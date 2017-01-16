Lansing area high school basketball power poll

CLASS A-B BOYS

1. EAST LANSING (8-0): CAAC Blue-leading Trojans remained perfect with wins over Grand Ledge and Holt last week.

2. WAVERLY (5-2): Warriors bounced back from a three-point loss to Ypsilanti with a league win over Mason on Friday. Waverly’s two losses are by a combined nine points to teams leading their leagues.

3. HOLT (5-3): Rams posted a 12-point win over Everett, before suffering a four-point loss to East Lansing on the road. Their three losses are by a combined 11 points.

4. WILLIAMSTON (8-1): The Hornets, who lead the CAAC White, have won three straight, which included wins by double figures over Haslett and Fowlerville last week.

5. ST. JOHNS (7-2): The CAAC Red-leading Redwings have won three straight since a loss to Grand Ledge, which included knocking off Fowlerville and Owosso last week.

Honorable mention: Okemos (6-2), Everett (5-4), Grand Ledge (4-4), Ithaca (7-1), Alma (6-2), Haslett (5-3)

CLASS C-D BOYS

1. PEWAMO-WESTPHALIA (6-0): The CMAC-leading Pirates have won each of their games by at least 18 points this season, which includes a victory last week over Laingsburg

2. LANSING CHRISTIAN (7-1): Pilgrims have won three straight since loss to Sexton and knocked off Lakewood and Stockbridge in its two games last week.

3. FOWLER (6-1): Eagles have won three straight since a loss to Bath and posted a win over Fulton in its lone game last week.

4. BATH (4-3): Bees are one of two teams with just one CMAC loss and have won two straight since a three-point loss to Dansville.

5. FULTON (4-3): Pirates fell to Fowler in lone game last week

Honorable mention: Dansville (4-4), Webberville (4-1)

CLASS A-B GIRLS

1. EAST LANSING (7-1): CAAC Blue-leading Trojans have won six straight and won each of those contests by double digits. East Lansing posted wins over Grand Ledge and Holt last week

2. WILLIAMSTON (10-1) Hornets are on six-game winning streak and rolled to wins by more than 20 points over Haslett and Fowlerville last week

3. DEWITT (8-1): Panthers picked up narrow win over rival Haslett in their lone game last week.

4. WAVERLY (6-3): Warriors, who lead CAAC Red, have won three straight and posted a close win over Mason in its lone game last week.

5. OKEMOS (7-2): Chiefs are tied atop CAAC Blue and have won three straight and are off to best start in several seasons.

Honorable mention: Ithaca (7-1), Grand Ledge (6-4), Fowlerville (7-3), Mason (6-3), Olivet (7-2), Alma (7-1)

CLASS C-D

1. PEWAMO-WESTPHALIA (8-1): Pirates have won six straight since a loss to Bath and posted wins over Saginaw Nouvel and Laingsburg last week.

2. LAINGSBURG (7-1): Class C top-ranked Wolfpack fell at home to P-W in their lone game of the week

3. BATH (6-2): Bees bounced back from two-point setback to Laingsburg with win over Potterville last week.

4. PORTLAND ST. PATRICK (8-2): Shamrocks have won five straight ahead of a big CMAC matchup with Bath this week.

5. CARSON CITY-CRYSTAL (8-2): Eagles are on six-game winning streak and posted wins by double figures over Vestaburg and Breckenridge last week.

Honorable mention: Saranac (7-2), Morrice (6-1)