3.5

Cole Kleiver, Williamston – 3.5

Brendan Schrauben, Portland St. Patrick – 3.4

Kam Brown, Laingsburg – 3.3

Westin Myles, East Lansing – 3.3

Jaron VanFleteren, Corunna – 3.3

Marcus Alston, Sexton – 3.1

Noah Pruitt, Okemos – 3.1

Trey Waldofsky, Leslie – 3.1

STEALS

Forrest Bouyer, Lansing Christian – 3.8

Zhervontae Smith, Sexton – 3.7

Konner Near, St. Johns – 3.5

Evan Barton, Fulton – 3.2

Logan Hengesbach, Pewamo-Westphalia – 2.9

Brandon Johns, East Lansing – 2.7

Dan Mackowiak, Portland St. Patrick- 2.7

Andrew Cowan, Leslie – 2.6

Trey Waldofsky, Leslie – 2.6

Zach Yarger, Potterville – 2.6

Ben Feldpausch, St. Johns – 2.5

Evan Gadola, Lansing Catholic – 2.4

Zach Walden, Fulton – 2.4

Jaron VanFleteren, Corunna – 2.3

Sy Barnett, Williamston – 2.2

Karl Brooks, Sexton – 2.2

Chuck Plaehn, Lansing Catholic – 2.2

Brady Swinehart, Ionia – 2.2

MADE 3-POINTERS

Matt Havey, Lansing Christian – 56

Luke Smith, Grand Ledge – 47

Garrett Gage, Carson City-Crystal – 46

Zhervontae Smith, Sexton – 44

Bryson Mitchell, Laingsburg – 43

Keagan Welch, Ashley – 43

Ben Feldpausch, St. Johns – 42

Mitchel Skym, Corunna – 42

Brandon Scheurer, Portland St. Patrick – 40

Caleb Walden, Fulton – 40

Zach Walden, Fulton – 40

Tanner Reha, DeWitt – 39

Cole Kleiver, Williamston – 37

Brandon Huhn, St. Johns – 35

Amjid Khogali-Watson, Okemos – 35

Carter Frantz, Dansville – 34

Sy Barnett, Williamston – 33

Jimmy Lehman, Pewamo-Westphalia – 33

Noah Schon, East Lansing – 33

Harrison Gilstrap, Bath – 30

GIRLS

SCORING

Player, school – Average

Autumn Kissman, Mason – 19.6

Maddie Watters, Williamston – 18.3

Grace Haley, Lansing Christian – 17.2

Grace George, DeWitt – 15.2

Jaida Hampton, East Lansing – 14.4

Amelia McNutt, East Lansing – 12.9

Maddie Maloney, St. Johns – 12.8

Elie Smith, Fowlerville – 12.5

Aazh Nye, East Lansing – 12.4

Jackie Jarvis, Fowlerville – 12.1

Taylor Hewitt, Morrice – 11.6

Tessa Hosford, Bath – 11.4

Arianna Sysum, Eaton Rapids – 11.0

Makenzie Todd, Grand Ledge – 11.9

Nicole Hardman, Ashley – 10.8

Maddie Birchmeier, Corunna – 10.6

Meghan Douglass, Fowlerville – 10.5

Carly Scheblo, Charlotte – 10.2

Jessica Stoskopf, Bath – 10.2

REBOUNDING

Autumn Kissman, Mason – 11.9

Grace Haley, Lansing Christian – 10.5

Elie Smith, Fowlerville – 9.1

Nicole Hardman, Ashley – 7.8

Allison Peplowski, Williamston – 7.8

Lauren Barton, Ovid-Elsie – 7.7

Arianna Sysum, Eaton Rapids – 7.4

Maddie Lewis, Morrice – 6.2

Paige Boden, Eaton Rapids – 6.0

Mariah Dunkin, Corunna – 6.0

Jaida Hampton, East Lansing – 6.0

Grace George, DeWitt – 5.8

ASSISTS

Kenzie Lewis, Williamston – 6.1

Anne-Marie Wright, Eaton Rapids – 4.5

Maddie Birchmeier, Corunna – 4.2

Mackenzie Dawes, DeWitt – 4.1

Tessa Hosford, Bath – 4.0

Maddie Maloney. St. Johns – 3.5

Erin Witt, Ovid-Elsie – 3.1

Ollie Updike, Fowlerville – 3.0

Taylor Buck, Bath – 2.7

Sanaya Gregory, East Lansing – 2.6

Ally Hunt, Grand Ledge – 2.6

Jackie Jarvis, Fowlerville – 2.6

Sarah Voss, Lansing Christian – 2.6

STEALS

Tessa Hosford, Bath – 6.0

Gracie Nowak, Morrice – 4.5

Amelia McNutt, East Lansing – 3.9

Taylor Hewitt, Morrice – 3.8

Ally Hunt, Grand Ledge – 3.7

Jenna Smith, Morrice – 3.7

Sanaya Gregory, East Lansing – 3.4

Nicole Hardman, Ashley – 3.3

Erin Witt, Ovid-Elsie – 3.2

Grace George, DeWitt – 3.1

Anne-Marie Wright, Eaton Rapids – 3.1

Taylor Buck, Bath – 3.0

Tait Hosford, Bath – 2.8

Aaliyah Nye, East Lansing – 2.8

MADE 3-POINTERS

Maddie Watters, Williamston – 47

Anne Marie-Wright, Eaton Rapids – 44

Rilyn Ross, Lansing Christian – 41

Madi Howe, Ashley – 34

Makenzie Todd, Grand Ledge – 33

Maddie Maloney, St. Johns – 32

Meghan Douglass, Fowlerville – 27

Tessa Hosford, Bath – 27

Ollie Updike, Fowlerville  – 27

Maddie McKinley, Grand Ledge – 26

Maddie Petersen, DeWitt – 25

Erika Ballinger, St. Johns – 23

Grace Haley, Lansing Christian – 23

Elie Smith, Fowlerville – 23

Maddie Birchmeier, Corunna – 22

Contact Brian Calloway at bcalloway@lsj.com. Follow him on Twitter @brian_calloway.

