Lansing area high school basketball leaders: March 2

BOYS
SCORING
Player, school – Average
Zhervontae Smith, Sexton – 22.1
Brandon Johns, East Lansing – 20.5
Kaleb Barrett, Carson City-Crystal – 18.6
Matt Havey, Lansing Christian – 18.4
Carson Vincent, Ovid-Elsie – 17.5
Chuck Plaehn, Lansing Catholic – 17.1
Zach Yarger, Potterville – 16.5
Sy Barnett, Williamston – 16.3
Jordan Henry, Okemos – 16.2
Preston Granger, Lansing Christian – 16.0
Cole Kleiver, Williamston – 16.0
Caleb Hodgson, Dansville – 15.9
Harrison Gilstrap, Bath – 15.7
Luke Hyde, DeWitt – 14.6
Gavin Lucas, Morrice – 14.6
Zach Walden, Fulton – 14.3
Tanner Reha, DeWitt – 13.4
Sean Cobb, Williamston – 13.2
REBOUNDING
Caleb Hodgson, Dansville – 11.7
Nick Sperling, Ashley – 10.8
Zach Yarger, Potterville – 10.5
Brandon Johns, East Lansing – 10.4
Kahari Foy-Walton, Sexton – 10.2
Chuck Plaehn, Lansing Catholic – 9.6
Colin Dolloff, Ashley – 9.3
Luke Hyde, DeWitt – 8.5
Carson Vincent, Ovid-Elsie – 8.3
Karl Brooks, Sexton – 8.2
Jimmy Lehman, Pewamo-Westphalia – 8.1
Justin Kaimon, Leslie – 7.6
Sean Cobb, Williamston – 7.5
Kenaree Estes, Leslie – 7.5
Caleb Paksi, St. Johns – 7.5
Preston Granger, Lansing Christian – 7.3
Vail Hartman, Okemos – 7.1
Jabril Rahim, Sexton – 7.1
Cam Sanicki, Ionia – 7.1
ASSISTS
Forrest Bouyer, Lansing Christian – 6.3
Ryan Smith, Pewamo-Westphalia – 4.5
Evan Gadola, Lansing Catholic – 4.1
Devin Patrick, Dansville – 4.1
Zach Walden, Fulton – 4.1
Garrett Gage, Carson City-Crystal – 4.0
Jakob Loynes, Ovid-Elsie – 4.0
Nate Flannery, DeWitt – 3.6
Dan Mackowiak, Portland St. Patrick – 3.6
Konner Near, St. Johns – 3.6
Zhervontae Smith, Sexton – 3.6
Sean Cobb, Williamston – 3.5
Ben Feldpausch, St. Johns – 3.5
Cole Kleiver, Williamston – 3.5
Brendan Schrauben, Portland St. Patrick – 3.4
Kam Brown, Laingsburg – 3.3
Westin Myles, East Lansing – 3.3
Jaron VanFleteren, Corunna – 3.3
Marcus Alston, Sexton – 3.1
Noah Pruitt, Okemos – 3.1
Trey Waldofsky, Leslie – 3.1
STEALS
Forrest Bouyer, Lansing Christian – 3.8
Zhervontae Smith, Sexton – 3.7
Konner Near, St. Johns – 3.5
Evan Barton, Fulton – 3.2
Logan Hengesbach, Pewamo-Westphalia – 2.9
Brandon Johns, East Lansing – 2.7
Dan Mackowiak, Portland St. Patrick- 2.7
Andrew Cowan, Leslie – 2.6
Trey Waldofsky, Leslie – 2.6
Zach Yarger, Potterville – 2.6
Ben Feldpausch, St. Johns – 2.5
Evan Gadola, Lansing Catholic – 2.4
Zach Walden, Fulton – 2.4
Jaron VanFleteren, Corunna – 2.3
Sy Barnett, Williamston – 2.2
Karl Brooks, Sexton – 2.2
Chuck Plaehn, Lansing Catholic – 2.2
Brady Swinehart, Ionia – 2.2
MADE 3-POINTERS
Matt Havey, Lansing Christian – 56
Luke Smith, Grand Ledge – 47
Garrett Gage, Carson City-Crystal – 46
Zhervontae Smith, Sexton – 44
Bryson Mitchell, Laingsburg – 43
Keagan Welch, Ashley – 43
Ben Feldpausch, St. Johns – 42
