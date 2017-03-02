Lansing area high school basketball leaders: March 2

Here are the latest boys and girls basketball leaders in the Lansing area. This list reflects stats submitted by area coaches. Stats should be submitted to bcalloway@lsj.com by 10 a.m. each week.

BOYS



SCORING

Player, school – Average

Zhervontae Smith, Sexton – 22.1

Brandon Johns, East Lansing – 20.5

Kaleb Barrett, Carson City-Crystal – 18.6

Matt Havey, Lansing Christian – 18.4

Carson Vincent, Ovid-Elsie – 17.5

Chuck Plaehn, Lansing Catholic – 17.1

Zach Yarger, Potterville – 16.5

Sy Barnett, Williamston – 16.3

Jordan Henry, Okemos – 16.2

Preston Granger, Lansing Christian – 16.0

Cole Kleiver, Williamston – 16.0

Caleb Hodgson, Dansville – 15.9

Harrison Gilstrap, Bath – 15.7

Luke Hyde, DeWitt – 14.6

Gavin Lucas, Morrice – 14.6

Zach Walden, Fulton – 14.3

Tanner Reha, DeWitt – 13.4

Sean Cobb, Williamston – 13.2

REBOUNDING

Caleb Hodgson, Dansville – 11.7

Nick Sperling, Ashley – 10.8

Zach Yarger, Potterville – 10.5

Brandon Johns, East Lansing – 10.4

Kahari Foy-Walton, Sexton – 10.2

Chuck Plaehn, Lansing Catholic – 9.6

Colin Dolloff, Ashley – 9.3

Luke Hyde, DeWitt – 8.5

Carson Vincent, Ovid-Elsie – 8.3

Karl Brooks, Sexton – 8.2

Jimmy Lehman, Pewamo-Westphalia – 8.1

Justin Kaimon, Leslie – 7.6

Sean Cobb, Williamston – 7.5

Kenaree Estes, Leslie – 7.5

Caleb Paksi, St. Johns – 7.5

Preston Granger, Lansing Christian – 7.3

Vail Hartman, Okemos – 7.1

Jabril Rahim, Sexton – 7.1

Cam Sanicki, Ionia – 7.1

ASSISTS

Forrest Bouyer, Lansing Christian – 6.3

Ryan Smith, Pewamo-Westphalia – 4.5

Evan Gadola, Lansing Catholic – 4.1

Devin Patrick, Dansville – 4.1

Zach Walden, Fulton – 4.1

Garrett Gage, Carson City-Crystal – 4.0

Jakob Loynes, Ovid-Elsie – 4.0

Nate Flannery, DeWitt – 3.6

Dan Mackowiak, Portland St. Patrick – 3.6

Konner Near, St. Johns – 3.6

Zhervontae Smith, Sexton – 3.6

Sean Cobb, Williamston – 3.5

Ben Feldpausch, St. Johns – 3.5

Cole Kleiver, Williamston – 3.5

Brendan Schrauben, Portland St. Patrick – 3.4

Kam Brown, Laingsburg – 3.3

Westin Myles, East Lansing – 3.3

Jaron VanFleteren, Corunna – 3.3

Marcus Alston, Sexton – 3.1

Noah Pruitt, Okemos – 3.1

Trey Waldofsky, Leslie – 3.1

STEALS

Forrest Bouyer, Lansing Christian – 3.8

Zhervontae Smith, Sexton – 3.7

Konner Near, St. Johns – 3.5

Evan Barton, Fulton – 3.2

Logan Hengesbach, Pewamo-Westphalia – 2.9

Brandon Johns, East Lansing – 2.7

Dan Mackowiak, Portland St. Patrick- 2.7

Andrew Cowan, Leslie – 2.6

Trey Waldofsky, Leslie – 2.6

Zach Yarger, Potterville – 2.6

Ben Feldpausch, St. Johns – 2.5

Evan Gadola, Lansing Catholic – 2.4

Zach Walden, Fulton – 2.4

Jaron VanFleteren, Corunna – 2.3

Sy Barnett, Williamston – 2.2

Karl Brooks, Sexton – 2.2

Chuck Plaehn, Lansing Catholic – 2.2

Brady Swinehart, Ionia – 2.2

MADE 3-POINTERS

Matt Havey, Lansing Christian – 56

Luke Smith, Grand Ledge – 47

Garrett Gage, Carson City-Crystal – 46

