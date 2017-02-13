Lansing area high school basketball power poll

Here is a look at the latest high school basketball power poll in the Lansing area through Feb. 11 games.

CLASS A-B BOYS

1. EAST LANSING (14-0): Trojans remain the area’s only unbeaten team and have won 33 straight regular-season games.

2. HOLT (11-3): Rams got past Okemos in overtime to remain a game out of first in CAAC Blue behind East Lansing. Holt has won six consecutive games.

3. ST. JOHNS (13-3): CAAC Red-leading Redwings have won five straight and posted wins over Lansing Catholic and Haslett last week.

4. WAVERLY (10-5): Warriors have won three of four since setback to St. Johns

5. OKEMOS (10-4): Chiefs had won three straight until overtime setback to Holt on Friday.

Honorable mention: Everett (9-6), Williamston (12-3), Ithaca (13-2), Alma (10-5), Lansing Catholic (8-6), Olivet (10-5), Haslett (8-7)

CLASS C-D BOYS

1. PEWAMO-WESTPHALIA (13-1): Pirates suffered a loss in overtime to Carson City-Crystal, but bounced back with a CMAC win over Fulton.

2. DANSVILLE (10-5): The Aggies added to their surge with a victory over Bath in their lone game of the week.

3. LANSING CHRISTIAN (12-3): The GLAC-leading Pilgrims picked up a league win over Perry in their lone game of the week.

4. LAINGSBURG (9-4): Wolfpack have won seven of eight and beat Beaverton in their lone game last week.

5. CARSON CITY-CRYSTAL (9-5) Fell out of a first place tie in the MSAC, but became the first team this season to knock off state-ranked Pewamo-Westphalia.

Honorable mention: Fowler (9-4), Webberville (11-4), Fulton (7-6)

Lansing area high school basketball standings

CLASS A-B GIRLS

1. WILLIAMSTON (15-1): CAAC White champions have won 11 straight and beat Eaton Rapids in their lone game last week.

2. DEWITT (16-1): Panthers took control of CAAC Red with key victory over Waverly and have won nine straight games.

3. EAST LANSING (14-2): Trojans, who lead CAAC Blue, rolled past Sexton in lone game last week.

4. GRAND LEDGE (12-4): Comets beat Jackson in lone game last week and have won seven straight ahead of Tuesday’s big game against East Lansing.

5. WAVERLY (11-5): Five-game winning streak ended for the Warriors with narrow home loss to DeWitt.

Honorable mention: Okemos (10-6), Fowlerville (12-5), Olivet (15-2), Haslett (11-6), Mason (10-6), Ithaca (13-3), Alma (12-4)

CLASS C-D GIRLS

1. LAINGSBURG (14-1): Wolfpack have won seven straight ahead of a big week that features games against Bath and Pewamo-Westphalia.

2. BATH (13-2): Bees have eight straight victories, which included a win over Portland St. Patrick last week

3. PEWAMO-WESTPHALIA (14-2): Pirates have won four straight since falling to Bath and have tests this week against Portland and Laingsburg.

4. CARSON CITY-CRYSTAL (14-2): Eagles’ win streak is at 12 after posting a win over Coleman in lone game last week.

5. SARANAC (11-6): Redskins avenged an earlier loss to Portland St. Patrick in a week that included a loss to P-W

Honorable mention: Portland St. Patrick (10-6), Morrice (12-4)