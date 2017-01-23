Lansing area high school basketball power poll

CLASS A-B BOYS
1. EAST LANSING (10-0): Lost starting guard Caleb Hoekstra to injury, but didn’t miss a beat and rolled to wins over Eastern and Okemos.
2. WILLIAMSTON (10-1): Class B state-ranked Hornets have won five straight and picked up a big non-league win over Waverly this week.
3. HOLT (7-3): Bounced back from loss to East Lansing with league wins over Jackson and Grand Ledge.
4. ST. JOHNS (8-2): Redwings stretched win streak to four with victory over Mason in lone contest last week.
5. WAVERLY (6-3): Warriors rebounded from loss to Williamston with win over Haslett to cap week.
Honorable mention: Okemos (7-3), Everett (6-5), Grand Ledge (5-5), Haslett (5-4), Ithaca (7-2), Alma (7-2)
CLASS C-D BOYS
1. PEWAMO-WESTPHALIA (8-0): Grabbed a two-game lead in the CMAC race with key win over Fowler.
2. LANSING CHRISTIAN (9-1): Pilgrims have won five straight and own a two-game lead in the GLAC.
3. FOWLER (6-2): Eagles fell to CMAC-leading P-W on the road and are among three teams tied for second in the league.
4. DANSVILLE (5-4): Aggies are surging since a 1-4 start and have won four straight entering this week’s matchup against P-W. Dansville knocked off Fulton in lone game last week.
5. CARSON CITY-CRYSTAL (5-3): Eagles have won three straight since starting the season 2-3 and are atop the MSAC standings.
Honorable mention: Fulton (5-4), Webberville (5-2), Laingsburg (4-3), Bath (4-5)
CLASS A-B GIRLS
1. EAST LANSING (9-1): Trojans have won eight straight and took control of CAAC Blue race by edging Okemos in first-place battle Friday.
2. WILLIAMSTON (11-1): Hornets have won seven straight and beat Portland in lone game last week.
3. DEWITT (10-1): Panthers have won three straight since falling to Waverly
4. OKEMOS (8-3): Chiefs had won four straight prior to loss to East Lansing on Friday.
5. WAVERLY (6-4): Warriors fell a half-game out of first in the CAAC Red after loss to Haslett.
Honorable mention: Grand Ledge (8-4), Haslett (6-5), St. Johns (6-5), Ithaca (8-1), Fowlerville (7-4), Mason (6-4), Alma (7-2), Olivet (9-2)
CLASS C-D GIRLS
1. PEWAMO-WESTPHALIA (9-1): Pirates have won seven straight and are tied for the CMAC lead with Laingsburg and Bath.
2. LAINGSBURG (9-1): Wolfpack bounced back from loss to P-W with league wins over Saranac and Dansville
3. BATH (7-2): Bees have won two straight and are tied for CMAC lead. Bath hosts Pirates in key CMAC contest this week.
4. PORTLAND ST. PATRICK (9-2): Shamrocks extended win streak to six with a victory over Potterville in their lone contest last week.
5. CARSON CITY-CRYSTAL (9-2): Eagles have won seven straight entering a big non-league game against Ithaca.
Honorable mention: Saranac (7-3), Morrice (6-2)