Zhervontae Smith, Sexton – 44

Bryson Mitchell, Laingsburg – 43

Keagan Welch, Ashley – 43

Ben Feldpausch, St. Johns – 42

Mitchel Skym, Corunna – 42

Brandon Scheurer, Portland St. Patrick – 40

Caleb Walden, Fulton – 40

Zach Walden, Fulton – 40

Tanner Reha, DeWitt – 39

Cole Kleiver, Williamston – 37

Brandon Huhn, St. Johns – 35

Amjid Khogali-Watson, Okemos – 35

Carter Frantz, Dansville – 34

Sy Barnett, Williamston – 33

Jimmy Lehman, Pewamo-Westphalia – 33

Noah Schon, East Lansing – 33

Harrison Gilstrap, Bath – 30

GIRLS



SCORING

Player, school – Average

Autumn Kissman, Mason – 19.6

Maddie Watters, Williamston – 18.3

Grace Haley, Lansing Christian – 17.2

Grace George, DeWitt – 15.2

Jaida Hampton, East Lansing – 14.4

Amelia McNutt, East Lansing – 12.9

Maddie Maloney, St. Johns – 12.8

Elie Smith, Fowlerville – 12.5

Aazh Nye, East Lansing – 12.4

Jackie Jarvis, Fowlerville – 12.1

Taylor Hewitt, Morrice – 11.6

Tessa Hosford, Bath – 11.4

Arianna Sysum, Eaton Rapids – 11.0

Makenzie Todd, Grand Ledge – 11.9

Nicole Hardman, Ashley – 10.8

Maddie Birchmeier, Corunna – 10.6

Meghan Douglass, Fowlerville – 10.5

Carly Scheblo, Charlotte – 10.2

Jessica Stoskopf, Bath – 10.2

REBOUNDING

Autumn Kissman, Mason – 11.9

Grace Haley, Lansing Christian – 10.5

Elie Smith, Fowlerville – 9.1

Nicole Hardman, Ashley – 7.8

Allison Peplowski, Williamston – 7.8

Lauren Barton, Ovid-Elsie – 7.7

Arianna Sysum, Eaton Rapids – 7.4

Maddie Lewis, Morrice – 6.2

Paige Boden, Eaton Rapids – 6.0

Mariah Dunkin, Corunna – 6.0

Jaida Hampton, East Lansing – 6.0

Grace George, DeWitt – 5.8

ASSISTS

Kenzie Lewis, Williamston – 6.1

Anne-Marie Wright, Eaton Rapids – 4.5

Maddie Birchmeier, Corunna – 4.2

Mackenzie Dawes, DeWitt – 4.1

Tessa Hosford, Bath – 4.0

Maddie Maloney. St. Johns – 3.5

Erin Witt, Ovid-Elsie – 3.1

Ollie Updike, Fowlerville – 3.0

Taylor Buck, Bath – 2.7

Sanaya Gregory, East Lansing – 2.6

Ally Hunt, Grand Ledge – 2.6

Jackie Jarvis, Fowlerville – 2.6

Sarah Voss, Lansing Christian – 2.6

STEALS

Tessa Hosford, Bath – 6.0

Gracie Nowak, Morrice – 4.5

Amelia McNutt, East Lansing – 3.9

Taylor Hewitt, Morrice – 3.8

Ally Hunt, Grand Ledge – 3.7

Jenna Smith, Morrice – 3.7

Sanaya Gregory, East Lansing – 3.4

Nicole Hardman, Ashley – 3.3

Erin Witt, Ovid-Elsie – 3.2

Grace George, DeWitt – 3.1

Anne-Marie Wright, Eaton Rapids – 3.1

Taylor Buck, Bath – 3.0

Tait Hosford, Bath – 2.8

Aaliyah Nye, East Lansing – 2.8

MADE 3-POINTERS

Maddie Watters, Williamston – 47

Anne Marie-Wright, Eaton Rapids – 44

Rilyn Ross, Lansing Christian – 41

Madi Howe, Ashley – 34

Makenzie Todd, Grand Ledge – 33

Maddie Maloney, St. Johns – 32

Meghan Douglass, Fowlerville – 27

Tessa Hosford, Bath – 27

Ollie Updike, Fowlerville – 27

Maddie McKinley, Grand Ledge – 26

Maddie Petersen, DeWitt – 25

Erika Ballinger, St. Johns – 23

Grace Haley, Lansing Christian – 23

Elie Smith, Fowlerville – 23

Maddie Birchmeier, Corunna – 22

Contact Brian Calloway at bcalloway@lsj.com. Follow him on Twitter @brian_calloway.