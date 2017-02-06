Lansing area high school basketball power poll

Here is a look at the latest high school basketball power rankings in the Lansing area.

BOYS

CLASS A-B

1 EAST LANSING (13-0): CAAC Blue-leading Trojans got past Everett to remain unbeaten.

2 HOLT (11-3): Rams have won five straight since loss to East Lansing

3 ST. JOHNS (11-3): Redwings have two-game lead atop CAAC Red and posted victories over Mount Pleasant and DeWitt last week.

4 WILLIAMSTON (11-2): In lone game this week, Hornets picked up victory over Ionia to rebound from a loss to Lansing Catholic.

5 WAVERLY (9-4): Warriors bounced back from loss to St. Johns with wins over Eastern and Owosso.

Honorable mention: Okemos (10-3), Everett (7-6), Ithaca (11-2), Lansing Catholic (7-5) Haslett (8-6), Olivet (9-4), Alma (8-5)

CLASS C-D

1. PEWAMO-WESTPHALIA (12-0): CMAC-leading Pirates posted wins by double figures over Potterville and Portland St. Patrick to stay perfect.

2. DANSVILLE (9-5): Aggies have won eight of nine since start of January, and wrapped up a big week that featured wins over Leslie, Fowler and Laingsburg.

3. LANSING CHRISTIAN (11-3): Pilgrims posted victories over Wyoming Tri-Unity Christian and Maple Valley before falling to Grand Rapids Covenant Christian on Saturday

4. LAINGSBURG (8-4): Wolfpack posted a win over Fulton, but suffered three-point loss to Dansville in other contest.

5. FOWLER (8-4): Eagles bounced back from a loss to Dansville with victory over Bath.

Honorable mention: Fulton (7-5), Carson City-Crystal (7-4), Webberville (9-3)

GIRLS

CLASS A-B

1.WILLIAMSTON (14-1): Hornets have already wrapped up the CAAC White title with three league games remaining and routed East Lansing in a showdown of state ranked teams.

2. DEWITT (14-1): Panthers have won seven straight since opening January with a loss to Waverly and have a half-game lead atop CAAC Red.

3. EAST LANSING (13-2): CAAC Blue-leading Trojans bounced back from loss to Williamston with win over Everett.

4. GRAND LEDGE (11-4) Comets knocked off Okemos on Friday for sixth straight win. Each victory in Grand Ledge’s win streak has come by at least 17 points.

5. WAVERLY (10-4): Warriors have won seven of eight games since the start of January and are half-game behind DeWitt entering key CAAC Red game.

Honorable mention: Okemos (9-5), Olivet (13-2), Haslett (9-6), Mason (8-6), Ithaca (11-3), Alma (10-4), Fowlerville (10-5), Corunna (9-6)

CLASS C-D

1. LAINGSBURG (13-1): CMAC-leading Wolfpack have won six straight since falling to Pewamo-Westphalia at home

2. BATH (11-2): Bees stretched their win streak to six with wins over Saranac, Fowler and Charlotte last week.

3. PEWAMO-WESTPHALIA (12-2): Pirates bounced back from recent loss to Bath by knocking off Potterville and Portland St. Patrick.

4. CARSON CITY-CRYSTAL (13-2): Eagles have a Lansing-area best 11-game winning streak and knocked off Class D No. 2 and previously unbeaten Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart last week.

5. PORTLAND ST. PATRICK (10-4): Shamrocks fell to P-W in lone game last week.

Honorable mention: Morrice (9-4), Saranac (10-4)