Mitchel Skym, Corunna – 42
Brandon Scheurer, Portland St. Patrick – 40
Caleb Walden, Fulton – 40
Zach Walden, Fulton – 40
Tanner Reha, DeWitt – 39
Cole Kleiver, Williamston – 37
Brandon Huhn, St. Johns – 35
Amjid Khogali-Watson, Okemos – 35
Carter Frantz, Dansville – 34
Sy Barnett, Williamston – 33
Jimmy Lehman, Pewamo-Westphalia – 33
Noah Schon, East Lansing – 33
Harrison Gilstrap, Bath – 30
GIRLS
SCORING
Player, school – Average
Autumn Kissman, Mason – 19.6
Maddie Watters, Williamston – 18.3
Grace Haley, Lansing Christian – 17.2
Grace George, DeWitt – 15.2
Jaida Hampton, East Lansing – 14.4
Amelia McNutt, East Lansing – 12.9
Maddie Maloney, St. Johns – 12.8
Elie Smith, Fowlerville – 12.5
Aazh Nye, East Lansing – 12.4
Jackie Jarvis, Fowlerville – 12.1
Taylor Hewitt, Morrice – 11.6
Tessa Hosford, Bath – 11.4
Arianna Sysum, Eaton Rapids – 11.0
Makenzie Todd, Grand Ledge – 11.9
Nicole Hardman, Ashley – 10.8
Maddie Birchmeier, Corunna – 10.6
Meghan Douglass, Fowlerville – 10.5
Carly Scheblo, Charlotte – 10.2
Jessica Stoskopf, Bath – 10.2
REBOUNDING
Autumn Kissman, Mason – 11.9
Grace Haley, Lansing Christian – 10.5
Elie Smith, Fowlerville – 9.1
Nicole Hardman, Ashley – 7.8
Allison Peplowski, Williamston – 7.8
Lauren Barton, Ovid-Elsie – 7.7
Arianna Sysum, Eaton Rapids – 7.4
Maddie Lewis, Morrice – 6.2
Paige Boden, Eaton Rapids – 6.0
Mariah Dunkin, Corunna – 6.0
Jaida Hampton, East Lansing – 6.0
Grace George, DeWitt – 5.8
ASSISTS
Kenzie Lewis, Williamston – 6.1
Anne-Marie Wright, Eaton Rapids – 4.5
Maddie Birchmeier, Corunna – 4.2
Mackenzie Dawes, DeWitt – 4.1
Tessa Hosford, Bath – 4.0
Maddie Maloney. St. Johns – 3.5
Erin Witt, Ovid-Elsie – 3.1
Ollie Updike, Fowlerville – 3.0
Taylor Buck, Bath – 2.7
Sanaya Gregory, East Lansing – 2.6
Ally Hunt, Grand Ledge – 2.6
Jackie Jarvis, Fowlerville – 2.6
Sarah Voss, Lansing Christian – 2.6
STEALS
Tessa Hosford, Bath – 6.0
Gracie Nowak, Morrice – 4.5
Amelia McNutt, East Lansing – 3.9
Taylor Hewitt, Morrice – 3.8
Ally Hunt, Grand Ledge – 3.7
Jenna Smith, Morrice – 3.7
Sanaya Gregory, East Lansing – 3.4
Nicole Hardman, Ashley – 3.3
Erin Witt, Ovid-Elsie – 3.2
Grace George, DeWitt – 3.1
Anne-Marie Wright, Eaton Rapids – 3.1
Taylor Buck, Bath – 3.0
Tait Hosford, Bath – 2.8
Aaliyah Nye, East Lansing – 2.8
MADE 3-POINTERS
Maddie Watters, Williamston – 47
Anne Marie-Wright, Eaton Rapids – 44
Rilyn Ross, Lansing Christian – 41
Madi Howe, Ashley – 34
Makenzie Todd, Grand Ledge – 33
Maddie Maloney, St. Johns – 32
Meghan Douglass, Fowlerville – 27
Tessa Hosford, Bath – 27
Ollie Updike, Fowlerville – 27
Maddie McKinley, Grand Ledge – 26
Maddie Petersen, DeWitt – 25
Erika Ballinger, St. Johns – 23
Grace Haley, Lansing Christian – 23
Elie Smith, Fowlerville – 23
Maddie Birchmeier, Corunna – 22
