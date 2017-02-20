Lansing area high school basketball power poll

See the latest power rankings in the Lansing area following Feb. 18 contests.

CLASS A-B BOYS

1. EAST LANSING (16-0): The beat goes on for the Trojans, who claimed a share of a second straight CAAC Blue title by fending off Holt on Friday.

2. HOLT (12-4): Five-point loss to East Lansing ended a seven-game win streak for the Rams. The four losses for Holt this season have come by a combined 16 points.

3. WILLIAMSTON (14-3): Hornets have won three straight since loss to Everett and had a big week that included a win over CAAC Red champion St. Johns. Williamston clinched share of CAAC White title Friday in win over Eaton Rapids.

4. ST. JOHNS (14-4): Redwings bounced back from a loss to Williamston with a victory over Owosso that gave them the outright CAAC Red title.

5. WAVERLY (12-5): Warriors have won five of six since a loss to St. Johns and posted victories over Owosso and Mason last week.

Honorable mention: Everett (9-7), Okemos (10-6), Haslett (10-7), Ithaca (15-2), Alma (12-5), Lansing Catholic (9-7), Olivet (11-5), Leslie (9-7)

CLASS C-D BOYS

1. PEWAMO-WESTPHALIA (15-1): Pirates are closing in on the CMAC title and have won three straight since overtime loss to Carson City-Crystal. Included in their week was a one-point win over Portland and a victory over Laingsburg.

2; DANSVILLE (12-5): The surge continues for the Aggies, who have won seven straight and 11 of their last 12 games.

3; LANSING CHRISTIAN (13-4): Pilgrims, who have a share of GLAC title, beat Lakewood but was edged by Stockbridge in their two games last week.

4; CARSON CITY-CRYSTAL (11-5): Recent victory over P-W was the start of a four-game win streak the MSAC-leading Eagles are currently on.

5; LAINGSBURG (10-5): Wolfpack split their games last week, beating Bath but falling to CMAC leader Pewamo-Westphalia.

Honorable mention: Webberville (12-5), Fulton (9-6), Fowler (10-5),

CLASS A-B GIRLS

1. WILLIAMSTON (17-1): Hornets added to their streak of CAAC White victories during a successful week that featured wins over St. Johns and Fowlerville. Williamston has won 13 straight entering the final week of the regular season.

2. DEWITT (17-1): Panthers claimed share of CAAC Red title with win over Haslett on Friday DeWitt has won 10 straight since an early January loss to Waverly..

3. EAST LANSING (16-2): Trojans claimed a share of another CAAC Blue title with Friday’s win over Holt and have won four straight since loss to Williamston last month. Included in last week’s wins was a key league victory over Grand Ledge.

4. WAVERLY (13-5): Warriors have won seven of last eight and knocked off Owosso and Mason in their two games last week.

5. GRAND LEDGE (13-5): Comets bounced back from loss to East Lansing by posting win over Eastern last week. Grand Ledge has won eight of nine.

Honorable mention: Okemos (11-6), Olivet (16-2), Fowlerville (13-6), Mason (11-7), Haslett (11-7), Alma (14-4), Ithaca (14-4).

CLASS C-D GIRLS

1. BATH (15-3): Bees took control of CMAC race with road win over Laingsburg on Tuesday. Bath is 3-1 against Class C ranked teams this season.

2. PEWAMO-WESTPHALIA (16-2): The Pirates knocked off Laingsburg in a Class C top-10 showdown and also beat Portland last week.

3. CARSON CITY-CRYSTAL (16-2): Wins over Breckenridge and Vestaburg pushed the win streak to 14 for the Eagles.

4. LAINGSBURG (14-3): Wolfpack fell to CMAC rivals Bath and Pewamo-Westphalia in their games this week.

5. MORRICE (14-4): Orioles have won six straight and captured a share of the GAC Blue title with win over Byron last week.

Honorable mention: Saranac (11-6), Portland St. Patrick (11-6)