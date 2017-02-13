Menu
Menu
Menu
Menu
Menu
Find a School

Basketball

Lansing area high school basketball power poll

Deandre Robinson ,right, of East Lansing drives to the basket past Deandre Whetstone of Holt.

Deandre Robinson ,right, of East Lansing drives to the basket past Deandre Whetstone of Holt.

Here is a look at the latest high school basketball power poll in the Lansing area through Feb. 11 games.

CLASS A-B BOYS

1. EAST LANSING (14-0): Trojans remain the area’s only unbeaten team and have won 33 straight regular-season games.

2. HOLT (11-3): Rams got past Okemos in overtime to remain a game out of first in CAAC Blue behind East Lansing. Holt has won six consecutive games.

3. ST. JOHNS (13-3): CAAC Red-leading Redwings have won five straight and posted wins over Lansing Catholic and Haslett last week.

4. WAVERLY (10-5): Warriors have won three of four since setback to St. Johns

5. OKEMOS (10-4): Chiefs had won three straight until overtime setback to Holt on Friday.

Honorable mention: Everett (9-6), Williamston (12-3), Ithaca (13-2), Alma (10-5), Lansing Catholic (8-6), Olivet (10-5), Haslett (8-7)

CLASS C-D BOYS

1. PEWAMO-WESTPHALIA (13-1): Pirates suffered a loss in overtime to Carson City-Crystal, but bounced back with a CMAC win over Fulton.

2. DANSVILLE (10-5): The Aggies added to their surge with a victory over Bath in their lone game of the week.

3. LANSING CHRISTIAN (12-3): The GLAC-leading Pilgrims picked up a league win over Perry in their lone game of the week.

4. LAINGSBURG (9-4): Wolfpack have won seven of eight and beat Beaverton in their lone game last week.

5. CARSON CITY-CRYSTAL (9-5) Fell out of a first place tie in the MSAC, but became the first team this season to knock off state-ranked Pewamo-Westphalia.

Honorable mention: Fowler (9-4), Webberville (11-4), Fulton (7-6)

Lansing area high school basketball standings

CLASS A-B GIRLS

1. WILLIAMSTON (15-1): CAAC White champions have won 11 straight and beat Eaton Rapids in their lone game last week.

2. DEWITT (16-1): Panthers took control of CAAC Red with key victory over Waverly and have won nine straight games.

3. EAST LANSING (14-2): Trojans, who lead CAAC Blue, rolled past Sexton in lone game last week.

4. GRAND LEDGE (12-4): Comets beat Jackson in lone game last week and have won seven straight ahead of Tuesday’s big game against East Lansing.

5. WAVERLY (11-5): Five-game winning streak ended for the Warriors with narrow home loss to DeWitt.

Honorable mention: Okemos (10-6), Fowlerville (12-5), Olivet (15-2), Haslett (11-6), Mason (10-6), Ithaca (13-3), Alma (12-4)

CLASS C-D GIRLS

1. LAINGSBURG (14-1): Wolfpack have won seven straight ahead of a big week that features games against Bath and Pewamo-Westphalia.

2. BATH (13-2): Bees have eight straight victories, which included a win over Portland St. Patrick last week

3. PEWAMO-WESTPHALIA (14-2): Pirates have won four straight since falling to Bath and have tests this week against Portland and Laingsburg.

4. CARSON CITY-CRYSTAL (14-2): Eagles’ win streak is at 12 after posting a win over Coleman in lone game last week.

5. SARANAC (11-6): Redskins avenged an earlier loss to Portland St. Patrick in a week that included a loss to P-W

Honorable mention: Portland St. Patrick (10-6), Morrice (12-4)

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , News 

Related News

Latest News