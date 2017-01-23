Lansing area high school basketball power poll

CLASS A-B BOYS

1. EAST LANSING (10-0): Lost starting guard Caleb Hoekstra to injury, but didn’t miss a beat and rolled to wins over Eastern and Okemos.

2. WILLIAMSTON (10-1): Class B state-ranked Hornets have won five straight and picked up a big non-league win over Waverly this week.

3. HOLT (7-3): Bounced back from loss to East Lansing with league wins over Jackson and Grand Ledge.

4. ST. JOHNS (8-2): Redwings stretched win streak to four with victory over Mason in lone contest last week.

5. WAVERLY (6-3): Warriors rebounded from loss to Williamston with win over Haslett to cap week.

Honorable mention: Okemos (7-3), Everett (6-5), Grand Ledge (5-5), Haslett (5-4), Ithaca (7-2), Alma (7-2)

CLASS C-D BOYS

1. PEWAMO-WESTPHALIA (8-0): Grabbed a two-game lead in the CMAC race with key win over Fowler.

2. LANSING CHRISTIAN (9-1): Pilgrims have won five straight and own a two-game lead in the GLAC.

3. FOWLER (6-2): Eagles fell to CMAC-leading P-W on the road and are among three teams tied for second in the league.

4. DANSVILLE (5-4): Aggies are surging since a 1-4 start and have won four straight entering this week’s matchup against P-W. Dansville knocked off Fulton in lone game last week.

5. CARSON CITY-CRYSTAL (5-3): Eagles have won three straight since starting the season 2-3 and are atop the MSAC standings.

Honorable mention: Fulton (5-4), Webberville (5-2), Laingsburg (4-3), Bath (4-5)

CLASS A-B GIRLS

1. EAST LANSING (9-1):Trojans have won eight straight and took control of CAAC Blue race by edging Okemos in first-place battle Friday.

2. WILLIAMSTON (11-1): Hornets have won seven straight and beat Portland in lone game last week.

3. DEWITT (10-1): Panthers have won three straight since falling to Waverly

4. OKEMOS (8-3): Chiefs had won four straight prior to loss to East Lansing on Friday.

5. WAVERLY (6-4): Warriors fell a half-game out of first in the CAAC Red after loss to Haslett.

Honorable mention: Grand Ledge (8-4), Haslett (6-5), St. Johns (6-5), Ithaca (8-1), Fowlerville (7-4), Mason (6-4), Alma (7-2), Olivet (9-2)

CLASS C-D GIRLS

1. PEWAMO-WESTPHALIA (9-1): Pirates have won seven straight and are tied for the CMAC lead with Laingsburg and Bath.

2. LAINGSBURG (9-1): Wolfpack bounced back from loss to P-W with league wins over Saranac and Dansville

3. BATH (7-2): Bees have won two straight and are tied for CMAC lead. Bath hosts Pirates in key CMAC contest this week.

4. PORTLAND ST. PATRICK (9-2): Shamrocks extended win streak to six with a victory over Potterville in their lone contest last week.

5. CARSON CITY-CRYSTAL (9-2): Eagles have won seven straight entering a big non-league game against Ithaca.

Honorable mention: Saranac (7-3), Morrice (6-2)